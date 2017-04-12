13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 12, 2017
1. Miranda Kerr
We absolutely LOVE Miranda's clash of fabrics here as she mixes her Louis Vuitton silky slip dress with a boxy leather coat. As always, her LV accessories toughen up this look from girly to fierce.
April 12, 2017
2. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe puts her cool-girl stamp on this Louis Vuitton look as she mixes it up with leather shorts and an oversized knit. We can't stop obsessing over her huge statement earrings and matching Vuitton box bag; perfection!
April 12, 2017
3. Sienna Miller
Sienna always looks incredible and this look is no exception. She's gone for a super summery look in this printed maxi skirt which she has dressed up with an a-symetric top.
