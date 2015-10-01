How to Banish "Ghostface Flashback" from Your Photos Forever

It's your first free weekend in months and you're ready to hit the town. You've gathered your best friends, managed to snag a VIP table, and are breaking out your newest designer kicks. You're in full-body fierce mode, and a stunning look calls for documentation at every angle. But over the next few days, all the pictures taken from your special night have one, horrible thing in common. You're suffering from SEVERE Ghostface, a dusty white cast under your eyes, from your forehead all the way down to your chin! Your face is a completely different colour than your body, the contour you worked relentlessly on has been entirely washed out, and your overall look is basically *ruined*.

This phenomena is known as "flashback", and we've all experienced it from one time or another. It's not the camera, it's not you; it's actually your makeup. The dusty, white cast that saturates your complexion in photos is caused by the SPF found in many foundations, concealers, and powders.

SPF is amazing for daytime wear as protection from the sun is debatably the most important thing in a beauty routine. But the same SPF which reflects UV sun beams during the day also reflects the light of a camera's flash. In turn, you end up with flashback, or ghostface—whatever you want to call it, it sucks. And for many, it may seem tedious, but for me, having a daytime and nighttime foundation is necessary.

Throughout the past few months, I've curated some of my favourite nighttime foundations—some which do contain a very low SPF—which I've found do not cause flashback. All of them have the potential to be extremely long-wearing, and photograph beautifully. Always prime and set with a great powder and you'll be good with these "night out on the town" foundations: