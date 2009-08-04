1 Mar 2018
Summer Hair
1. Hair Trend Summer Hair Gisele Blake Lively
Nothing spells summer quite like loose, wavy hair; it's relaxed, laid back, and looks totally effortless; as if you've been spending time hanging out on the beach with your cool pals. Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Gisele Bundchen all do their own take on this look, so check out our gallery for the expert tips and product advice on how to get this look at home, even without the sun, sea and an LA hairdresser to style your locks!
Gossip Girl Blake Lively has gone for a glamorous take on this hairstyle, perfect to team with her sequin embellished red carpet dress at an InStyle party in New York. To get this look at home, spray on Tommy Guns Clever Curls & Waves Texture Spray to damp hair. Blow-dry with a large round brush in sections. Wrap each section around the barrel, dry and allow it to cool slightly while still curled up around the brush. Undo to reveal perfect beachy waves.
2. Hair Trend Summer Hair Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth's superfine hair has been given a little texture with waves from the midlengths to the ends. To get this look, centre part the hair. Then, take a medium barrelled curling tong and wrap two inch sections around while holding the appliance vertically.
3. Hair Trend Summer Hair Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller may have toyed with a bob at one point during her career one of the most copied fashionistas in the country, but she does this boho luxe hairstyle so well, we're very glad she eventually went back to it. She works this version of summery, holiday hair on the red carpet by incorporating a half up half down 'do.
Sienna's lucky that she has lots of thick, long hair with a slight natural wave. If you've got a similar hairtype, this beach look is made for you. Get the wave in your hair enhanced by your hairdresser - ask for long layers which will help emphasise any natural texture.
Get this hairstyle by applying Sebastian Whipped Cream Mousse to towel-dried hair and scrunching the product in. Blowdry your fringe and the very topmost part of your hair only. Use a paddle brush to smooth. Add a little volume at the crown by gently back combing then twist and pin the top half loosely in place.
4. Hair Trend Summer Hair Nicole Richie
LA chick Nicole Richie is a long time lover of a maxidress. And the loose, wavy summer hairstyle compliments that California hippy vibe perfectly. Without a personal hairdresser on hand, this very wavy style can be hard to recreate. Hairdresser Andrew Barton has come up with a heated tool to help you get this look at home. His Triple Barrel Waver is like an oversized crimping iron specifically designed to make achieving this look easy. Simply take medium sized strips of hair, and clamp in the heated barrel waver then release. Wave as much or as little as you like. For a look like Nicole's start at eye-level and work your way downwards.
5. Hair Trend Summer Hair Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't strayed far into the realms of wavy hair for her summer hairstyle. Rather she's done a summer twist on her classic sleek bob, by giving it just a hint of texture and that slightly mussed up halo look. Try spraying a lightweight volumising spray onto damp hair then gently dry with your hairdryer.
6. Hair Trend Summer Hair Gisele
Gisele Bundchen, the Brazilian beauty and glamazonian model is rarely seen without her tousled, sexy 'do. For Gisele's nonchalant take on this hairstyle, spray wet hair with a volumising spray at the roots and surf spray through the lengths and use a diffuser attachment on your hairdryer to encourage a little wave.
7. Hair Trend Summer Hair Megan Fox
Megan Fox's locks may look sexily dishevelled, but don't be deceived; there's a whole lot of styling gone into this 'do! Get volume like Megan's by spritizing volumising spray paying attention to the roots and blast drying the roots as you lift the hair vertically. Blast the rest of your hair dry using your fingers as a brush. Taking two inch sections of hair, wind them around a medium barrelled curling tong, then release. Fix with a little hairspray to hold your style.
8. Hiar Trend Summer Hair 030709 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston teamed her ultra glamorous gold Prada dress with a relaxed, tousled 'do, striking just the right balance between red carpet glamour and LA cool. Jen's hair has been given heaps of volume, so start this style off by giving your hair a big blow out, preferably using a diffuser. Side part and using a wide barrelled tong, do this style the quick way by simply curling the top sections of hair then combing through with your fingers. Use a surf spray on the bottom half and then scrunch to create texture, et voila, you're done!
