1 Mar 2018
Sienna Miller Hairstyles
-
1. sienna fringe 2010
After working long layered waves for a while, Sienna opted back in on the fringe trend for the Matthew Willamson Belvedere Vodka Party. She showed off her new style with a simple updo, letting just a few wisps fall loose around her face. We love.
-
2. sienna hair dip dye 2010
Sienna worked relaxed chic at London Fashion Week 2010 with her highlights grown out for a funky dip-dye style. A blotted red lip made the look all over effortless.
-
3. sienna 2009 topknot
A mussed-up topknot was a classic Sienna style at a New York party in 2009.
-
4. sienna hair gi joe vintage
Sienna was a vision as she bought her G.I Joe promo tour to LA in 2009. With her hair at its longest yet and dyed a glistening platinum blonde, her groomed vintage curls made for her most coveted hair look yet.
-
5. Sienna 2009 backcomb
Sienna's backcombed low ponytail was the perfect smart-casual style for a G.I Joe premiere in Tokyo in 2009.
-
6. sienna 2009 gi joe photocall
At the GI Joe photocall in 2009 Sienna showed off one of her signature just-threw-it-up 'dos with some wispy waves shining in a rare hit of British sun.
-
7. Sienna hair 2009 vintage
Sigh, this look gave us the ultimate hair envy in 2009. Sienna was eminently beautiful at the MTV Awards as she flied the flag for us Brits. Despite her minimalist look, she was perfection with a glowing tan and loose, tumbling curls, as she sauntered down the LA red carpet.
-
8. Sienna 2009 charity
Sienna went back to her stunning Alfie style, and worked her long lengths into beachy waves for an effortlessly chic look at a charity gala in 2009.
-
9. Sienna hair 2008 updo
Sienna worked a split bun for a contemporary take on the trend at the The British Independent Film Awards in late 2008.
-
10. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2008 The Edge of Love/Edinburgh Film Festival
Sienna even managed to ace hat-hair at The Edge of Love screening at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2008, showing her penchant for wartime style by topping her updo with a classic black fedora.
-
11. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2008 Bafta
At the 2008 BAFTAs Sienna was back to blonde and looking her glamorous best with a simple over-the-shoulder 'do.
-
12. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2007 Hippi Hippi Shake
Sienna looked at home on the set of Hippie Hippie shake in 2007,as her boho look was given a 70s twist, with a flowing chestnut brown cut.
-
13. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2007 Twenty8Twelve
Sienna looked iconically beautiful when she launched her fashion label, Twenty8Twelve in New York in late 2007. Elegant side-swept curls flattered her killer cheekbones and gave her look vintage charm as she matched them
with bright red lips.
-
14. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2007 Notting Hill
It was all about the flower power as Sienna went hippy chic by styling a daisy-chain into her hair for a relaxed day out in Notting Hill in 2007.
-
15. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2007 The Edge of Love
Sienna looked cute-as-can-be at a summer party in 2007 as she styled her shoulder-length bob into a simple wavy 'do.
-
16. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2007 Gallery Dinner
A super-sleek updo showed off Sienna's stunning smile for a gallery dinner in 2007.
-
17. sienna hair edge of love
Sienna looked classically beautiful with strawberry-blonde vintage curls on the set of The Edge of Love in 2007.
-
18. Sienna Miller Hair Style 200
A baby-bouffant continued Sienna's penchant for 60s styling, and she took the look head-to-toe, matching the cute style with a glistening vintage shift.
-
19. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2007 Bafta
Wispy centre-parted curls in a simple updo made for a show-stopping look at the BAFTAs in 2007.
-
20. Sienna Miller Hair Style 200
This Heidi-esque plaited 'do was Sienna's choice for the the Golden Globes in 2007. Matching it with a glistening metallic gown she was more than a rival for her Hollywood counterparts.
-
21. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2006 Marchesa Dinner
Sienna looked gorgeous as she worked the prima ballerina look at a Marchesa dinner in 2006. The slicked back 'do was a departure from her usual relaxed style, but made for one of her most stunning looks yet.
-
22. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2006 Pre-Academy Awards party
Sienna clearly liked residing on the short side, as she kept her tresses at ear-grazing length, but gave a new twist on the style for a pre-Academy Awards party in 2006. Brushing her hair forward from the crown and losing her parting, she gave the look an edgy Sienna signature.
-
23. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2006 Short hair with jewellery
Sienna styled up her new crop with plenty of bold jewellery for a sophisticated take on her individual style in 2006.
-
24. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2005 Casanova premiere
Her role in Factory Girl had Sienna shedding her flowing locks in favour of a cute sweeping crop, which she slicked back for 60s chic at the premiere of Casanova in 2005.
-
25. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2004 Venice Film Festival 2
Sienna got in early on the topknot trend, with her hair twisted into a loose and low version of the style. Some loose strands ensured she avoided looking too preened and kept it effortless for her second winning look at the
Venice Film Festival in 2005.
-
26. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2005 Venice Film Festival
Is there anyone who does effortless red carpet chic quite like Sienna? It would seem not. Her hair was worked into a simple low pony with a few strands teased out to frame her face at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival in 2005. To. Die. For.
-
27. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2005 party in Windsor
Sienna went super-blonde as she worked a fittingly regal look at a polo party in Windsor in July 2005.
-
28. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2005 Party with Matthew Williamson
It seems that Sienna has developed a penchant for headbands over the years, and this Grecian number took her simple updo super-glam as she partied with pal Matthew Williamson in 2005.
-
29. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2004 with black hair band
Sienna went retro with a swinging 60s updo in 2004 with tumbling backcombed waves. A contrasting black hair band showed off her multi-tonal locks.
-
30. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2004 Alfie premier
An uber-groomed layered look had Sienna looking a sexy siren for the premiere of her second hit of 2004, and the film that saw her star opposite Jude Law, Alfie.
-
31. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2004 Premier Layer Cake
A softly-parted fringe and loose ringlets had Sienna looking sultry for the premiere of Layer Cake in 2004.
-
32. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2004 La Dinner
Sienna dabbled as a brunette in 2004 and worked a simple updo at the Showest dinner in LA. Pulling her locks back from the hairline, with just a few loose strands falling around her shoulders, she showed off her piercing blue
eyes.
-
33. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2004 Jan
At a Golden Globes party in 2004, Sienna swept her blonde locks into a high ponytail and let her lobes do the talking with some dazzling statement earrings.
-
34. Sienna Miller Hair Style 2003 Cold Mountain
Fresh-faced Sienna became an instant hair icon when she worked this half up, half down look at the premiere of her first major film, Cold Mountain in 2003. Her centre-swept fringe, relaxed waves, and the honey blonde tones of her hair defined her iconic boho style.
sienna fringe 2010
After working long layered waves for a while, Sienna opted back in on the fringe trend for the Matthew Willamson Belvedere Vodka Party. She showed off her new style with a simple updo, letting just a few wisps fall loose around her face. We love.