Vanessa Hudgens' New Short 'Do Is The Perfect Face-Framing Cut

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celeb to join the short hair bandwagon...

We've seen loads of A-Listers transform their tresses into short haircuts ready for spring, from Kim Kardashian to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to our very own cover girl Rita Ora.

Now Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celeb to dive in for the chop and we're LOVING her take on this season's trend.

The actress shared a photo of her chic new 'do and made it known that hers was different from the rest: 'Who needs a lob when you can have a bb (blunt bob)!!' she wrote on Instagram.

And we say who needs contouring when this face-framing crop can make your cheeckbones well and truly pop!

Rex

Never one to shy away from a hair makeover, Vanessa is quite the chameleon queen switching up her look regularly.

She's gone from blonde and long to bright red and short but this bob is our favourite one yet.

Let's hope it's here to stay!

You too can get Vanessa's blunt bob and there's no need for scissors... find out how HERE