Best Shampoo For Dry Hair: Luscious Locks Are Just Around The Corner

Shampoo for dry hair is an absolute must when your locks are feeling more than a little parched. When it's Monday morning that's bad enough, but when you've got ginormous frizzy hair that just won't behave, it's so much worse.

We've all been there, we've tried the potions and lotions, serums and oils that have promised to give us sleek, celeb-worthy smooth locks reminiscent of Blake Lively's glossy mane. And we've all been disappointed. The solution? Invest in a decent shampoo for dry hair.

Washing your hair cleans it of dirt and oil which is good, but for gals with dry locks, it can be too harsh. Yup, you heard us right, you need to wash your hair less. Who knew? Using a more gentle, moisturising shampoo that cleanses your hair without stripping it of the good stuff, just two to three times a week will work wonders, we promise.

Check out our round up of the best shampoo for dry hair and you'll have lustrous locks in no time.

The perfect short term solution, but what about long term? Well, you'll have to embrace 'The Perfect Hair Diet' (duh, duh, duh).

Although we're all born with a set number of hair follicles, and there's no changing that, according to Dr Sandeep Sattur, member of the Pantene Pro-V Hair Research Institute and hair restorative surgeon in Mumbai, how you eat can cause them to fall asleep and stop producing new hairs. He has three firm rules for ultimate thick and shiny tresses:

1. Eating less than 1500 calories per day is hair kryptonite, and you'll need to add supplements to your diet to avoid serious hair loss.

2. Vegetarians needs to eat more dark, leafy greens such as spinach and kale.

3. The ultimate hair diet is 5-6 dates, an almond and some ground nuts everyday.