1 Mar 2018
Vintage Hairdos
-
1. Kate Bosworth Hair Trend Vintage
Kate Bosworth stood out from the fashion crowd at the Met Costume Institute Gala with luxe waves and siren red lips reminiscent of Forties glamour. Her hair is glowing with gloss and beautifully offset by her racy lace gown.
To style this look, blow-dry hair smooth with a deep set parting. Then pop in large heated rollers or curl with a large barrel tong, starting from the roots and winding up vertically. Once the curls are cool, brush through with fingers or a wide comb and work through some lightweight styling cream to keep the hair polished. It's a dazzling look for star-studded night.
-
2. Scarlett Johansson Vintage Hair Trend
Scarlett’s signature Forties waves are a winning look time and time again. She looked utterly demure for the Moet and Chandon: A Tribute to Cinema party in March, showing off new choco-brown locks, which are much darker than her natural shade.
The side-parting, uniformed waves and hair pinned behind the ears, are the screen siren looks that Scarlett truly shines in and she told InStyle about her inspirations. "I always try to give a nod to old Hollywood and like to reference beauty and style icons such as Lauren Bacall and Lucille Ball - I feel the red carpet deserves that”.
-
3. Jennifer Lopez Hair Trend Vintage
Jennifer Lopez channelled the vintage vibe in ultra-modern style with illuminating make-up, smoky eyes and a cute hairpiece to dress up her tumbling waves. To get luscious locks like this simply prep hair with a mousse or lotion for curl enhancing and dig out those heated rollers. Roll one-inch sections of hair in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions to get a variety of movement and scoop around to the side and pin. Don't fluff or shake as the curls will drop and loose definition. Add a pretty hair decoration and tons of hairspray to finish off the look.
-
4. Dita Von Teese Vintage Hair Trend
Dita Von Teese is the Hollywood starlet who made Burlesque brilliant again and flies the flag for vintage revivals. For her Le Bain Noir performance at the Paris club, Crazy Horse, she sauntered sexily in Eli Saab haute couture, after which she told InStyle that it can take up to two hours to do her make-up alone. Her smooth, retro curls and barrel-twists are Dita’s full-time look along with statement-making hair shades - this time it’s a jet, midnight black.
-
5. Hayden Panettiere Vintage Hair Trend
Heroes star and InStyle cover-girl Hayden Panettiere swaps carefree California for grown-up and glamorous. Her side-sweep and large waves for the Golden Globe Awards were a truly winning look. Smooth, glossy waves nod to Hayworth-heydays but Hayden kept the look distinctly modern with soft, romantic make-up and smouldering smoky eyes.
-
6. Reese Witherspoon Vintage Hair Trend
Reese Witherspoon has a whole range of different looks that always flatter her face and for Monsters vs Aliens photocall in Germany, she chose on-trend Forties-esque waves. Hair wizard Ben Cooke advises to "tong hair in the same direction to get a uniform wave and mist with shine spray".
Reese has played with this look with shorter locks too, for Four Christmases film premiere last year and it looks just as good without a clip. The essence is a smooth, reflection-revealing shine that brings out her hair's rich, buttery-tone.
-
7. America Ferrera Vintage Hair Trend
Move over geek-chic, this Veronica Lake-wave was a hot look for Ugly Betty star America Ferrera - a perfect accompaniment to her vintage Dan Werle gown for the Emmy Awards.
The star’s mane attraction was transformed into pure glamour waves by Frederic Fekkai stylist, Daniel Howell. “Keep curls loose at the ends for a modern look. Use a pair of medium-sized tongs to curl hair from roots to mid-length and then a larger barrel for the ends.”
-
8. Karolina Kurkova Vintage Hair Trend
Czech beauty Karolina Kurkova dazzled on the red carpet in a show-stopping red gown and cute Twenties curves for the BAFTAs 2009. Locks in all lengths can be worked into vintage waves and Karolina looks every bit a movie star in hers.
Hairstylist Italo Gregorio says, "applying styling lotion to damp hair is key for Forties waves because it sets the style in place". Once hair has been heat-rolled or tonged, Gregorio advices to spritz some shine spray and brush hair out, which also fluffs it up for modernity.
-
9. Drew Barrymore Vintage Hair Trend
Drew Barrymore has been busy promoting her Grey Gardens and has wowed crowds in the process with her stunning array of fashion-forward outfits, stand-out hair styles and luscious make-up. She’s dipped bravely into the Sixties and Seventies for inspiration but this roaring Twenties flapper do is by far the best. It comes complete with sequinned hair piece (fixed at the back), delicate net, perfectly powdered make-up and rich ruby lips too. Stunning!
-
10. Kate Winslet Vintage Hair Trend
Kate Winslet's sophisticated waves were a perfect fit for the elegant Oscars winner and was created by Frederic Fekkai stylist Renato Campora, who looked back to Grace Kelly for classic inspiration.
"To get this look, I prepped hair with a styling cream (All Day Density Styling Whip by Frederic Fekkai) and blow-dried smoothly with a large round brush to create volume. I then used a one inch curling iron through the length of the hair and secured each curl with a clip for twenty minutes to cool. I then gently brushed the hair to smooth it but retained some of the curve. I used a finishing cream at the ends to help the hair roll under and pin with Kirby grips. I finished with a spray of fine mist hairspray to keep it all in place."
-
11. Milla Jovovich Vintage Hair Trend
The multi-talented Milla Jovovich turns her stunning lengths into luscious Veronica Lake waves.
The best way to achieve this look is by applying mousse from roots to ends and parting hair on the side before blowdrying smooth. Then wrap medium barrel curling tongs vertically around the hair leaving around four inches straight at the roots because the top section of hair should remain flat. Brush through to smooth out the waves and finish with hairspray all over.
-
12. VV Brown Vintage Hair Trend
VV Brown has given vintage hair and fashion a big modern shake-up with front-facing inflated rolls and bright, playful make-up. Her look is totally rockabilly and unique - apparently the way she gets those perfectly coiffed rolls is a secret she’s not about to divulge. High rolls were the look du jour this spring on the runways as Todd Lynn sent models down the catwalk in crown-topping twists and Luella also threw in a high roll or two.
-
13. Eva Green Vintage Hair Trend
French actress Eva Green's jet-black hair was pinned up into a distinctly Thirties look for the Christian Dior Autumn-Winter 09 show in Paris. The deep-set side parting and the smoother-than-ice s-curls were tight to her head and radiating with shine. What's unusual is that Eva's rich brunette hair is actually a natural blonde but you would never be able to tell.
-
14. Claudia Schiffer Hair Trend Vintage
It's not often we see super-model Claudia Schiffer sporting a different style but hair-change is healthy! Her ultra-glossy blonde tresses look amazing in big, vintage style curls and look perfect for a glam night out. These Hollywood waves are shiny, bold and totally notice-me so get practising with the rollers and you can turn heads like Claudia too.
Kate Bosworth Hair Trend Vintage
Kate Bosworth stood out from the fashion crowd at the Met Costume Institute Gala with luxe waves and siren red lips reminiscent of Forties glamour. Her hair is glowing with gloss and beautifully offset by her racy lace gown.
To style this look, blow-dry hair smooth with a deep set parting. Then pop in large heated rollers or curl with a large barrel tong, starting from the roots and winding up vertically. Once the curls are cool, brush through with fingers or a wide comb and work through some lightweight styling cream to keep the hair polished. It's a dazzling look for star-studded night.