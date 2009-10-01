1 Mar 2018
Victoria Beckham Hairstyles
-
1. Victoria Beckham In Cannes
The 'Pob' may have become her trademark in the last few years, but stepping out on holiday in Cannes, Victoria revealed some newly-inserted extensions. These new long and loose waves are sure to become a summer hair sensation we reckon.
-
2. Victoria Beckham At Claridge's
All eyes may have been on Victoria Beckham's racy over-the-knee boots at the Diane Von Furstenburg dinner at Claridge's in June 2010, but the hairstyle packed plenty of wow-factor too. A baby-bouffant gave the updo added glamour.
-
3. Victoria Beckham
At the launch of the LG fashion touch, Posh proved her fashion credentials in one of her own designs and showed off her slender shoulders, with her jaw-length bob left loose and styled into effortless waves. A little volume around the roots added some glam-factor for the big night.
-
4. Victoria Beckham Out And About
Victoria Beckham showed off her chestnut highlights with her hair pulled back into a twisted bun. Some signature VB oversized shades gave the look downtime kudos.
-
5. Victoria Beckham At The Launch Of Her Moscow Store
At the launch of her Moscow store, Victoria Beckham worked her cropped locks into backcombed waves for an effortlessly smart look.
-
6. Victoria Beckham At The British Fashion Awards
Victoria Beckham opted for a super-sleek style at the British Fashion Awards 2009, with her locks twisted into a high-piled plaited 'do. The wet-look style made her locks look raven-black, complimenting her slick dark-hued ensemble.
-
7. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's tresses were pulled back into a loose low-hung bun for the Oscars 2010. A few loose jaw-length strands kept the look soft, complimenting her sultry make-up.
-
8. Victoria Beckham On A Night Out
Another night out prompted another intricate updo from Victoria Beckham, as she piled her locks into a twisted topknot.
-
9. Victoria Beckham At A Basketball Game
Victoria Beckham showed off a new shaggy bob at the Lakers basketball game. Gone is the severe pixie crop and blunt-cut Pob, and in its place a soft, tousled bob. We love!
-
10. Victoria Beckham On 'The View'
Victoria Beckham kept the short do and side-swept fringe for her appearance on The View TV programme in New York.
-
11. Victoria Beckham At The Fashion Night Out
Victoria Beckham returned to her short dark locks at the Fashion Night Out event in New York.
-
12. Victoria Beckham Out For Dinner
Victoria Beckham pulled her hair back into a neat bun tied with a black satin ribbon while out for dinner in London back in July. Her dark locks with equally dark eyeshadow give Posh the ultimate futuristic look.
-
13. Victoria Beckham At Milan Airport
Always on trend, Victoria Beckham donned a sequin detailed headband for a casual look at Milan airport.
-
14. Victoria Beckham At Milan Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham looked amazing with this classy cropped do during Milan Fashion Week in January 2009.
-
15. Victoria Beckham In Milan
Victoria Beckham went for her shortest look yet in Milan in December 2008.
-
16. Victoria Beckham Off-Duty
Victoria Beckham pushed back her short hair with a chic black headband for a visit with Tom Cruise.
-
17. Victoria Beckham Out And About In Madrid
Victoria Beckham sported an unstyled (yet perfect) ‘do while out and about in Madrid.
-
18. Victoria Beckham At The New York Launch Of David's Perfume
Instead of short and spiky Victoria Beckham went for a gelled back side-swept look for the New York launch of the Beckham's fragrance.
-
19. Victoria Beckham At Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham then waited almost a year to change her hair (almost a year!) and sported a short pixie cut in her natural dark brown colour to yet another of her fashion shows.
-
20. Victoria Beckham At The Launch Of David's Perfume
Short and sweet was the look Victoria Beckham went for to promote her and hubby David's new signature fragrance at Harrods.
-
21. Victoria Beckham Out And About
Victoria Beckham went very 50s with a glam bee-hive updo and wavy fringe, and finished the look off with huge sunglasses.
-
22. Victoria Beckham At A Fashion Awards Event
Victoria Beckham kept her hair slicked down and simple letting her gorgeous dress dazzle at a fashion award event.
-
23. Victoria Beckham At The Launch Of Her New Collection
Victoria Beckham put her hair up (well we're pretty sure she didn't but anyway) in a large quiff for the Harrods launch of her new dVb collection.
-
24. Victoria Beckham At The Radio One Studios
Check out Victoria Beckham's chestnut-coloured, ultra-long, side-fringed haircut at the Radio One studios.
-
25. Victoria Beckham At A Fashion Gala
Victoria Beckham went super-glam with this swept-back updo at a fashion gala in New York in May 2008.
-
26. Victoria Beckham On Tour
Victoria Beckham went back to basics with her signature ‘do for The Spice Girl tour in America in 2008.
-
27. Victoria Beckham At A Roberto Cavalli Show
Victoria Beckham kept her hair simple, chic and out of her face with a large black satin headscarf at the Roberto Cavalli autumn/winter fashion show in Milan.
-
28. Victoria Beckham At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
And it was back to brunette, again, for Victoria Beckham less than a month later for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in LA. She left the highlights out with this naturally dark do.
-
29. Victoria Beckham At A Roberto Cavalli Store Launch
Short, sleek and straight - Victoria Beckham went for her signature do (at the time) at the Roberto Cavalli store launch later that year.
-
30. Victoria Beckham At The Tonight Show
Victoria Beckham sported a more natural blonde colour and style for her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in July 2007.
-
31. Victoria Beckham At A Magazine Event
Never one to stay the same Victoria Beckham went even more blonde for a magazine bash. She kept the same angular cut but went for white blonde locks.
-
32. Victoria Beckham At The MTV Awards
Woah - Victoria Beckham ditched the highlights and went totally Barbie-blonde for the MTV movie Awards in LA
-
33. Victoria Beckham Out And About
Victoria Beckham stunned with this blonde roughly cut ‘do at the beginning of May in 2007.
-
34. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham hid her hair while at the airport underneath a stylish hat - maybe she was having a bad hair day? Surely not.
-
35. Victoria Beckham On A Ski Trip
A rare moment to see Victoria Beckham without her usual styled-to-the-max hairdo She sported a massive headband keeping her hair out of her face during a skiing trip in France in 2007.
-
36. Victoria Beckham At The Sport Industry Awards
Victoria Beckham unveiled a shockingly short and very blonde hairdo six months later at The Sport Industry Awards in 2007. Posh went for a long side-swept fringe with a short back for an ultra-cool new look.
-
37. Victoria Beckham Out And About
Later the same week, Victoria sported a very blond highlighted do complete with red-hot lippy.
-
38. Victoria Beckham At The Marc Jacobs Fashion Show
Victoria Beckham didn't have a hair out of place at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York in 2006. The angular highlighted cut looked uber-chic with Mrs B's outfit.
-
39. Victoria Beckham In Venice
Victoria Beckham looked ultra-cool with meticulously styled hair while on a trip to Venice with hubby David.
-
40. Victoria Beckham Out In London
Victoria Beckham sported a casual flicked-out do while out shopping in London.
-
41. Victoria Beckham On A Night Out
It was time for the chop later that year. Victoria Beckham returned to her fave cut (the short sleek bob) and went for slightly darker highlights.
-
42. Victoria Beckham Out In The Summer
Posh let her hair grow long, keeping it lovely and loose during the summer of 2006.
-
43. Victoria Beckham At The World Cup
Victoria Beckham sported a wavy do while watching England play Equador in the World Cup.
-
44. Victoria Beckham At Her Pre-World Cup Party
Victoria Beckham sported a rather different curled look to the one we're used to with long golden-brown highlighted hair for her and David's 'Full Length and Fabulous' pre-World Cup party.
-
45. Victoria Beckham At The Airport
Victoria Beckham kept her highlighted hair for a while and wore it down and less styled for a more casual look.
-
46. Victoria Beckham At The Football
Victoria (an avid supporter of her hubby) sported a blonde highlighted curly cut at one of David's football matches.
-
47. Victoria Beckham On A Night Out
It was back to brunette for Posh as she sported a long and loose curly do.
-
48. Victoria Beckham At A Performance Of Her Single
Victoria goes for the shock factor at the performance of her new single in 2001. Mrs ‘ever-changing-hairstyle' Beckham went for long black and white blonde streaked hair extensions for the event.
-
49. Victoria Beckham At A Magazine Style Awards
Victoria Beckham lets her hair down at a magazine style awards.
-
50. Victoria Beckham At A Fashion Awards Event
Victoria Beckham sported long straight tresses for the fashion awards in 2000 changing her short ‘do for a more glamorous longer cut.
-
51. Victoria Beckham In The Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham got the chop and changed her signature look to a shorter and more styled cut a year after the Spice Girls formed.
-
52. Victoria Beckham In The Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham kept the same style but dyed her locks a rich dark brown for a more sultry look.
-
53. Victoria Beckham In Her 'Posh Spice' Days
Just after the Spice Girls formed, Victoria Beckham unveiled a new ‘Posh' sleek chic bob that became her trademark style.
-
54. Victoria Beckham In Her Audition Tape
Before she was famous. Victoria Beckham (then Adams) sported a slightly less styled hairdo than she does these days for the Spice Girls audition tape.
Victoria Beckham In Cannes
The 'Pob' may have become her trademark in the last few years, but stepping out on holiday in Cannes, Victoria revealed some newly-inserted extensions. These new long and loose waves are sure to become a summer hair sensation we reckon.