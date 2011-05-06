Pony Tales

The Look: Smooth or textured, sleek or messy, high or low - the humble ponytail is having another style moment.

Slick perfection with a long wrapped section characterised the look at Roland Mouret, 'Neo-Chignons' were created by Odile Gilbert at Prabal Gurung, while Calvin Klein did natural fly-away texture using the low-pony to boost the root-volume.

Jonathan Saunders rode the all-natural, girl-next-door pony, while at David Koma double ponies with top and nape fastenings gave a more formal dressage effect.

Neil Moodie for Herve Leger explains: "Blowdried Ponytails with body and movement are hot for SS11. It's all about making hair look really good quality. Another big look for ponytails were tied in the middle of the back of the head - seen at Loewe and BCBG."

Swinging its way from spring summer runways into our everyday style, the pony is a girl's best hair friend come the warmer months.

Celebs 'do-ing it: Eva Mendes with her high ponies, Blake Lively works the textured look, while SJP loves the sleek head and volumous tail.