The Glossiest A-List Straight Hairspiration

Straight hair has been a favourite for years, especially since GHD hit the scene in 2001, allowing curly girls a slice of the action.

Not only is straight hair the perfect no-fuss style for off-duty days and for the office, as it makes troublesome tresses a good deal more manageable, but it's also popular on the red carpet, too.

Models and actresses regularly opt for sleek, straight styles, whether it's their natural hair or not, as the simplicity helps not to detract from jewellery, embellishments and detailed necklines.

A-listers Jessica Biel, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sandra Bullock are big fans of the long straight hairstyle, as are young stars Emma Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen. Short straight hairstyles are popular with the fash pack, too, with Emily Blunt and Nicole Richie keeping their bobs super-glossy.

It was all about poker straight, centre-parted hair at Tommy Hilfiger, with impossible glossiness and lustre, while models at Thakoon had fiercely side-parted styles.

Wondering how to get straight hair? A pair of straighteners is a worthy investment but the most important thing if you want to recreate the celeb look is to make sure you've got conditioned, healthy locks, as damaged tresses will detract from the high-shine glamour.

