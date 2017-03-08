Kristen Stewart Shaves OFF Her Brunette Locks

Kristen Stewart’s brunette locks have long been coveted for their alternative red carpet appeal. Always retaining a grungy vibe with a hell of a lot of grit, it’s been the one consistent accessory to Kristen’s diverse red carpet looks. But what a difference a day makes, hey?

REX

Having recently moved back to brunette from blonde, the actress debuted a brand new ‘do’ at the premiere of her latest film, a dark thriller, Personal Shopper last night in Los Angeles. Putting the edge fully into edgy K-Stew debuted a bleach blonde buzz cut- possibly copying our model of the moment, Adwoa Aboah. We are reaching for our razors as we speak, like Britney circa 2007, she looks that damn good! K-Stew definitely has the bone structure to pull it off, after all.

REX

Kristen Stewart’s new look was teamed with a crop top via A.L.C and high waisted trousers by New York designer Sally La Pointe, who is much loved by Kim Kardashian would you believe? The resulting vibe was very much in line with the current trend for using underwear as outerwear, a trend we are labelling ‘new gen Madonna.’

Finishing her new beauty look with a the darkest of eye shadows smudged right the way along her eye lid, thick styled brows and a hint of glitter, K-Stew certainly seems to have the glam punk vibe fully down.

We will however morn the loss of her cropped brunette locks. Our favourite celebrity hair dresser, Adir Abergel, who has long attended to K-Stew’s barnett has always pushed the boundaries so much so we never knew so many versatile styles could come from ONE bob! The stylist is also behind the locks of Marion Cotillard, Rooney Mara and Maria Sharapova and knows his way around a hair accessory. This leaves us wondering what will he do with this buzz cut? Hair jewels? Maybe even extensions? Time will certainly tell but this buzz cut will have a life of its own.