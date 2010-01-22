1 Mar 2018
Top Knots and Buns
1. Whitney Port, Top Knots
Whitney Port kept things ultra-casual with this mussed up topknot as she did a spot of shopping in New York. The topknot transcends styles and will happily work just as well with a floor-sweeping red carpet dress as it will a grey sweatshirt, as seen here on Whitney.
2. Gemme Arterton, Top Knots
Gemma Arterton looked fiercely fabulous at the Clash of the Titans premiere in a bodycon Gucci dress with shoulder cut-outs. This slick outfit needed a similarly sleek hairstyle and a groomed, high-up topknot was just the thing. It also had the added bonus of showing off Gemma's
3. Miranda Kerr, Top Knots
Miranda Kerr worked a high up bun hairstyle for a Victoria's Secret launch. This style is the ideal accompaniment to a dress with a statement neckline like Miranda's as it keeps things simple and lets the gown take the limelight.
4. Topknot kate bos 06042010
Kate Bosworth arrived looking absolutely stunning to the Chanel Rouge Coco Dinner back in February. We love that she went for a top-knot to the event which looked both casual and formal at the same time. On Kate this hairstyle looked like minimal effort but we think this ultra-groomed version of the updo may take serious practice.
5. Topknot kylie 06042010
Kylie looked fantastic here en route to the studio wearing a simple top-knot which looks like it took her approximately 30 seconds to do. You could call this look effortless chic.
6. Keri Russell, Top Knots
Keri Russell worked the topknot in cool spring style teaming her loosely pinned up do with a face of fresh-faced pink toned make-up.
7. Topknot Nicky 06042010
Sunshine hair styles can be a pain but Nicky Hilton looked cool as anything strolling around LA with her hair piled in a top-knot. Her Ray Bans and pretty, colourful dress finished the look off just right.
8. Top Knots Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller is another supporter of the ballet class favourite bun. The G.I Joe star tied her long blonde hair back into a simple but elegant style working wonders for her bone structure.
9. Top Knots SJP
The usually coiffed-to-perfection Sarah Jessica Parker, went for a rather low-maintenance style while out and about in New York. The Sex and The City actress piled her hair up for a fuss-free top-knot with minimal effort.
10. Top Knots Kate Moss
Get the supermodel look by scraping back your hair into a neat bun a la Kate Moss. Kate kept her usual loose locks combed back for a simple yet stylish look.
11. Top Knots Alexa Chung
Queen of cool, Alexa Chung, swept her long locks back into a messy top knot leaving loose strands hanging down for another effortless look.
12. Top Knots Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba shows us how to pull off the ‘oh I just put it up’ look while out with her daughter. The Fantastic Four actress swept back her locks leaving a full fringe at the front.
13. Top Knots Blake Lively
Blake Lively went for a glamorous updo at The Private Lives of Pippa Lee premiere. The Gossip Girl actress swapped her usual flowing locks for a tight bun showing off her gorgeous diamond encrusted earrings.
14. Top Knots Kate Hudson
Mother on duty, Kate Hudson went for a quick and easy hairdo while out with her son. Despite wearing her hair up in a messy bun, Kate looks the epitome of cool with a casual outfit and retro shades.
15. Top Knots Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere went for full on glam as she swept back her blonde locks into a high quiff and bun for the MTV Movie Awards. Her hair-free face showed off her gorgeous cheekbones and her LBD to perfection.
16. Top Knots Lily Allen
Lilly Allen opted for a quick and easy hairstyle when out and about with friends in London. Her jet-black locks were casually pulled back for a no-hassle look.
17. Top Knots Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny shows off her style credentials sporting a must-have spring hairstyle. Chloe hid her locks away in a sweet bun leaving a few locks framing her face nicely.
18. Top Knots Gwyneth Paltrow
In keeping with her sleek and stylish outfit, Gwyneth Paltrow went for a fuss-free hairstyle, consisting of a neat top knot, with a side-swept fringe and dark sunnies. That’s minimal effort styling to the max.
