Victoria Beckham's Hair History: From Pob To Polished...

We look back at Victoria Beckham's transformation; from the bleached blonde extensions to her swept-up red carpet dos, and everything in between...

Victoria Beckham's style has been charted since her Spice Girls days, when she hit the scene in a flurry of bodycon LBDs. But if there is one thing that's been documented more thoroughly, it's her hair.

From the infamous 'pob' to her long polished locks, and everything in-between. We've seen VB have a dark brown elfin crop, a bleach blonde gradient bob, highlighted WAG waves and even pretty plaits.

She's not one for off-duty 'dos either; whether she's popping to her store, dashing around before her fashion week show or walking the red carpet, she looks polished and immaculate.

From nineties styles to now, check out Victoria Beckham's drastic hair transformation...