Alexa Chung has gone from short bob to long bob and back to chin length again. George Northwood, Creative Director at Daniel Hersheson Salons cut this cute style for Alexa and talked us through the look she wanted to achieve.

"Alexa came in with three inspirations for the cut she wanted. The first was that kind of look you get when you're little and your mum cuts a one length bob for you. The second is the 1990s style which Alexa is a big fan of and lastly she was inspired by the kind of hair you see in pictures of Victorian children. The overall idea was that it should look a little wig-like."

Alexa has grown out her fringe and had a little colour put in the ends of her hair for an uplighting effect; this is a colour technique that mimics the way the hair reacts naturally to the sun adding beachy, sun-highlighted colour to the ends and leaving the roots dark.

George adds; "Alexa suits her hair worn a little messy so spritz with a wave spray, which adds texture to fine hair. Flip hair upside down and blast with the dryer for a slightly mussed-up look."