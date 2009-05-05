1 Mar 2018
Short Bobs
1. Scarlett Johansson | Cropped hair | Celebrity Haircuts | Short Hair
Scarlett Johansson showed off her new graduated short bob at the Mango Fashion Awards. The gorgeous actress, famed for her classic Hollywood long locks, went for the chop earlier in the year, but showed off a shorter, more modern version of the fab 'do.
2. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley showed off her hot new bob hairstyle during the Chanel SS11 show at Paris Fashion Week, she even told InStyle all about it: 'I had my hair bobbed about a month ago, then I had it freshly trimmed again this morning.' Going for an elegantly sleek 20s style bob, Keira explained that her new hairstyle wasn't for any particular role; 'I did it for myself'. Good on you girl! Now please can our hairdresser give us a Keira style bob too please.
3. Teri Hatcher
No more mid-length locks for Teri Hatcher! The Desperate Housewives actress showcased her a new look at a a party in LA and has taken her tresses up a few inches, to tuck neatly above her jaw-line. She added extra body to her bob, with a side-parted fringe, and a textured, curled-under volumous style.
4. Celebrity Hairstyles | Short Bobs | Katy Perry Photos
Songstress Katy Perry unveiled a chic new 'do as she landed in Tokyo ahead of the Japanese leg of her world tour. The 'Hot and Cold' singer sported a sleek, super-glossy chin-length bob with blunt fringe. We want!
5. Scarlett Johansson Hair Trends Short Bobs
Scarlett Johansson showed off her new choppy bob on the red carpet at Comic-Con 2010 in San Diego. Always way ahead of the trend, Scarlett's new 'do has got us booking our new haircut now!
6. BOBS 020610 Kim Cattrall
At the Japan premiere of Sex and the City 2, Kim Cattrall unveiled a glamorous new short bob, which was not only sleek and chic, but with its sun-kissed light blonde tones, was seriously glitzy too. We love.
7. Short bobs, Victoria Beckham
Posh has revamped the famous ‘Pob' with this loose and lovely wavy ‘do. Her cute and casual locks are a definite winner, we love it.
8. Short bobs, Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa lets her hair down with this cute and curly ‘do. Instead of scraping her hair back with minute detail she wore her locks big and bouncy. A very pretty look for GaGa we think.
9. Short bobs, Lily Allen
Lily Allen rocked the tousled I-just-got-out-of-bed-look. Her dark locks are swept to the side and layered for a perfect bang on-trend look.
10. Short bobs, Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark goes for the sleek and straight asymmetric look. As well as being a gorgeous dark shade it's also luxuriously glossy.
11. Short bobs, Linda Evangelista
It's Hollywood glamour for Linda Evangelista with this 20s-inspired ‘do. Her tight curls and side fringe are finished off perfectly with a touch of red lippy.
12. Short bobs, Natalie Imbruglia
Natalie Imbruglia kept her hair short and sweet with this gorgeously dark fringed bob.
13. Hair, Short bobs, Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue's short, glossy bob is the hairstyle that's launched a thousand copies this year. Fans of the X Factor judge's sleek style are heading to the hairdresser's in hordes to get this sharp look... And no wonder, it's super-flattering and totally on-trend. Dannii styles it every which way from bequiffed to curly, proving that you don't need long lengths of hair to get creative with your hair cut!
14. Hair, Short bobs, Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore has had her hair cut into a bob but has lost none of her cool-chick edge. Rather than wearing it straight and glossy, she's gone for the bed-head look. Soft waves and a hint of dark roots give this bob hairstyle the edge.
15. Katie Holmes Hair Trend Short Bob
When Katie Holmes cut her hair she was accused of channelling her NBF Victoria Beckham and copying her now trademark 'Pob'. However, six months down the line and Katie's bob is truly her own. With a short, blunt fringe framing her face and a slightly graduated Twenties-style Louise Brooks cut, this is a style which shows off Katie's eyes and frames her face
16. Alexa Chung Hair Trend Short Bob
Alexa Chung has gone from short bob to long bob and back to chin length again. George Northwood, Creative Director at Daniel Hersheson Salons cut this cute style for Alexa and talked us through the look she wanted to achieve.
"Alexa came in with three inspirations for the cut she wanted. The first was that kind of look you get when you're little and your mum cuts a one length bob for you. The second is the 1990s style which Alexa is a big fan of and lastly she was inspired by the kind of hair you see in pictures of Victorian children. The overall idea was that it should look a little wig-like."
Alexa has grown out her fringe and had a little colour put in the ends of her hair for an uplighting effect; this is a colour technique that mimics the way the hair reacts naturally to the sun adding beachy, sun-highlighted colour to the ends and leaving the roots dark.
George adds; "Alexa suits her hair worn a little messy so spritz with a wave spray, which adds texture to fine hair. Flip hair upside down and blast with the dryer for a slightly mussed-up look."
17. Paris Hilton Hair Trend Short Bob
Paris Hilton has experimented with every hair length under the sun - so much so that we barely bat an eyelid when she shows off something new. But our favourite is the cutesy bob she's been sporting round and about London of late, in her search for her new BBF (British Best Friend). Slightly tousled with a choppy fringe, Paris' platinum blonde locks look like they've been given a new lease of life. A far more stylish (and dare we say it, classier) look for the hotel heiress.
18. Halle Berry Hair Trend Short Bob
Halle Berry has left the mid-length and gone for a chin-skimming bob, full of movement and caramel highlights for the X-Men Origins: Wolverine film premiere. Her crowning glory is full of lift at the root and the scooping side fringe softens her oval face. If you want to chop a bob and have naturally wavy hair like Halle's, then avoid blunt cuts and make sure you lighten the ends with a few layers.
19. Emma Bunton Hair Trend Short Bob
Emma Bunton's short new length is fittingly cute for someone otherwise known as Baby Spice. Her heart-shaped face carries this style off perfectly and she keeps the look soft with a little natural wave and an uneven side parting. Emma cleverly disguises her big forehead with a side-swept fringe.
20. Mena Suvari Hair Trend Short Bob
Va-va-voom! Mena Suvari demonstrates just how to dress-up a bob for a night out on the town. The American Beauty injected some serious volume into her layered 'do with some big bouncing curls and a Farah Fawcett style flicked fringe sweeping across her forehead - the perfect way to make a bob look totally different in a matter of minutes.
Recreate the look yourself by running some volumising mousse through damp hair, rough blow-drying it upside-down, then wrapping individual sections round large barrel heated rollers. Finish off with plenty of shine spray and a sultry pose.
21. Agyness Deyn Hair Trend Short Bob
We're so used to seeing superkooky model Agyness Deyn with a dishevelled 'do that when she turned up at the celebrity-studded screening of Valentino: The Last Emperor with this sleek bob we did a double take. Still with trademark platinum blonde tresses, Aggy's hairstyle has been given a makeover, blow-dried straight and with her heavy fringe neatly in place, it's the perfect hairstyle to complement a glamorous Valentino gown.
22. Selma Blair Hair Trend Short Bob
This short, sharp bob has been Selma Blair's loyal look up until recently when she grew it out to a softer, longer style. A rich, solid hair colour suits a strict style like this and the skewed and sloping fringe is Selma's own twist that rivals Louise Brook's any day.
Akin Konizi, Hairdresser of the Year 2009 of hobs salons, advices to do your research before getting a bob. "There are many variations to the bob so take time to look through magazines and search the internet and collect cuttings to reflect the type of style you would like. Selma's style would best suit fine, straight hair and ask for a bob without layers as this will give the illusion of thickness and weight in the hair."
23. Ginnifer Goodwin Hair Trend Short Bob
Ginnifer Goodwin's take on the bob is fun, flirty and youthful. The slight natural wave and softly feathered ends prevent the style from looking too severe and creates cute outward flicks - a great way of making a formal, red carpet outfit look that little bit younger. The actress opts to wear her hair with a simple side-parting, tucked behind the ears for the ultimate in effortless elegance - and it all works perfectly with her raven locks and petite features.
24. Camilla Belle Hair Trend Short Bob 090509
When Camilla Belle cut her long (and dare we say it, kinda boring) hair into this glossy bob it gave her look a new lease of life. This bouncy chin-length bob has plenty of shine, volume and a curvy kick at the ends for a flattering look.
25. Sophie Ellis Bextor Hair Trends Short Bobs 090509
Sophie Ellis Bextor wears her bob with a soft fringe. A bob is a very flattering cut for heart and round-shaped faces, as shown here on Ms Bextor. Her fringe highlights her feline eyes while the length of her hair-cut shows off her bone structure to its best advantage.
26. Hilary Swank Hair Trends Short Bobs 090509
Shiny hair is key to the bob look, even if you wear it wavy rather than straight as seen here on Hilary Swank. Use a leave-in serum followed by a spray-on gloss to ensure ultra-glossy tresses.
27. Charlize Theron Hair Trends Short Bobs 090509
Charlize Theron's hair has a natural wave to it so special attention has been paid to the shape of her cut to give her this bobbed style. Her hair has been subtly layered to give her a soft shape at the ends and prevent it from looking triangular. The curls lend her look a vintage, flapper-girl style.
