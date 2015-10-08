Sienna Miller's Hair Transformation: All Her Awesome 'Dos In One Place

Sienna Miller's hair is forever our constant source of beauty inspo (just take a look at our Pinterest boards). Whether rose gold and long or cropped and bleached blonde, we can't get enough of the actresses' ever-changing tresses...

Surely one of the most searched phrases on google this year, Sienna Miller's hair may as well have it's own Twitter account. Constantly perfect but ever changing, we can't keep up with her ability to look awesome whatever her hairstyle. Style chameleon doesn't cover it.

First known for her epically long blonde locks that perfectly matched her signature noughties boho style, Sienna's since rocked every 'do under the sun.

Our fave? Her current strawberry blonde bob is the closest we've ever come to asking our hairdresser to cut it all off and take us ginger. Now that's a good 'do.

Check out every look Miss Miller has ever rocked, we'll be printing them out to take to the salon for our next appointment thank you very much.