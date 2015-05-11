Want An Undercut But Scared To Get One? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be...

An undercut is the ultimate way to give your hair a re-fresh.So off we popped to see George Northwood, personal hairdresser to Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

A bob wearer for many months, my hair had become grown out - and yet I still couldn’t tie it back, something of a requisite when you’re running around after a small child. And then I saw Rosamund Pike on the Oscar red carpet. Who knew her hair was shaved underneath into a chic undercut? It means she can wear it down when she wants to feel more feminine and up when the idea is for a slightly more baddas approach. I wanted in.

So off I tripped to see George, who Alexa calls, “a hair magician – a real master of hair.“ She’s right. His easy manner instantly put me at ease and I knew I was in expert hands, which is kind of a lot of what you want when you’re having so much hair lopped off to achieve the undercut style. First, he talked me through what he was going to do and then - bam - there was no stopping him. Like [a very cool] Edward Scissorhands, his hands flew around my head as hair fell to the floor. And then it came to the shave. Which felt lovely. Both whilst it was being done and afterwards. And the undercut effect is was surprisingly empowering. I felt like G.I Jane underneath – and Sienna on top. Bingo.

George then mostly rough dryed my hair before applying Redken Quick Tease 15 and Redken Rough Paste 12 as, “both give great texture and guts to the hair.” Whilst the said products juzzed up my hair a treat, this isn’t a hairstyle that needs guts. Because I realised as I was walking out of the salon that George and my new undercut had made me feel, well, badass.

You can find George at his salon George Northwood

www.georgenorthwood.com

Redken Quick Tease 15 (£15.80)

Redken Rough Paste 12 (£15.80) www.redken.co.uk

