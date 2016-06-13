The Coolest Wedding Hair Inspo From The Red Carpet Elite

Wedding hair doesn’t have to be basic. Whether you’re the bride or a guest, get inspo from the celebrity elite

Wedding hairstyles don't have to basic. Brides-to-be really have enough of their plates, with the dress, wedding venue, bridesmaids, family and wedding make-up to sort out, without worrying about hair too.

Team InStyle have spent the wedding season run-up busy flicking through all of our favourite red carpet hair and beauty to inspire you and help you find your perfect look.

While updos and curls used to be the hottest choices, now anything goes. The key thing is to make sure the the hairstyle complements the wedding dress — and NO tendrils allowed.

Got a traditional dress? We’d go for a classic wedding hair updo or loose wavy style. Going for something understated and timeless, like a simple column dress? We’d keep hair similarly low-key, maybe a sleek ponytail or poker straight locks.

It’s not all about long wedding hairstyles anymore either. You don’t have to grow your hair so you can get it into an up hairstyle, there’s plenty of short wedding hair options too.

Embraced this season’s bob trend? There's plenty of wedding hairstyles for short hair. The A-list way to make it bridal perfect is with a classic, retro look. January Jones went for victory curls, while Lily Collins had a classic wave framing her face.

If you're looking for ideas for wedding hairstyles for short hair, plaits are a a pretty option. Perfect for a summer wedding, it gives a relaxed Bohemian look. Our favourite has got to be the classic halo braid.

Whatever your dress neckline, face shape or dream wedding hair accessory, we've found gorgeous hair options to suit.

One of our top hair crushes right now is Jessica Alba, who shows us wedding hairstyles for long and short hair like ponytails, big curls and pretty chignons.

With stunning looks from Alexa Chung, Emma Watson and Jessica Biel – all sporting beautiful ideas for wedding hair - included in our ultimate round-up, you can rest assured your bridal hair is about to be sorted once and for all...