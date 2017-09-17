The Hair 100: Top Celebrity Hairstyles

Getting bored of your hair? Check out our top 100 celebrity hairstyles for inspiration...
Hairstyles are the best way to get a new season look. It's a good deal cheaper than a whole new wardrobe, it takes less time and it's rather satisfying, too.
The length du jour is getting shorter so where we used to see glossy manes cascading down A-list backs, mid-length cuts are taking over, with Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joining the 'lob' gang earlier this year. Bobs are still a favourite, too, making the perfect accessory for a chic outfit. Then there are the celebrities who go one step bolder: the pixie crop. Though Emma Watson has let hers grow out, Amber Valletta and Audrey Tautou are still working theirs. Another step further? A totally shorn head, a la Cara Delevinge and Kristen Stewart.
If short hair isn't your thing, there's the long-haired celebrities who will never chop off their locks, like the red carpet-ready model clan like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Gisele, as well as Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde and the other bed head boho babes. We can't see Olivia Palermo or Jessica Biel getting rid of their trademark sleek styles any time soon, either.
Fancy a change from loose locks? There's fishtail plaits, simple ponytails or high buns, which are easy to do, and make for the perfect 'do, day or night. Look to Poppy Delevingne for braid inspiration.
Whatever your hair is like - or is going to be after your new haircut - the style options don't stop there. As well as length, you can experiment with colour. Brown or blonde hair are the usual options, but more A-listers are experimenting with ombre dye which enhances pretty much every 'do, whatever your skin tone and colouring. Or, go grey a la Rihanna - even in winter.
Check out our Hair 100 for our pick of the best celebrity hairstyles, from the red carpet and off-duty...
-
1. Selena Gomez
Selena's Met Gala lob was all kinds of perfect.
-
2. Zoe Kravitz's brunette pixie
Zoe unveiled her new, dark, Mia Farrow-like pixie cut at the 2017 Emmy Awards, and we were all over it.
-
3. Jennifer Aniston's perfectly sleek style
Jen's deep cleavage, thigh-split dress was all anyone could talk about at the Oscars 2017, but we were firmly fixated on her always-flawless locks.
-
4. Emma Roberts's fiery vintage waves
Emma went a fiery golden red for the 2017 Oscars, with cascading vintage waves thrown over her shoulder.
-
5. Kerry Washington's Voluminous curls
Kerry's bombshell big hair had everyone talking at the 2016 Emmy Awards.
-
6. Beyonce's strawberry blonde waves
Queen B was giving us major Boticelli's Venus vibes whilst out and about in New York in 2015.
-
7. Elle Fanning's sleek style with body
Elle wore her creamy blonde strands straight with a slight bend at the ends at the 'The Beguiled' film premiere in Los Angeles.
-
8. Solange Knowles
Solange was an absolute vision at Chloé's PFW show in 2016, and her fluffy curls completed the look.
-
9. Kirsten Dunst's wavy ombre
Tousled, textured, and divinely wavy, Kirsten's ombre stole the show at the 'The Beguiled' film premiere.
-
10. Freida Pinto's cornrow bun
A few braids here and there gave Freida's sleek bun some interesting texture.
-
11. Kerry Washington's Chicago bob
Is there any look Kerry can't pull off? This sleek, blunt bob gave her the perfect dose of sophisticated sass at a film premiere in 2017.
-
12. Mary-Kate Olsen's boho waves
Mary-Kate let her long, golden locks flow boho-style at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.
-
13. Solange's textured lob
Solange rocked her curls in a flattering rounded cut at a 2016 jazz event.
-
14. Kim Kardashian
Kim's sleek, blunt lob was the perfect nod to the 90s at the 2017 Met Gala.
-
15. Amber Heard's sultry waves
Amber's golden blonde hue totally has us reaching for the bleach.
-
16. Viola Davis' natural fro
We were so glad to see Viola going completely natural for the red carpet - her textured coils looked amazing.
-
17. Jessica Alba's simple bronde colour
Can't decide between brown and blonde? Take inspo from Jessica, who went for the perfect in-between shade of now: bronde.
-
18. Olivia Culpo's tousled lob
Olivia's wavy strands frame her face perfectly at the PrettyLittleThingxOlivia Culpo collection launch.
-
19. Kerry Washington
This is the ultimate tousled lob, and the slightly assymetrical layers give it volume and texture.
-
20. Alexa Chung Met Gala 2017
Alexa's hair rarely changes, because she knows exactly what suits her best. Her choppy fringe and tousled lob stayed true to her style at the 2017 Met Gala.
-
21. Bella Hadid's banging bob
Bella unveiled some faux bangs at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2017, and we were completely besotted.
-
22. Solange Knowles' fluffy curls
Solange is every curly girl's hair cursh. At the Dior Cruise Collection 2018 show, she gave us major hair envy with her halo of curls.
-
23. Gisele With Perfect Beachy Waves
Gisele is pretty much utter perfection, and this beachy hairstyle is no different.
-
24. Blake Lively's long golden locks
Blake's tumbling hair is always effortlessly undone whilst still looking flawless. How does she do it?!
-
25. Kristen Stewart's bleach blonde buzzcut
Kristen blew everyone away with her peroxide buzzcut at the Cannes Film Festival.
-
26. Rihanna's cute wavy bob
Thanks to the magic of wigs and weaves, Rihanna's a total hair chameleon. This wavy raven look suited her red lip gorgeously.
-
27. Lucy Hale's chin-grazing bob
Ever since her long-locked days on Pretty Little Liars, Lucy's been going shorter and shorter - with this sleek blunt bob as her most recent style.
-
28. Poppy Delevingne With An Intricate Plaited Updo
Poppy Delevingne looked stunning at the Carol Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2015 in an embroidered Burberry dress with his hair in an intricate updo.
-
29. Allison Williams With Retro-Look Curls
Allison Williams mixed up the red carpet at the Golden Globes with her hair in glossy, retro-style curls.
-
30. Sienna Miller With A Flicked-Out Peach Bob
Not only did we love Sienna Miller's flicked-out bob at the American Sniper premiere, but it was a fabulous peach shade.
-
31. Rihanna With A Sleek Grey Ponytail
Rihanna teamed a timelessly elegant Zac Posen dress with an edgy grey ponytail at the Diamond Ball - and it looked totally amazing.
-
32. Poppy Delevingne With A Pretty Halo Braid
Poppy Delevingne always nails a plaited style - and this halo braid at the Eddie Borgo For Target launch is no differerent.
-
33. Keira Knightley With Chocolate Brown Curls
Keira Knightley suits most shades of blonde and brown, but this chocolate tone is our favourite yet - especially curled like this at the Hollywood Film Awards.
-
34. Amber Valletta With A Super-Short Crop
Amber Valletta has got the face that can pull off any hair - even an incredibly short blonde crop. Beaut.
-
35. Alexa Chung With A Halo Braid
We loved Alexa Chung's Boho-look halo braid at fashion week.
-
36. Alesandra Ambrosio With A Simple Glossy Style
Alesandra Ambrosio wore her glossy brown hair in a simple loose style at the Venice Film Festival - proving condition is the most important thing.
-
37. Kate Upton With 50s Siren Curls
Kate Upton wore her glossy blonde hair in classic Hollywood curls at the The Other Woman premiere.
-
38. Diane Kruger With A Sweeping Fringe
Diane Kruger knows what works for her so we were surprised when we saw this seriously edgy jumpsuit and fringe combo. The updo allows full attention to be on the daring lace cut-out detailing while the curled sweeping section at the front of her hair softens the look.
-
39. Scarlett Johansson With Glossy Copper Waves
Scarlett Johansson showed off her newly-coppered locks in a glossy, wavy style which complemented her deep red dress and lip perfectly.
-
40. Emma Watson With A Chic Updo
Emma Watson went for a clean, no-fuss updo at the Noah premiere, which perfectly complemented her barely-there make-up.
-
41. Kate Bosworth With A Low-Maintenance Swept-Over 'Do
Kate Bosworth added volume to her fine hair by sweeping over a thick section.
-
42. Emma Watson With A Swept-Over 'Do
Emma Watson wore her glossy brown hair in an edgy swept-over 'do at the Noah premiere, and finished off the lock with a deep red lip.
-
43. Audrey Tautou With A Messy Pixie Crop
Audrey Tautou complemented her elfin features with her signature pixie crop in messy waves for the Isabel Marant For H&M Photocall.
-
44. Margot Robbie With A Flicked-Out Bob
Margot Robbie wore her newly-dark locks in a voluminous, flicked-out bob at the Jameson Empire Film Awards.
-
45. Anna Hathaway With A Slicked-Back Crop
Anna Hathaway looked striking at the Chanel And Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner with her crop swept off her face, and her features boldly defined.
-
46. January Jones With A Voluminous, Messy Bob
January Jones wore her ashy blonde bob swept over with serious volume at the roots at the 2nd Annual Rebel With A Cause Gala.
-
47. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley With Glossy Blonde Hair
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore her golden blonde hair straight and centre-parted, with a slight flick at the end, to the Oscars.
-
48. Olivia Palermo With Neatly Curled Tips
Olivia Palermo mixed up her usual straight styles at the Chloe fashion week show, with some curls on the lower part of her hair. She kept the look neat by only starting the curls below her cheekbones, and ensuring the hair was glossy and healthy-looking.
-
49. Sandra Bullock With A Side-Swept Curled Style
Sandra Bullock opted for a glamorous curled style for the Oscars, shunning the poker-straight locks she's favoured recently.
-
50. Diane Kruger With A Plaited Updo
Diane Kruger showed all other plaited styles up with her Oscars 'do. This intricate multi-braided style included a halo braid and lots of miniature ones which fastened at the back of her neck.
-
51. Margot Robbie With Chocolate Brown Curls
Margot Robbie surprised everyone when she turned up at the Oscars with deep brown hair in the place of her signature blonde, but the change is bold and fabulous. We loved this classic curled style, and the shade is particularly striking against her warm complexion.
-
52. Kate Winslet With Blonde Curls
Kate Winslet wore her light blonde hair in youthful curls at the Divergent premiere. The layered lengths at the front soften her face shape and draw attention perfectly to her cheekbones.
-
53. Alexa Chung With A Tousled Updo And Fringe
Alexa Chung steered clear from her usual bedhead style at MoMA's 6th Annual Film Benefit, instead opting for a pretty tousled updo and understated fringe.
-
54. Cate Blanchett With A Curled Mid-Length 'Do
Cate Blanchett showed that she's not only got award-worthy acting skills at the Oscars, but she's got pretty darned good hair too.
-
55. Kate Hudson With A Sleek Curled Side-Parted Style
Kate Hudson wore her shorter-than-usual locks in a sleek, curled style at the Oscars.
-
56. Jessica Alba With A Mid-Length Bob
Jessica Alba showed off her new mid-length hairstyle at the East Meets West Anniversary Celebration and it's totally fabulous. Not only do we think it suits her better than her longer 'do (which we didn't know was possible) but it makes us want a long bob too.
-
57. Beyonce With A Reverse Ombre Curled 'Do
Beyonce worked her best style yet at the 2013 Met Ball. We're still enthralled by the reverse ombre dye (way before its time) which complemented her skintone and bronzed make-up, and the incredible volume.
-
58. Jessica Biel With A Sleek Golden Blonde Hairstyle
Jessica Biel is one for hot red carpet hairstyles but this glossy, sleek straight do is one of our absolute favourites. Not only does it have a hint of enhancing ombre but the shade totally suits her skintone.
-
59. Drew Barrymore With Ombre Locks
Drew Barrymore was pretty much the pioneer of the ombre hair trend, which kicked off in about 2009. This tousled boho style perfectly complimented the golden blonde shading at the tips.
-
60. Sophia Bush With A Sleek Updo
Sophia Bush channeled Hollywood glamour with a chic up-do, with a sweeping side fringe and red lips.
-
61. Leigh Lezark With A Glossy Black Bob
Leigh Lezark looked striking with her sleek jet black bob, which complements her delicate features. Do you prefer her brunette or blonde? We can never decide.
-
62. Olivia Palermo With Glossy Straight Hair
Olivia Palermo looked picture perfect with her straight brown locks.
-
63. Rosamund Pike With A Tousled Blonde Bob
Rosamund Pike complemented her delicate features with a blonde bob, mussed up at the roots.
-
64. Kerry Washington With A Slick Updo
Kerry Washington worked a simple chic updo, swept back from her face and fastened into a bun at the top of her head.
-
65. Natalie Portman With A Glossy Updo
Natalie Portman wore her hair in a chic swept-back, side-parted updo.
-
66. Jessica Alba With A Wavy Mid-Length 'Do
Jessica Alba mixed up her usual sleek styles with this mid-length wavy 'do - with ombre tips, no less.
-
67. Jessica Alba's 60s Updo
Jessica Alba perfected her glamorous off-duty look with this simple updo and sleek side fringe.
-
68. Amber Heard With Glossy Curls
Amber Heard swept her light brown curls over her shoulder in a glamorous, voluminous side-parting.
-
69. Amber Le Bon With Long Ombre Hair
Amber Le Bon shows us how to do serious ombre with her long two-toned locks.
-
70. Erin O'Connor With A Swept-Over Crop
Erin O'Connor is the master of the cropped styles with this swept-over short 'do.
-
71. Christina Hendricks With A Flicked-Out Bob
Christina Hendricks nailed the glamourous bob with the flicks and oversized glasses.
-
72. Rihanna With Wavy Side-parted Hair
Rihanna mixed up her usual edgy 'dos with this uncharacteristic wavy, mid-length do.
-
73. Cara Delevingne With Swept-Across Curls
Cara Delevingne swapped her messy bedhead look for a seriously glamorous swept-over curled 'do.
-
74. Miranda Kerr With Side-Parted Curls
Miranda Kerr worked a glamorous swept-over curled 'do, teamed perfectly with a slick of red lipstick.
-
75. Sienna Miller's Punky Waves
Sienna Miller accessorised her messy blonde waves with a punky spiked headpiece.
-
76. Sienna Miller's Pinned-Up Hairstyle
Sienna Miller fastened the front of her hair behind her ear for a classic, no-fuss style.
-
77. Jennifer Aniston With A Sleek Layered Haircut
Jennifer Aniston showed that a strong cut can be all a hairstyle needs to shine at a red carpet bash.
-
78. Elizabeth Olsen's Top-Knot
Elizabeth Olsen piled her hair high in a bun to draw attention to the neck detailing on her top.
-
79. Kirsten Dunst's Side-Parted Hairstyle
Kirsten Dunst’s high-shine hair gives this classic look a flawless finish.
-
80. Olivia Palermo's Fountain Bun Hairstyle
Olivia Palermo popped her hair back into a fountain-style bun to keep her dramatic earrings and red lips from being too much.
-
81. Kate Middleton's Immaculate Blow-Dry
Kate Middleton’s bouncing curls create an oh-so chic silhouette.
-
82. Beyonce's Plait Hairstyle
Beyonce tamed her tresses into a chunky braid, worn over one shoulder.
-
83. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley With A Classic Long Hairstyle
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley mixed up her long locks with some classic 40s waves, a la Veronica Lake, set off against a powerful red pout.
-
84. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley With A Tousled Boho Hairstyle
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley does mussed-up boho locks to perfection with these easy-to-achieve undone waves.
-
85. Christina Hendricks' Vintage Curls
Christina Hendricks looked as if she'd been taking style notes from her Mad Men alter-ego Joan Holloway, as she showed off her bobbed tresses with these neat ringlet curls.
-
86. Sienna Miller With A Boho Bedhead
Sienna Miller styled her mussed-up bedhead look with a low-key centre parting.
-
87. Olivia Wilde's Long Curls
Olivia Wilde transforms her lustrous locks into side-swept cascading curls.
-
88. Nicole Scherzinger's Fishtail Plait Hairstyle
Nicole Scherzinger swept her hair up in a fishtail plait to reveal the detailing on the back of her dress and give her look an edge.
-
89. Olivia Wilde With A Coiled Bun
Olivia Wilde styled a pretty coiled bun with a subtle front quiff to show off the jewelled neckline of her gorgeous gown. It's the perfect 'do for showing off your décolletage.
-
90. Olivia Palermo mid-length curls
Olivia Palermo’s mid-length curls are a glam finishing touch for any look.
-
91. Nicole Scherzinger With A Sleek, High Ponytail
Nicole Scherzinger slicked her hair back into a mirror-shine ponytail.
-
92. Sarah Jessica Parker's Beach-Kissed Curls
Sarah Jessica Parker makes the most of her natural hair texture with these controlled curls.
-
93. Charlize Theron's Bouffant Updo
Charlize Theron’s adds extra volume to her updo with a soft bouffant quiff.
-
94. Gwyneth Paltrow With A Loose, Glossy Hairstyle
Gwyneth Paltrow channeled old school Hollywood glamour with this glossy, side-swept 'do.
-
95. Kate Bosworth's Low Ponytail
Kate Bosworth fastened her sleek blonde locks at the nape of her neck, while volumising her roots to add height to the hairstyle.
-
96. Miranda Kerr With A Simple Curled Look
Miranda Kerr’s cascading curls keep her look fresh and fun.
-
97. Emma Watson's Slick Crop
Emma Watson went sleek and chic with this sizzling mirror-shine side-parted 'do. And to really set the hairstyle off, Emma opted for stunning gold leaf eyeshadow to give the look a more femme edge.
-
98. Blake Lively's Halo Plait
Blake Lively's pretty side plait is the perfect style for her golden tan.
-
99. Kate Bosworth's Tousled Hairstyle
Kate Bosworth’s tousled tresses with beach babe appeal are simply stunning.
-
100. Jennifer Lopez's Wrapped Plaited Bun
Jennifer Lopez’s regal, wrapped up plait was simply show-stopping.