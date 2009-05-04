Kate Bosworth stood out from the fashion crowd at the Met Costume Institute Gala with luxe waves and siren red lips reminiscent of Forties glamour. Her hair is glowing with gloss and beautifully offset by her racy lace gown.

To style this look, blow-dry hair smooth with a deep set parting. Then pop in large heated rollers or curl with a large barrel tong, starting from the roots and winding up vertically. Once the curls are cool, brush through with fingers or a wide comb and work through some lightweight styling cream to keep the hair polished. It's a dazzling look for star-studded night.