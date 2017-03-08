13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2017
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski had more than a hint of Audrey Hepburn about her as she arrived at the Miu Miu AW17 show. Her nautical shift dress and embellished heels were a dramatic departure from her usual style but she totally pulled it off, completing her look with square frame sunnies and an elegant updo.
-
March 8, 2017
2. Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls schooled us in casual cool while out and about in Paris. Her colourful fur-tipped leather jacket added a luxe finish to her ripped jeans and unbuttoned blouse. She also nailed her accessories game with statement hiking boots and a berry-hued clutch.
-
March 8, 2017
3. Cara Delevingne
Cara is the queen of effortless cool, as she proved at Chanel's AW17 show. She updated the hosue's cute cropped cardigan by pairing it with slouchy white flares and a flash of her Supreme underwear. A Chanel choker and Sunday Somewhere sunnies finished her look.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski had more than a hint of Audrey Hepburn about her as she arrived at the Miu Miu AW17 show. Her nautical shift dress and embellished heels were a dramatic departure from her usual style but she totally pulled it off, completing her look with square frame sunnies and an elegant updo.
