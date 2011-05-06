Top 50 Up-Dos

Jump to navigation
Jessica Alba went for a Grecian look to present an award at the 2011 BAFTAs. Recreating a wreath-like look, she wrapped two plaits around her head and tucked the remaining hair neatly into the back. Prepare yourself for arm ache when trying this one out!
Blonde beauty Amanda Seyfried lightened up her luxe Lanvin mini with an undone up-do for the LA premiere of Red Riding Hood. Pulling her long wavy tresses back into a loose bundle at the nape of her neck, Amanda teased out the front sections to frame her face.
Kate Bosworth is known for her sleek, centre-parted loose locks, so we do love it when she opts for up. Ultra neat and nymph-like, Kate shaped her hair into a side-swept crown, pinning it into place at the back.
A huge fan of the bun, it's nice to see Whitney Port try something a little more formal for a glamorous fashion party in LA. Using a side parting, Whitney's hair was swept up and then plaited and twisted into a mid-level up-do. The 'do works well with her feline eyes and red lips. Very vintage vixen.
We can't get enough of Vanessa Hudgens' cool styling at the moment and we love that she always makes her hair a big part of her overall look. Like Taylor Swift, Vanessa works with her natural waves, pinning them loosely into a low-lying up-do, teasing out strands to give it a more casual feel.
Thandie Newton took the bun trend to the next level for Louis Vuitton’s party for artist Sam Taylor Wood. Pulling the bagel-style bun right to her forehead she made a stylish statement.
Plaits are a girl's best hair friend. Versatile, pretty and easy to do, braids are the perfect antidote to bad hair days. Uma Thurman shows us how the slept-in looking, mussed-up plait can be worn to red carpet events with effortless ease as she hit a film premiere in LA.
No stranger to the more complicated up-do, Taylor Swift is a great example of how to wear your hair up if you have natural waves. Keeping her pretty old-school glamour waves a focus for her Oscars 2011 up-do, Taylor's red lippy gives the overall look a vintage siren edge.
If there's one celeb who knows her up-dos it's the gorgeous Sienna Miller. Incorporating a centre parting and a volumous high bun, Sienna's 'do lets her show off her gorgeous jewelled neckline and earrings to perfection.
Disney darling Selena Gomez got the styling for the Golden Globes 2011 just right by keeping her hair young and simple in a low and loose tousled pony.
Scarlett Johansson’s tousled twists at the Golden Globes 2011 were utterly sophisticated while keeping her look young and fun. If you’re thinking of trying yourself, celeb hairstylist Karine Jackson advises: “Don’t be too fussy when putting it up as it will lose the elegance.”
The Oscars calls for some serious hair styling, so David Babaii - known for his wow-worthy red carpet 'dos - created a 'texture infusion' for Sandra Bullock in the form of this amazing up-do.
Reese Witherspoon went for a retro all-American take on SS11's must-try ponytail at the Oscars 2011. Make sure your ends are trimmed and tonged to get that extra bounce.
Rachel Bilson went for ballerina bun simplicity at the Waiting for Forever premiere. Keeping her make-up fresh too, the overall look was young and pure.
Paloma Faith is renowned for her off-the-wall style and we love how she went over-size with the hair accessories at the Hogan party during Paris Fashion Week. In an homage to the 40s, she piled her hair high and wrapped it with a big bow.
Black Swan star Mila Kunis was simply stunning at the Oscars 2011 with a super chic Marcel waved up-do. With her fringe swept to the side, her kohl-rimmed eyes positively smouldered.
Mad Men star January Jones has real retro appeal and we love the sculpted screen siren hairstyle she tried out at the SAGs 2011.
Emily Blunt’s golden locks looked oh-so glossy styled into a central parting and scraped back into a neat bun at the nape of the neck. With a couple of bobby pins this look could be easily replicated at home.
Eva Mendes’ bountiful locks would look good in any up-do but we love the simplicity of this wrapped ponytail. Secure your hair with a bungy and then wrap a section of hair around it to try it for yourself
Blake Lively’s luscious locks are often let loose but by pinning them back into a curled chignon she struck a perfect balance between the bold shoulders of her dress and the vitality of her hair.
Strictly speaking this isn't an entire up-do, but we just had to include it for its dramatic finish. With one side of her head tightly plaited to follow her hairline, it gave Liv Tyler the appearance of an undercut while the rest of her luscious locks were left flowing. Gorgeous!
Mandy Moore went for an uber-graceful look at the Oscars 2011 with a twist on this season’s favourite bun by rolling plaited hair into shape. Beautiful!
Highly accustomed to red carpet glam, Nicole Kidman knew just how to work the ponytail trend at the Oscars 2011. Adding some volume on the crown, her ponytail was placed at a mid height and the ends curled to give her a
spring in her step.
Natalie Portman did true Golden Globes glamour for 2011 with a side-swept mounted French pleat that allowed her incredible diamond necklace to really shine.
Blake Lively went for a gorgeous, messy ponytail for the Chanel dinner hosted in her honour. Celeb hairstylist Rae Palmer says: “This is such a sexy, undone, effortless looking up-do, I love it!” And we do too!
With a decorated décolletage and show-stopping shoulders, Emilia Fox balanced her bold look with an edgy but untamed up-do for the Vanessa G launch party in London.
We loved Carey Mulligan’s tomboy tailoring at the Happythankyoumoreplease Screening in New York, but what really made it work was the cool-casual sweeping back of her cropped hair. If you’ve gone for the chop this is definitely a look to try at home.
Feminine, fresh and fun, the playful side plait is a favourite up-do of Taylor Swift's. Worn as she hit the shops in London, Taylor channels spring summer's coolest hair trend.
Rachel Bilson’s down day style is enviable but nicely unfussy. Out doing a spot of shopping in LA, the beautiful brunette simply tied her hair back in a mussed up bun for an easy yet oh-so cool look.
Simple yet sophisticated, Jessica Alba sweeps her fringe to one side and grips her hair into place for a city stroll. No need for hairspray, this look is best with a few fly-aways.
A big fan of the bun, Jessica Alba piles her hair high on her head for a hot on-the-go hairstyle.
More X-Men than Mad Men, January Jones went for an ultra modern up-do for the LA premiere of Unknown. Hair gripped back into a tight baguette, a large section of hair was side-swept and straightened to create a statement.
Doe-eyed Daisy Lowe is famed for her edgy London look and she channeled that perfectly at the Burberry AW11 show. Nonchalant as ever, Daisy’s blunt fringe fell over heavily kohl-rimmed eyes and her long locks were pulled back into a low loose ponytail. Undone perfection.
Queen of cool Kate Moss is famed for untamed locks but we like them looking a bit more kempt too. With a mounted parting, she tied her hair back into a chignon for the W Party in London’s Leicester Square.
Effortlessly undone looking, Sienna Miller teamed her off-duty Burberry leather jacket and retro sunnies with a cool, mussed-up bun with cute whispy bits. Very natural - very chic!
Reese Witherspoon is the queen of downtime chic and makes sure she balanced her neat bun with a dressy print scarf as she headed out and about in LA.
All eyes were on Gwen Stefani at the presentation of her AW11 L.A.M.B. collection at New York Fashion Week so she went for a sleek but modern take on the traditional beehive to face the fashionable crowd.
Eva Mendes swapped her uber sexy style for something a little primmer at The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala. Pulling her glossy locks back into a bun, Eva added a chiffon headband for some girly charm.
Natalie Portman went for a charmingly mussed up up-do at the Independent Spirit Awards 2011. Her shiny locks were decidedly untamed when pulled back into pins at the back of her head, with fall outs and fly-aways let loose.
Teenage Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld’s up-do was just perfect for her age. Piling her hair high into a ballerina bun, she kept her look young and fresh styling it with a pretty hair band.
Mila Kunis can do a whole host of things with her bountiful locks but we loved the bouffant style she chose for the Golden Globes 2011. With a gentle wave, hair was backcombed and secured into place with a gentle rise.
Lily Allen went for 60s chic at the Chanel AW11 show with a tamed butm seriously backcombed beehive. The loose locks behind the ears add a fresh and modern touch.
The sleek ponytail is set to another huge hair trend for AW11 but one step ahead of the game as always was Whitney Port who demonstrated the look perfectly with her super straight locks tightly pulled back.
Sleek and chic, Thandie Newton's elegant up-do is reminiscent of an Audrey Hepburn style. We love the contrast between the slick crown and plaited bun.
After appearing in the Louis Vuitton AW11 show, Kate Moss kept her slick-backed show ponytail in place proving that it was a look that could be taken straight from catwalk to sidewalk.
Just like her style, Olivia Palermo’s chestnut locks are never out of place. Wearing a cowl-necked jumper, Olivia created a clean silhouette by pulling her hair back into a shaggy-chic bun.
Anne Hathaway’s tousled tresses were tried out in a number of styles while she presented the Oscars 2011 but our favourite look was her red carpet up-do. With a strong central parting, her hair fell naturally into a low bun with mini curls falling elegantly by the side of her face.
Emily Blunt looked almost ethereal at the premiere of animated film Gnomeo and Juliet. Pulling her hair back from her face in a sweeping French plait she trailed it into a low bun at the nape of her neck for a serene finish.
Natalie Portman matched her high-collared dress with a schoolboy side parting for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Adding some volume on the top of the head, her hair was secured at the nape of the neck
in a wrapped curl.
Hilary Swank is a red carpet veteran and knows just how to add the perfect finishing touches to her look. With her hair swept back and up, she placed a glitzy hair piece in the bun to create some extra sparkle.
