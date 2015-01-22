The 10 Prettiest Winter Nail Polishes You Need to Get Our Hands (and Nails!) On Now

If the certain polar vortex-esque chill in the air has caused you to slack on your nail game, consider this your official manicure intervention. Just because party season is over, doesn't mean your sparkly lacquers should go into hibernation.

Instead of wild glitters better suited for a New Year's party, we're feeling subtle metallics like Dolce & Gabbana’s gorgeous pewter, and Laura Mercier’s ice blue. Each trendy shade gives off a winter vibe without veering too far back into the holiday category, and adds an extra chromatic element to your cold weather uniform. To hold us over until the spring brights hit store shelves, we rounded up 10 of our favourite nail colours to brighten up even the most miserable winter day. Click through our gallery to shop each shade now.

PHOTOS: The 10 Prettiest Winter Nail Colours to Try Now