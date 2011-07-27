Get summer hairstyle ideas from Kate Middleton, Cheryl Cole, Blake Lively, Alexa Chung and other celebs...
Summer Hair Ideas
1. Diane Kruger - Hairstyles
Diane Kruger looked to old-school Hollywood glamour for her hair inspiration, opting for a side-swept hairstyle neatly pinned to one side and with hair seductively draped over one shoulder. Very 40s glam.
2. Kate Middleton - Hairstyles
In the final leg of her Royal Tour of North America, Kate Middleton treated fans to a slightly different take on her trademark Chelsea Blow-Dry with a neat half up-do with gentle waved ends. The perfect summer event style.
3. Emma Watson - Hairstyles
Working the YSL slick and chic look with her short hair, Emma Watson countered this more androgynous style with pretty jewelled drop earrings and ultra long lashes.
4. Blake Lively - Hairstyles
Formerly working strawberry hued locks, Blake Lively has returned to her trademark blonde bombshell hair shade as filming begins for Gossip Girl season five. Working a similar mussed-up bedhead braid to her 'do at the Green Lantern premiere back in early summer, could this style now be Blake's go-to hair for all red carpet events?
5. Pixie Lott - Hairstyles
Known for her lustrous long blonde locks, Pixie Lott showed off her new haircut - a fab new textured bob.
6. Cheryl Cole - Hairstyles
Dubbed the "smokey eye" of hair, Cheryl Cole's blonde locks have been the talking point of the summer. L'Oreal colourist Amie Wilson started by pre-lightening Cheryl's hair with L’Oréal Paris Perfect Blonde and then applied the semi-permanent conditioning Casting Crème Gloss in number 8304. Hairstylist Lisa Laudat then cut Cheryl's hair into a choppy mix-length long bob - the 'Lob'.
7. Diane Kruger - Hairstyles
Diane Kruger knows exactly how to dress her hair to suit every occasion with enviable effortless elegance. To go with her stunning scarlet YSL gown, Diane opted for a simple but chic ballerina bun with a natural texture, adding a crimson lip to vamp up the look. Perfect.
8. Sienna Miller - Hairstyles
Sienna Miller is the queen of quick up-dos. Looking super summer-ready, Sienna smoothed her hair into a loose knot positioned high on her head.
9. Victoria Beckham - Hairstyles
Working a minimalist look with her hair, Victoria Beckham did super straight, centre-parted long locks for a recent event. Perfect, easy-to-do summer hair.
10. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Hairstyles
Never a hair out of place, Transformers star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the queen of glossy centre-parted waves. Giving the look a little more lift, Rosie added a hint of height to the back crown with a back-swept section.
11. Pippa Middleton - Hairstyles
Working the Chelsea blow-dry Pippa Middleton makes sure her tresses are always ultra polished with neat little waves giving texture to the ends.
12. Kirsten Dunst - Hairstyles
Kirsten Dunst matched her divine Chanel dress to a simple but elegant top bun. To make sure the look wasn't too severe, Kirsten swept her fringe over to one side to soften and frame her face. A hit of red lippy kept the look from being too girlie.
13. Rihanna - Hairstyles
Rihanna has continued to wow this season with a wild variety of different lengths and styles. We love her take on 40s victory rolls with this glamorous 'do.
14. Scarlett Johansson - Hairstyles
Showing off the vibrant red of her freshly tinted tresses, Scarlett Johansson worked a teased and textured up-do, adding controlled volume to the crown. A great post-beach holiday evening 'do.
15. Olivia Palermo - Hairstyles
Mirror-shine finishes were a hot look on YSL's spring summer runway and Olivia Palermo worked the look with a strong centre-parting. A soft pink lip gave the look a more feminine edge.
16. Rachel McAdams - Hairstyles
Rachel McAdams wowed on the red carpet at Cannes with this super glamorous 'do. Sweeping the front section back over a volumised crown, with neat flicked waved ends, Rachel created an easy-to-try-at-home style we'll all be working this summer.
17. Rose Byrne - Hairstyles
Ever since she got the fringe cut, Rose Byrne has been gaining confidence in the hair department. Working a beehive style up-do with side-flicked fringe, Rose went 60s chic for a red carpet event and added feline eyes to complete her vintage-vixen look.
18. Penelope Cruz - Hairstyles
Penelope Cruz is a fan of the clip-in fringe and worked it into her premiere-worthy do recently. Channelling the Audrey Hepburn look with a high pony, the fringe balanced the style, framing her face perfectly.
19. Nicki Minaj - Hairstyles
We've seen Nicki Minaj in a flurry of wow-worthy hairstyles, but this cute flapper-esque fringed bob is one of our favourites. Not suitable for all hair-types, this style would work best on naturally straight hair.
20. Miranda Kerr - Hairstyles
Soft but sleek side-swept waves framed Miranda Kerr's perfectly petite face for a red carpet event.
21. Minka Kelly - Hairstyles
While beachy, textured tresses are a hot trend for summer, The Roommate actress Minka Kelly gave us all a lesson in how to work straight length. She opted for a side-parting to add to the glamour of the look.
22. Milla Jovovich - Hairstyles
The vintage look is big right now and Milla Jovovich worked 40s tight curls with her shorter hair to perfection. We love the feline eyes and red lip which really add to the overall look.
23. Leighton Meester - Hairstyles
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester worked a laidback boho look with her dress and her locks at a recent red carpet event. We love the dip-dyed, textured ends.
24. Kylie Minogue - Hairstyles
Kylie Minogue worked creamy curls pinned up into a half up-do for a recent event. She added extra lift to her look with a high side-swept fringe.
25. Kristen Stewart - Hairstyles
Kristen Stewart loves her mussed-up rock chick 'dos. Always very tactile and playful with her tresses, Kristen tends to work a rough side-parting for the front sections, letting the rest of the hair fall into place naturally. Scrunched, towel-dried ends adds to the volume.
26. Kirsten Dunst - Hairstyles
Making a real style statement with her hair, Kirsten Dunst went for an ultra glossed head with hair tightly pulled back into a top bun. Working a structured suit, Kirsten made her hair work with her more masculine look.
27. Gwen Stefani - Hairstyles
At the Cannes 2011 Film Festival Gwen Stefani stole the show - for her stunning array of hairstyles. Going high-octane glam with this super-volumised up-do, Gwen added extra wow to the look with a vivid red lip and smouldering eyes.
28. Katie Holmes - Hairstyles
Perfectly polished, Katie Holmes showed off her glossy locks with a simple centre-parted waved 'do.
29. Jessica Alba - Hairstyles
As seen on the Gucci, YSL and Max Mara SS11 runways, mirror-shine hair is set to be a big trend for the summer and fashion-forward Jessica Alba worked the look into her own style with this chic plaited up-do.
30. Jennifer Lopez - Hairstyles
Volumised hair has been a strong look so far this season and Jennifer Lopez has been loving it. Working super waves from root to tip, this look is not for the faint-hearted. Wear with a sparkly jumpsuit to do the 70s look style justice.
31. Gwen Stefani - Hairstyles
Gwen Stefani is never afraid to try new 'dos and this volumous back-swept style is one of her best. With few of us mere mortals able to pull off this daring look, Gwen does it with ease, glossing back the crown and letting the loose locks fall a neat wave.
32. Florence Welch - Hairstyles
A fan of the fringe, Florence Welch rarely strays from her mussed-up 'do with teased waves. We love how the red in her fringe really makes the blue of her eyes pop.
33. Eva Mendes - Hairstyles
A fan of volume and waves, Eva Mendes did sleek and straight for a recent red carpet occasion. Softening the look with a side-swept fringe, Eva let her hair fall loose over her shoulders.
34. Emma Watson - Hairstyles
Growing out a crop isn't easy, but Emma Watson worked her transitional 'do in style with the short locks pinned back with a sparkling hair accessory.
35. Dannii Minogue - Hairstyles
Dannii Minogue went for a sleek and chic side-swept loose bob, neatly tucking one half behind her ear.
36. Clemence Poesy - Hairstyles
Harry Potter star Clemence Poesy went for super glossy wild waves at a red carpet event, keeping the top section sleek and adding shape from the mid-section down. A fab day-to-night 'do.
37. Chloe Moretz - Hairstyles
One of our favourite looks of the year so far, Kick-Ass star Chloe Moretz went for a super sophisticated (and grown-up) up-do, working a sleek head into a volumous bun. The perfect look to show off your cheek-bones.
38. Blake Lively - Hairstyles
Mastering a huge range of different 'dos, Blake Lively knows exactly how to get her hair working with her outfit. For the MTV Movie Awards she worked a sporty, figure-hugging Michael Kors dress and opted for a simple, but ultra sleek pony to complement the look.
39. Angelina Jolie - Hairstyles
Angelina Jolie went for a simple but uber elegant ponytail, adding to the glamour of the look by teasing out the front section with soft waves and putting shape into the pony itself.
40. Alexa Chung - Hairstyles
We love it when Alexa Chung does an up-do and this laidback style is one of her best. Softening her face with her centre-parted grown-out fringe, Alexa gets her hair working with her features - showing off those stunning green eyes.
41. Christina Hendricks - Hairstyles
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks styled her trademark flame locks with soft, gentle waves curled under to frame her face.
42. Nicole Scherzinger - Hairstyles
US X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger softened her usual centre-parted straight tresses by pinning back the front section creating extra lift at the crown.
43. Kate Middleton - Hairstyles
Working that Chelsea blow-dry with extra sleek waves, Kate Middleton does chic outdoor summer hair to perfection. Just pop into a blow-dry bar before an event and get the look yourself!
44. Jessie J - Hairstyles
Known for her sleek bob, singing sensation Jessie J went for old-school Hollywood glamour with side-parted, super glossed waves with just a hint of colour from pretty red highlights.
45. Eliza Doolittle - Hairstyles
Pop princess Eliza Doolittle tamed her usually wild tresses into a textured up-do. Get the look by curling your hair first then loosely pinning up into a volumous bun and spritz liberally with hair-spray.
46. Kelly Rowland - Hairstyles
X Factor judge Kelly Rowland went for demure mirror-shine tresses, framed perfectly with a neat fringe.
