Sideburns - Why They're The Latest Celeb Beauty Craze

No, we're not talking Bradley Wiggins-esque lamb chops, here's why female celebs are going crazy for sideburns...

No, we're not joking, sideburns are officially on our celeb beauty radar.

Hitting the red carpet at last night's annual Met Ball aka the most fashionable event of the year, Alexa Chung worked a slicked back bun with deliberately pulled forward sideburns.

Posting a close up shot of the 'burns on her Instagram, Alexa showed off her new androgynous look, commenting, 'Ladies and gentleman, my ears!'.

And it's not just Alexa that's taken to Spring's quirkiest hair trend, Katy Perry, who also attended the fash pack bash (albeit in a wig), opted for a Liza Minnelli-esque crop complete with , yes you guessed it, sideburns.

So what's the deal? Why are we suddenly obsessed with sideburns? Take one look at the AW15 catwalks and everything becomes clear.

From Alexander Wang's models with greased buns and slick 5cm sideburns to Marni's FKA Twigs inspired tendrils that were looped in front of models' ears, the face-framing hair was everywhere. And with celebs catching on, it seems sideburns are hitting the mainstream.

So what does that mean for us? Well, those of us with darker hair and more visible sideburns can celebrate a well-earned break in our facial hair removal routines. Embracing your natural sideburns is swiftly becoming the latest symbol of female empowerment and one less thing we need to spend our time preening. Hurrah!

Get the look yourself by pulling hair in front of your ears like Alexa for a less committed but equally high fashion hair moment. Wear with a bun for a more relaxed take on a classic style that softens the face.

High fashion, totally free and a celeb fave? Sideburns might just be here to stay.