Nothing spells summer quite like loose, wavy hair; it's relaxed, laid back, and looks totally effortless; as if you've been spending time hanging out on the beach with your cool pals. Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Gisele Bundchen all do their own take on this look, so check out our gallery for the expert tips and product advice on how to get this look at home, even without the sun, sea and an LA hairdresser to style your locks!

Gossip Girl Blake Lively has gone for a glamorous take on this hairstyle, perfect to team with her sequin embellished red carpet dress at an InStyle party in New York. To get this look at home, spray on Tommy Guns Clever Curls & Waves Texture Spray to damp hair. Blow-dry with a large round brush in sections. Wrap each section around the barrel, dry and allow it to cool slightly while still curled up around the brush. Undo to reveal perfect beachy waves.