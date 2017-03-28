13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 28, 2017
1. Naomi Campbell
We love Naomi Campbell for bringing a touch of the dramatic to the amfAR Hong Kong Gala. The supermodel styled her intricately embroidered Ralph & Russo gown with a white feathered, floor length cape. A lesson in how to wear white the right way.
March 28, 2017
2. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton's take on florals for spring is so ground-breaking. The Westworld actress teamed a sheer printed blouse with embroidered glitter skirt - both Erdem, both fabulous.
March 28, 2017
3. Sarah Paulson
The message from the aw17 shows was clear: wear more purple. Embracing the trend is Sarah Paulson (The People v O.J. Simpson - still obsessed FYI) in lovely glittering Prada.
