How To Get An Antler Cabin Size Suitcase Worth £135 For Only £39
Karlie Kloss
by: Chloe Mac Donnell
26 Nov 2017

If you love a smug jetting off on holiday snap as much as Karlie, then you know that a set of chic luggage is a must-have.

Measuring 55 x 40 x 20cm, this suitcase from Antler is perfectly sized for taking on board a variety of airlines.

Weighing only 2.4kg it's also ideal for when you really need all six pairs of shoes for a two night break.

It also has an embossed ABS shell making it tough enough to lug around without worrying about it getting bashed. Elasticated packing straps and a combination lock will keep all your favourite items safe too. 

Worth £135, it's now reduced to £39 but only for a limited time.

Click below to shop before it whizzes off again...

Amazon

Antler Sonar Exclusive Cabin Suitcase

Measuring 55 x 40 x 20 this is the perfect suitcase to wheel on-board

 

Available at Amazon | £39

Was £135 Buy Now £39

