Slick Hair: The Red Carpet Style With An Edge

The best of the A-list's slicked-back styles...
The best of the A-list's slicked-back styles...
Jump to navigation
The best of the A-list's slicked-back styles...
The best of the A-list's slicked-back styles...
Linda Evangalista shone one the red carpet for the Indiana Jones film premiere with androgynous chic hair styling to offset her impressive, sequin-encrusted floor-length dress. Her chic, short bob was side-parted and slicked across in wet-look style and every bit of her, including the bronze-goddess make-up, oozed sultry glamour.
Victoria Beckham knows how to work her crop and created a striking silhouette for her secretary-style grey shift. The style-savvy VB proves that even short hair can be slicked down into high-trend styles.
Kate Bosworth's slicked back pony is all the rage at the moment with stylish beauty queens scooping up their hair in ultra-shiny style from New York to Cannes. And no wonder, because it was a major catwalk look this spring with Christopher Kane, Jil Sander and Louis Vuitton all sending models down the runways with slicky-ponies.
Keira shows us how to rack up the hair trends. She sleeked her hair into a low bun, plaited it and wrapped it around to make a modern chignon. A little serum would have helped up the shine but not too much as there's not a drop of grease in sight. Look to Marni, Jil Sander and Prada catwalks where sophisticated hair sleeked into modern buns were the look du jour.
Heidi Klum once again stepped out in uber-stylish hair - fully polished and flattering. L'Oreal Professional stylist Malcom Edwards created similar looks for the Amanda Wakeley spring summer show and tips us on this sleek style:
"Dampen hair and in the palm of your hands mix a light smoothing cream for fine hair together with wax-pomade and apply from roots through to ends. Using a comb sweep hair back off the face and divide into a severe side parting.
Kate Beckinsale took her parting slightly off-centre which is more flattering and channelled the perfectly sleek look. Keeping hair ultra-conditioned lends to glamorous and super-smooth results. Prepping hair is essential so use a smoothing agent when blow-drying straight and plenty of fixing spray to finish.
Linda Evangalista shone one the red carpet for the Indiana Jones film premiere with androgynous chic hair styling to offset her impressive, sequin-encrusted floor-length dress. Her chic, short bob was side-parted and slicked across in wet-look style and every bit of her, including the bronze-goddess make-up, oozed sultry glamour.