1 Mar 2018
The Best Hairstyles of 2009
1. hair moments 09 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Oscar plait
Jennifer Aniston switched from her standard middle parting with straight locks at this year’s Academy Awards. Her golden hair was parted and plaited at the front leaving the rest hung loose by her side.
2. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Oscars Hairstyle
Angelina Jolie knows how to wow with her hair. The Tomb Raider star brushed back her long locks leaving them casually curled and hung down her back at the Academy Awards in LA.
3. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Diane Kruger Plait
Diane Kruger's Side Plait
Diana Kruger is another plait patron. Her gorgeous long blonde locks were plaited neatly and side-swept for the Inglorious Basterds film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
4. hair moments 09 Kate Moss
Kate Moss's Marc Jacobs' headscarf
Kate Moss went for the Grecian goddess look to The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion benefit. The supermodel covered her usual wavy locks covered in a metallic gold headscarf that was curled under at the side and finished with a gorgeous dark blue gemstone.
5. hair moments 09 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's wrap-around plait
Instead of her usual long and luscious hairstyles Jessica Alba went for a super-glamorous updo for the Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion benefit. Her honey blonde locks were neatly plaited and pinned up leaving her looking as beautiful as ever.
6. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester's Up-do
Gossip Girl star, Leighton Meester sported a ultra-classy updo at this year’s Teen Choice Awards. Her long hair was intricately curled, plaited and pinned back leaving her flawless make-up and droplet earrings to shine.
7. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson's Strawberry Shade
Scarlett Johansson showed off her luxurious hair while promoting Dolce & Gabbana make-up in Selfridges, London. Her auburn locks were curled and swept away from for a seriously glam look.
8. hair moments 09 Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa's statement bow
This year the fashion world went bow crazy, from Lily Allen to the Olsen twins but the one who rocked that look the most was style-icon Lady GaGa. The singer sported the cute white blonde ‘do with a sharp fringe for an appearance on German television.
9. hair moments 09 blake lively
Blake Lively's statement plait
Blake Lively stunned the crowds at this year’s Emmy Awards not only due to her stunning red dress but because of her incredible hairstyle. The Gossip Girl star scraped back her long blonde locks into an intricate plait leaving her flawless beauty to shine.
10. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Rihanna
Rihanna's Style Spectrum
Rihanna went for a wow-look at The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion with a short side-swept choppy ‘do. Her dark locks were mixed with some platinum blonde highlights and together with her dark sultry eye make-up Rihanna epitomized gothic-glam. She then changed her hair into a light auburn coloured ‘do that was first seen during Paris Fashion Week. Her usual dark locks were dyed and side-swept, leaving a hint of her natural roots cut short at the sides.
11. hair moments 09 lily allen
Lily Allen's Glastonbury wig
Lily Allen has sported a number of different hairstyles and colours this year but we loved the purple wig she donned for her appearance on stage at Glastonbury. Together with her glittery make-up and daring catsuit Lily led the way in festival fashion.
12. hair moments 09 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's hairband momentsWe loved Posh’s short and sweet ‘do she sported for her son Cruz’s 4th birthday party in LA and true to her perfectionist nature, Posh even accessorised with a chic headband that matched her dress. Now that is dedication.
13. hair moments 09 Beyonce
Beyonce's quiff-tastic 'do
Check out Beyoncé’s quiff. The pop-superstar must’ve needed a good can of hairspray to keep that in place for her appearance on the Today Show concert series. We love Beyoncé’s big personality and even bigger hairstyles.
14. Hair moments 09 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller's Hollywood glam hairdo
Sienna Miller exudes Hollywood glamour with this gorgeous curled ‘do. Her blonde locks were side-swept and together with lashings of red lippy and those pearly whites Sienna shone at the G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra screening in LA.
15. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley's Blunt Fringe
Fringe alert. Keira Knightley showed off a chic fringe at the Cheri film premiere in Germany. Her brunette tresses were curled and hung loose by her face while her long fringe hung just above her eyes.
16. hair moments 09 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet's Oscar winning hairdoKate Winslet replaced her loose locks with a stunning swept-back updo. Her dark blonde tresses were pinned back and curled under for a stunning look at this year’s Academy Awards.
17. hair moments 09 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth's Oscar twist
Even with a dress as gorgeous as Kate Bosworth’s, we can’t take out eyes off her stunning updo. Her hair was parted and twisted back leaving a sleek and sweet look at the Academy Awards in LA.
18. hair moments 09 Halle Berry
Hally Berry's short and sexy crop
Halle Berry showed off her short but sexy hairstyle at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards. No stranger to short crops, Halle showed off her beautiful features and flawless skin brilliantly.
19. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Wavy Bob
Victoria Beckham did it again; she wowed us with another short hairstyle. This time Posh opted for a casual, curled and less-styled ‘do, which we think is a fan new look for her.
20. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's Bardot-Inspired Hairdo
Anne Hathaway showed off an incredible hairstyle at The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion Gala. Her brunette locks were quiffed back and sprayed into place while long layers were left loose and curly by her side.
21. hair moments 09 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole's red alert
Cheryl Cole stunned when she was spotted out and about with a brand new cherry-coloured hairstyle. The Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge sported the new shade for a magazine shoot then promptly changed it back to brunette.
22. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Kate Beckinsale's
Kate Beckinsale's Tousled Tresses
Kate Beckinsale showed off her gorgeous long brown hair at The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion benefit. Her locks were curled and left loose for a gorgeous finish to her incredible look.
23. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Golden Ponytail
Jennifer Aniston went for a smart and sexy look to the He’s Just Not That Into You film premiere in LA. Her golden hair was tied back in a ponytail leaving a straight side-parted fringe at the front.
24. hair moments 09 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole's Brit Awards hairdoCheryl Cole’s hair gets almost as much press as she does. It’s long, shiny and full of life and this ‘do she sported to this year’s Brit Awards was one of her finest. Her locks were left down with big bouncy curls and together with her gorgeous red lips and white flower dress The X Factor judge looked flawless.
25. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn Goes To The Dark Side
Agyness Deyn surprised everyone when she arrived at the Coco Before Chanel film premiere with a newly dyed black hairdo. Her short white blonde locks had been replaced leaving a dark, gothic-glam look.
26. hair moments 09 Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Hollywood glamour curlsMegan Fox stunned crowds at the Jennifer’s Body film premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Her gorgeous dark locks were tightly curled and left loose sweeping down her back.
27. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's Award Winning Up-do
Natalie Portman went for a pretty updo at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles this year. Her hair was swept back and pinned into a sweet design with her fringe neatly sprayed back.
28. hair moments 09 Emma Watson
Emma Watson's Harry Potter hairdo
We love Emma Watson’s simple but stunning hairdo she had at the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince premiere in London. Her locks were tied back and accessoried with a sweet material headband that co-ordinated with the detailing on her dress.
29. hair moments 09 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes' stunning hair accessoryCheck out Eva’s hair accessory. The latino star worked her glam updo at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s 30th Anniversary with a stunning black flower headband and neatly pinned back curls.
30. hair moments 09 Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen's glam gothic-chic hairdoGossip Girl style-icon Taylor Momsen went for long, blonde and beautiful locks this year. She wore her almost white blonde locks loose and curly at the Whitney Museum of American Art Gala.
31. hair moments 09 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin's sleek and sexy crop
Ginner Goodwin showed that short is by no means not sexy. The He’s Just Not That Into You star sported a sleek side-parted ‘do at The September Issue film screening in Los Angeles
32. hair moments 09 Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan's auburn crop
British actress Carey Mulligan showed off a new crop at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s 30th Anniversary. Carey’s auburn locks were left short and side-swept across her forehead for a pretty look.
33. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung's VMAs Hairstyle
Alexa Chung always pulls off the ‘just put-up’ look and at the MTV Video Music Awards she did it again. Her brunette locks were casually pinned back leaving whispy curls at the front.
34. hair moments 09 Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue's X Factor hairstyles
We don’t think a single episode of this year’s X Factor has gone by without on of the InStyle team talking about Dannii Minogue’s hair. The Australian judge has sported some seriously stunning ‘dos not least of all is this super-glam style. Her brunette locks were tightly curled and side-swept for a flawless look.
35. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark's Sleek Bob
Leigh Lezark is rarely seen with a hair out of place and her appearance at the Max Azria spring/summer 10 show in New York was no different. Her black locks were left poker straight with a side parting for a glam-goth look.
36. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore's Dip-dyed Bob
Dip-dye Drew. Drew Barrymore sported a daring dip-dye hairstyle for the Whip It film photocall at the Toronto Film Festival. Her blond locks sported black tips for about a week before she had them chopped off.
37. hair moments 09 kristen stewart
Kristen Stewart's just-done look
Kristen Steward re-invented the ‘I can’t be bothered to style my hair’ look. The Twilight New Moon star rocked up to this year’s Teen Choice Awards with her dark locks casually tied back without an ounce of hairspray in sight.
38. HAIR MOMENTS 09 Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott's Hippie-luxe Hairstyle
Pixie Lott looked hippy-chic at the Q Awards in London. She delicately placed white flowers into her gorgeous blonde locks for an unusual but fun hairstyle.
39. hair moments 09 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger's Venice plait wonderWe want to know how Diane Kruger manages to look absolutely stunning without seeming as though much effort has gone into it? Her beautiful golden hair was tied back in a side curled-plait with several strands held loosely down to the side at the Mr Nobody film premiere in Venice.
40. hair moments 09 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz's Golden Globe two-tone wavy hairdoCameraon Diaz worked the long and luscious look at the Golden Globe Awards this year. Her two-tone hair that was on-trend at the time was curled and styled loosely for a chic finish to her stunning outfit.
