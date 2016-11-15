Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Bubble Ponytail (Just In Time For Party Season)

You may not think twice about pulling your strands into a ponytail on the way to the gym but what about when you're headed to a fancy soiree or a date night? Take a cue from Kendall Jenner and upgrade your pony for to something unexpected. We turned to hairstylist Jen Atkin to find out the how-to behind this refreshing spin. 'We wanted a look to compliment Kendall’s textured dress and sexy, lace-up shoes,' she says. 'This ‘do really updates the classic ponytail in a fun and modern way.'

To get a similar look at home, spritz Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray (£22; SpaceNK.com) on dry strands to give hair some grip and body. Pull hair back into a low pony at the nape of the neck and secure with an elastic. Then add another elastic a couple of inches below, repeating down the length of the ponytail. In between each elastic, 'use your fingers to tug the sides to exaggerate the bubble shape,' says Atkin. Finish the look with a mist of hairspray, and pull forward some strands to frame your face. Trust us—no one will think you’re headed to spin class.

Article courtesy of Sheryl George at InStyle.com