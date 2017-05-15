Look of the Day
May 15, 2017
1. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton is having a moment right now thanks to her gripping role in Line Of Duty, and she proved she's killing it on the fashion front too with her BAFTAs look. This dusky pink sequin gown with a structured silhouette gave off serious princess vibes.
May 15, 2017
2. Charlotte Riley
This thigh-high slit, low-back design takes serious confidence to pull off, and Charlotte Riley does it with aplomb. She complemented the sequin Prabal Gurung design with slicked-back locks and smokey eyes for added edge.
May 15, 2017
3. Claire Foy
The Crown actress Claire Foy may have missed out on the Best Actress gong at the British Academy Television Awards but she gets our best dressed crown for the night. Her sheer detail Fendi midi dress is ladylike but still sexy.
May 15, 2017
4. Eleanor Tomlinson
