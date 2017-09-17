The Hair 100: Top Celebrity Hairstyles

Hairstyles are the best way to get a new season look. It's a good deal cheaper than a whole new wardrobe, it takes less time and it's rather satisfying, too.

The length du jour is getting shorter so where we used to see glossy manes cascading down A-list backs, mid-length cuts are taking over, with Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joining the 'lob' gang earlier this year. Bobs are still a favourite, too, making the perfect accessory for a chic outfit. Then there are the celebrities who go one step bolder: the pixie crop. Though Emma Watson has let hers grow out, Amber Valletta and Audrey Tautou are still working theirs. Another step further? A totally shorn head, a la Cara Delevinge and Kristen Stewart.

If short hair isn't your thing, there's the long-haired celebrities who will never chop off their locks, like the red carpet-ready model clan like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Gisele, as well as Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde and the other bed head boho babes. We can't see Olivia Palermo or Jessica Biel getting rid of their trademark sleek styles any time soon, either.

Fancy a change from loose locks? There's fishtail plaits, simple ponytails or high buns, which are easy to do, and make for the perfect 'do, day or night. Look to Poppy Delevingne for braid inspiration.

Whatever your hair is like - or is going to be after your new haircut - the style options don't stop there. As well as length, you can experiment with colour. Brown or blonde hair are the usual options, but more A-listers are experimenting with ombre dye which enhances pretty much every 'do, whatever your skin tone and colouring. Or, go grey a la Rihanna - even in winter.

Check out our Hair 100 for our pick of the best celebrity hairstyles, from the red carpet and off-duty...