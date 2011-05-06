1 Mar 2018
Spring Summer 2011 Hair Trends
-
1. Ponytails
Pony Tales
The Look: Smooth or textured, sleek or messy, high or low - the humble ponytail is having another style moment.
Slick perfection with a long wrapped section characterised the look at Roland Mouret, 'Neo-Chignons' were created by Odile Gilbert at Prabal Gurung, while Calvin Klein did natural fly-away texture using the low-pony to boost the root-volume.
Jonathan Saunders rode the all-natural, girl-next-door pony, while at David Koma double ponies with top and nape fastenings gave a more formal dressage effect.
Neil Moodie for Herve Leger explains: "Blowdried Ponytails with body and movement are hot for SS11. It's all about making hair look really good quality. Another big look for ponytails were tied in the middle of the back of the head - seen at Loewe and BCBG."
Swinging its way from spring summer runways into our everyday style, the pony is a girl's best hair friend come the warmer months.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Eva Mendes with her high ponies, Blake Lively works the textured look, while SJP loves the sleek head and volumous tail.
-
2. 70s hair
70s Frizz Fizz
The Look: A flurry of frizz flounced down the runways with crimped, curled and candyflossed locks taking a walk on the wilder side of the season.
At Sonia Rykiel hairstylist Guido Palau created the: "Artsy, Left Bank Parisian woman" using Redken Thickening Lotion, while at Marc Jacobs, Guido took hair to a Studio 54 party, calling the look: "Grace Coddington frizz" - inspired by iconic 70s models.
For the Topshop Unique show, hair was fluffed, fizzed and streaked with colour, while at Felder Felder, triangle hair was frizzed into textured mussed-up waves.
Not the easiest trend to translate for everyday hair, channel the look by dusting off your crimping irons and playing with volume.
Celebs 'do-ing it (on a smaller scale!): Georgia May Jagger and Sarah Jessica Parker
-
3. Centre parting
Power Partings
The Look: Ruling the runways for spring summer is the all-balancing centre parting, with hair portioned either side of a super strong middle line.
A quick and easy ready-to-wear hairstyle, the power parting is an instant summer style update, channelling the 70s vibes of the season.
At Blumarine and Versus hair was centre parted and loose, while at Nina Ricci the up-do was reworked with strong middle partings taking centre stage.
For Yves Saint Laurent Guido Palau did 40s meets 70s with slick centre-parted victory rolls, explaining: “It’s charged, powerful, sculpted."
Celebs 'do-ing it: Alexa Chung, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Rachel Bilson and Kate Middleton.
-
4. Buns
Buns
The Look: Buns are back in style, hitting the spring summer runways in a flurry of different flavours. From head-toppers to low-rises, buns were embellished with twists, plaits and even scarves.
Celeb hairstylist Michael Barnes says: "Messy buns were worn twisted, casual, plaited and also sleek is a huge trend for summer hair."
Hair at Chloe went ballerina chic with classic tight, neat buns, while for Prada buns were doubled with twisted tresses and a slick crown.
Moschino went all out for the beehive bun, characterised by cute spotty scarves and huge chandelier earrings.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Whitney Port, Jessica Hart, Sienna Miller and Gwyneth Paltrow
-
5. Fringes
Fashion Fringe
The Look: Never underestimate the power of the fringe. In different lengths and textures, the fringe is an uber cool trend for spring summer 2011 and is an easy way to renew a tired 'do.
Straight cut fringes ruled the runways but each with a different twist as Orlando Pita for Christian Dior channelled 50s Bettie Paige style rolled fringes, while Charles Anastase did preppy lash-skimming blunt-cuts.
At Mulberry, fringes were thick cut into colour-block hair, while the Preen fringes were more tousled and mussed-up.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Rachel Bilson, Leona Lewis, Hilary Duff and Rose Byrne.
-
6. High hair
Big Up Hair
The Look: Hair was taken to heady new heights on the spring summer runways with bouffant backcombed crowns and quaffed quiffs featured in both up and down 'dos.
At Vera Wang hairstylist Jimmy Paul did In The Mood For Love-inspired beehives, while at Paul Smith, quiffs went modern and mussed-up. For Julien Macdonald the 70s disco crown sat on tight, cascading curls.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Drew Barrymore, Olivia Palermo and Gwen Stefani
-
7. Messy knots
Get Knotted
The Look: Bedhead buns, slept-in twists, quick-fix knots - spring summer hair takes on a laidback vibe, with fly-aways and stray locks teased rather than tidyed. The ultimate in fuss-free hair, it's the quickie up-do every girl can do.
At Proenza Schouler hairstylist Paul Hanlon did "Sexy, mature and unkempt hair," describing it as: "French twists that have fallen out - as though she's slept on the bus on the way home."
Daks did the ultimate bedhead slept in bun, while Orlando Pita for Michael Kors did water-sports style hair with plenty of beach texture using Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray.
At Philip Lim hairstylist Odile Gilbert went for the "effortless chignon, the kind every model does on herself" as did Jaeger with the easy low knot.
It's ladylike but with a carefree edge.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, Chloe Sevigny and Kate Bosworth
-
8. Accessories
Barrettes, bands and bows
The Look: Accessories were the jewel in the crown of SS11 runway hair with an assortment of clips, clasps and scarves adorning the looks.
Carolina Herrera went for all out accessories, working five barrettes in one look, using the clasps to shape the hair.
Cute hair-ties matched the collection at Loewe, while at Rochas combs were used for texture and left in.
At Rodarte, the accessories were sculpted into hair organically as hairstylist Odile Gilbert explained: "The look is inspired by teenagers in the 70s, so the effect is very organic, adorned with handcrafted tree branch and leaf barrettes that make a statement."
Celebs 'do-ing it: Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendes and Rihanna
-
9. Wet look
Summer Showers
The Look: Sea-kissed, wet-look tresses gave hair a fluid finish and a rough, left-to-dry texture on the spring summer runways.
At Lanvin, Guido Palau did scuba hair working Redken Hardwear Super Strong Gel into tresses, while for Bottega Veneta he created a just-got-out-of-the-shower look.
Comb marks gave hair a wet-look texture at Kenzo while at Matthew Williamson ends were dried while the crown was combed with gel.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Heidi Klum, Whitney Port and Kate Moss
-
10. Relaxed waves
Laidback Waves
The Look: Effortless waves sailed down the runways as simple, ready-to-wear hair, channelling the laidback vibes of the season.
Malcolm Edwards for L'Oréal explained: “It’s that nonchalant girl walking along the Seine in Paris. The elegance of Carine Roitfeld mixed with the effortlessness of Kate Moss."
At Anna Sui, mid-length waves cascaded from centre-partings, while at Blumarine, subtle scrunched ends were separated and given texture.
Etro worked with layers to create a natural bounce, while Derek Lam went uber natural with a towel-dried wave.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Katie Holmes, Leighton Meester, Kate Moss and Amanda Seyfried
-
11. Plaits Braids
Brave Braids
The Look: Move over Heidi, there's a new plait in town. For summer, braids are modern, sleek and chic as the plait becomes a style statement. Basket-weaved, textured and looped - this is a more grown-up braid for the working woman.
At Ungaro hairstylist Guido Palau created ultra slick wet look braids while for Alexander McQueen he did Boudica-style lattice-weaved hair.
A more natural woodland nymph look was created by Charles Worthington for Erdem, with half plait pigtails featuring at Givenchy.
At Jason Wu hairstylist Odile Gilbert worked chiffon scraps from the collection into looped hair. She explains: "It's simple yet sophisticated, with 70s inspiration. We’re braiding chiffon—scraps from the collection into the hair and twisting the ends into a flower. This look captures the happiness and excitement of spring and summer."
Celebs 'do-ing it: Taylor Swift, Liv Tyler, Diane Kruger, Jessica Alba and Kristen Stewart.
-
12. Long
Lustrous Length
The Look: XXL tresses are back. While not of all us have long locks, the key to the look is natural texture, drying hair off naturally, giving it a final smooth blast to fight the frizz.
At D&G soft, product-free, same-length hair was sectioned and casually combed behind ears, with a strong centre-parting adding to the innocence of the look. For Roberto Cavalli long tresses were edgier and layered with product through the ends to give a kick.
With Alberta Ferretti, hairstylist Guido Palau went for unique natural beauty, explaining: “I created natural bohemian hair, yet still kept each woman unique by simply enhancing her natural texture”.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Penelope Cruz, Miranda Kerr, Lily Cole and Claudia Schiffer.
-
13. Sleek
Sleek and Chic
The Look: Perfect for parties, city weddings and workwear looks, glossy locks and a high polish finish is a sophisticated trend for spring summer tresses.
At Gucci, hairstylist Luigi Murenu sectioned hair into side-parted plaited buns with a mirror-finish slick crown. Max Mara hair was side-swept and glossed, while Fendi went for a more natural sleek.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Helena Christensen, Ginnifer Goodwin and Mila Kunis.
-
14. Scarves
Statement Scarves
The Look: Forget granny-chic, the scarf throws some cool new shapes this spring summer as stylists work it into the hair.
Reams of colourful fabric were wrapped around volumous stacked buns at Issa with jewelled headpieces adding exoticism to the look.
The iconic scarf was plaited into hair at Hermes and worn as a bandana, while at Salvatore Ferragamo matching scarves covered hair creating beautiful side embellishments.
Celebs 'do-ing it: SJP, Nicole Ritchie, Lauren Conrad, Rachel Zoe and Kate Hudson.
-
15. Colour
Colour Crayon
The Look: New season, new colours! While runway colour went a little wild for spring summer, why not translate the trend for everyday hair by opting for a hot summer hue.
Creating blonde hair with pink streaks, hairstylist Orlando Pita for Giambattista Valli explains: "Hair in fashion has got too boring. We've seen long wave extensions on women of all ages for years and when you're young it's time to experiment and have fun. Look at what happens when you take risks!"
While tribal stripes of raw dye were key at Altuzarra and Alexander Wang, red streaks punctuated the blonde at Issey Miyake.
Red was a hot trend on the runways, with Rihanna shades at Hakaan while Mulberry went for all-out auburn.
Celebs 'do-ing it: Rihanna, Paloma Faith, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga.
