Victoria Justice looked radiant arriving at the Art of Elysium Charity Gala in Los Angeles. The young actress showed off her enviable figure in a clinging Michael Cinco gown. The dress was clearly a showstopper: encrusted in sequins, beads, and ending in a plunging neckline. Victoria kept the rest of her look elegant and polished with a matching satin clutch and her dark locks swept into a bun. A plum-coloured lip was the perfect compliment to her pale pink outfit.