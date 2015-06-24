Slick Hair: The Red Carpet Style With An Edge

Heidi Klum once again stepped out in uber-stylish hair - fully polished and flattering. L'Oreal Professional stylist Malcom Edwards created similar looks for the Amanda Wakeley spring summer show and tips us on this sleek style:

"Dampen hair and in the palm of your hands mix a light smoothing cream for fine hair together with wax-pomade and apply from roots through to ends. Using a comb sweep hair back off the face and divide into a severe side parting.