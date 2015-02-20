You CAN Get This Season’s Short Hair… And There’s No Need For Scissors

If you fancy trying a choppy bob but are too scared to go for the chop, try this season’s easy fix: a wig (yes, really!)

Have you noticed that EVERYONE’S cut their hair lately? Kim K, Kate Bosworth, Sienna, Rita and Rosie H-W have all embraced shorter locks in recent weeks; it’s effortless and chic but if you’re honest, a bit scary, too. You’d love to give it a try, but what if it doesn’t suit you? Hair takes, like, AGES to grow. And you’re not very patient…

Here’s the thing: the A-list have a secret. Beyonce, Rihanna and Rita Ora often turn to wigs when they want to switch up their style. Even Kylie was snapped with dark cropped hair for the cover of a magazine (you didn’t think she’d actually cut it, did you?) and Jennifer Hudson donned a wig at this year’s Grammys. The A-list can have an elfin cut one day and a choppy bob the next, adding that extra bit of edge, all while keeping their real hair perfectly intact.

Choose from a variety of wigs online at London Wig Shops (prices start at £30) or visit Bloomsbury of London (prices start at £70) to have your own bespoke wig made especially for you.