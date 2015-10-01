How to Banish "Ghostface Flashback" from Your Photos Forever

It's your first free weekend in months and you're ready to hit the town. You've gathered your best friends, managed to snag a VIP table, and are breaking out your newest designer kicks. You're in full-body fierce mode, and a stunning look calls for documentation at every angle. But over the next few days, all the pictures taken from your special night have one, horrible thing in common. You're suffering from SEVERE Ghostface, a dusty white cast under your eyes, from your forehead all the way down to your chin! Your face is a completely different colour than your body, the contour you worked relentlessly on has been entirely washed out, and your overall look is basically *ruined*.
This phenomena is known as "flashback", and we've all experienced it from one time or another. It's not the camera, it's not you; it's actually your makeup. The dusty, white cast that saturates your complexion in photos is caused by the SPF found in many foundations, concealers, and powders.
SPF is amazing for daytime wear as protection from the sun is debatably the most important thing in a beauty routine. But the same SPF which reflects UV sun beams during the day also reflects the light of a camera's flash. In turn, you end up with flashback, or ghostface—whatever you want to call it, it sucks. And for many, it may seem tedious, but for me, having a daytime and nighttime foundation is necessary.
Throughout the past few months, I've curated some of my favourite nighttime foundations—some which do contain a very low SPF—which I've found do not cause flashback. All of them have the potential to be extremely long-wearing, and photograph beautifully. Always prime and set with a great powder and you'll be good with these "night out on the town" foundations:
-
1. Too Faced's Born This Way Foundation
This is currently my favourite foundation. Every time I put it on, I can't stop inspecting my face in the mirror, because it looks that good. It's gives you a perfectly smooth, better than flawless finish. As it wears throughout the night it gets progressively more luminous, but never breaks up or looks oily. Although suited for drier skin types, you can add an oil-controlling primer and still get your best nightlife look.
Too Faced | £29
-
2. Dior Diorskin Forever Flawless Perfection Wear Makeup
This is for those who want that full, FULL coverage. Dior is no joke as this product sticks to the skin and doesn't budge until you basically have to scrub it off. It's definitely a heavier feel as well, but for this type of staying power, it's worth it. Unless you're extremely oily, there's really no need to use a primer with this one. In fact, if you're on the drier side, I'd suggest even using a hydrating primer underneath for a more comfortable and appealing wear. For a night out with hours in a saturated, sweaty club — this is your ticket to an all-night-long flawless face.
Dior | £33
-
3. L'Oreal True Match Foundation
TrueMatch is no stranger to the professional makeup game. Boasting one of the widest ranges of shades, a perfect medium to full coverage with a satin finish, this one's a cult favorite! My favourite way to use this is by prepping the skin with an oil controlling primer, then applying with a damp beauty blender. The beauty blender ensures a smooth finish and helps me control coverage where I need it. Set with a powder and you're good to go! As long as you pick your correct shade, there should be no Ghostface here!
L'Oreal | £10
-
4. Make Up Forever Ultra HD Foundation
Ah, the classic Make Up Forever HD finally got an upgrade and the whole world is still buzzing. Make Up Forever's famed "touchup-less" campaign raised eyebrows and spirits when it hit magazines and beauty promos years ago. It soon became one of the industry standards for makeup, and was the first consumer-market product designed specially for photography. Its revamped installment, Make Up Forever ULTRA HD is new and improved, and makes your skin look absolutely gorgeous. It comes in both a liquid and stick foundation (stick being much heavier and more full coverage — but still lightweight if applied correctly) and creates a flawless base for your best beauty look. Put these on your must-try list ASAP.
Make Up For Ever | £29
-
5. Revlon PhotoReady Foundation
Revlon's PhotoReady Foundation gives you lots of the same advantages of Make Up Forever's HD Foundation. Created to give you a professional, soft focus finish, this foundation offers amazing coverage and texture softening effects. Word of advice: use a high-end primer for your best results. I see primers as completely necessary with any foundation, and furthermore, this foundation can apply slightly cakey if you don't use a damp sponge (don't worry, if you do it'll look absolutely gorgeous) — my suggestion is a Beauty Blender or a Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge!
Revlon | £13
-
6. NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation
NARS' latest addition to their base line was a big one. The All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation is quickly becoming a favourite in the beauty world, especially among oilier complexions. This is a good one if you happen to be someone who has an oily skin type. It gives a slightly luminous, flexible finish; the product is so thin you could drink it (although I don't suggest that) and lasts for hours upon hours...upon hours.
Nars | £34
-
7. Cover FX Custom Color Drops
One of the more innovative products on this list, Cover FX's most recent release had the beauty world in a frenzy. It's a vial, complete with a glass dropper full of pure foundation pigment. Pure as in completely saturated, undiluted and ready to be mixed into any base for your perfect, custom finish. The product was designed to be added to your moisturiser or sheer-coverage foundation to create the exact complexion you desire. My favourite way to use this product is to mix it with a primer that has a similar consistency to moisturiser. My absolute favorite concoction is mixing Cover FX Custom Color Drops with my Laura Mercier Oil-Free primer or my Too Faced Hangover X (on drier days). I highly recommend this product to anyone who hasn't tried it yet; with zero SPF and the potential for as much coverage as you want, this can step up your makeup game monumentally.
Cover FX | £36