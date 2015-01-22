The 10 Prettiest Winter Nail Polishes You Need to Get Our Hands (and Nails!) On Now

If the certain polar vortex-esque chill in the air has caused you to slack on your nail game, consider this your official manicure intervention. Just because party season is over, doesn't mean your sparkly lacquers should go into hibernation.
Instead of wild glitters better suited for a New Year's party, we're feeling subtle metallics like Dolce & Gabbana’s gorgeous pewter, and Laura Mercier’s ice blue. Each trendy shade gives off a winter vibe without veering too far back into the holiday category, and adds an extra chromatic element to your cold weather uniform. To hold us over until the spring brights hit store shelves, we rounded up 10 of our favourite nail colours to brighten up even the most miserable winter day. Click through our gallery to shop each shade now.
PHOTOS: The 10 Prettiest Winter Nail Colours to Try Now
1. Ciaté London Gelology Mini Nail Varnish in Midnight In Paris
Ciaté's gel lacquer is reminiscent of wintery starry nights, with its deep ultramarine backdrop and glints of silver. Whilst you're swaddled up in cosy knits, your nails are sure to glamorize any winter look (£5; lookfantastic.com).
2. Nails Inc Foil Effect Polish in Kings Road
Talk about a silver lining. Even on especially gloomy days, this gorgeous chrome (£15; boots.com) puts an instant pick-me-up right at your fingertips.
3. Essie Retro Nail Colour in Sweet Tart
This isn't your basic nude hue... Though the tawny shade looks unassuming, the lacquer dries to a matte finish with a modern edge, thanks to the opalescent pearl pigments blended into the formula (£8; boots.com).
4. Butter London in Ruby Murray
A glass of Pinot Noir provides an instant warming effect with one sip, and as it turns out, its nail colour counterpart does the same in a swipe. Butter London's rich Ruby Murray tone (£12; beautybay.com) gives off a much-needed splash of colour to winter digits that haven't been kissed by the sun in months.
5. Barry M Gelly High Shine Nail Paint in Black Forest
This inky noir shade is such a steal, plus it delivers a glossy, almost patent shine that packs as much edge as that statement biker jacket (£4; boots.com).
6. Smith & Cult Nail Colour in Subnormal
Pale grey is probably one of the most underrated nail colours; it matches everything, is universally flattering for all skin tones, plus it's wearable all year round. We especially love this Smith & Cult shade, as it's richly pigmented, lasts for days and days, and is free from harmful chemicals (£19; spacenk.com) .
7. Tom Ford Nail Polish in Bitter Bitch
Impart the rich warmth of creamy milk chocolate on your fingertips with this luxe colour from Tom Ford Beauty. The shade will never go out of style, plus the bottle will polish up any dresser (£29; net-a-porter.com).
8. Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Dreamweaver
Depending on where the light hits, this multi-tonal metallic (£16; net-a-porter.com) shifts in shade from an intense teal to a deep magenta.
9. Alexa Chung for Nails Inc. in Sequin Effect
Who says you have to lose your glitter nail polish after the New Year's Eve ball drops? The black base combined with the gold sparkle of Nails Inc's sequin-inspired lacquer (£15; net-a-porter.com) mimics the effect of your favourite bedazzled accessory, and serves up a more understated way to shine.
10. Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Nail Colour in Nightwatch
If a stark black shade seems too much for your fingertips, then this rich navy hue is perfect. You'll get all the deep intensity of a statement dark nail, but just a touch softer (£7; boots.com for locations).