InstantInStyle At Westfield London

See what happened when the InStyle fashion team hit Westfield London to style shoppers with the latest AW14 trends. Snapped in the Zeven Media photo booth, check out the finished looks, here...

To give savvy shoppers a chance to try AW14's hottest trends, the InStyle fashion team set up shop at Westfield London.

Once styled to perfection (thanks to the ultimate InStyle edit of this season's must-have clothes and accessories) they jumped in our Zeven Media photo booth.

Check out the snaps of the finished looks for your new season shopping inspiration.

With thanks to Zeven Media for their photo booth.