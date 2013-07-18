Rihanna Hairstyles

When it comes to major hairstyles, Rihanna nails it every time. From the songstress’ iconic Grammys 2013 hair look to that super long flame red plait and the raven black under cut, Rihanna's hair never fails to make maximum impact. Check out our edit of Rihanna's hottesthairstyles...



Whether it’s a new hair colour, a striking hair cut or a bold hair accessory, it seems that Rihanna is up for trying anything in the hair stakes. Not only that, some of the most dramatic changes have occurred quite literally overnight.



While Rihanna’s certainly enjoyed a lengthy rouge moment, keeping her hair a fiery shade of poppy red for the majority of 2011, it’s hard to tie Rihanna down to one hair hue. From ash blonde to jet black, Rihanna’s tried every tone in between and done her bit to prove blondes don’t necessarily have more fun.



Tumbling waves or demure updos, vintage inspiration or modern interpretations, a pixie crop or a perfect ponytail: Rihanna can work them all…