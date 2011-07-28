Find out how to perfect the Chelsea blow dry with tips from Kate Middleton's hairdresser, Richard Ward...
Richard Ward's Chelsea Blow Dry
1. Richard Ward's Chelsea Blow-dry Guide
InStyle met with hairdressing legend Richard Ward at his Chelsea salon to create the essential six-step guide to the perfect Chelsea blow-dry, plus found out his top styling tips. And, as the man responsible for Kate Middleton’s tumbling tresses, who could be a better guide?
Click on to Get The Look...
2. Richard Ward's Chesea Blow-dry Guide: Step 1
Step 1
- The best blow-dry starts with squeaky-clean hair.
- To avoid frizz, keep your hair 70% wet by simply towel drying it once it’s been washed.
- Comb through with a medium toothed comb from ends towards roots.
- Spritz Richard Ward Energiser Styling Spray through 1-2 inch sections of hair, working up the head.
3. Richard Ward's Chesea Blow-dry Guide: Step 2
Step 2
- Tease your fingers through your hair and apply heat with your hair dryer for a controlled rough dry.
4. Richard Ward's Chesea Blow-dry Guide: Step 3
Step 3
- Take a ½ inch section of hair and use a radial brush (equal in diameter to the section of hair) and roll down the length of the hair, lifting the hair up with maximum tension to create what Richard calls: “The Croydon facelift”.
- Blast heat into the hair with the hair dryer pointing up into the brush, targeting the root.
- Now pull the brush away from the roots and through the hair with the heat pointing downwards behind the brush to dry mid-length and ends.
5. Richard Ward's Chesea Blow-dry Guide: Step 4
Step 4
- Take a roller, keep the hair taught and wrap the hair around the roller, positioning it with a grip.
6. Richard Ward's Chesea Blow-dry Guide: Step 5
Step 5
- Let the hair cool in the roller for as long as you have, preferably 10 minutes.
7. Richard Ward's Chesea Blow-dry Guide: Step 6
Step 6
- Gently take the roller out, twist through your fingers.
- Once all rollers are out, tease your fingers through your hair to merge sections.
8. Richard Ward's Chelsea Blow-dry Guide
If you want just a light hold then spray Richard Ward Stabiliser Hairspray into the air and walk through it.
For extra volume, tip your head upside down and spritz Richard Ward Stabiliser Hairspray directly into the hair.
9. Richard Ward's Chelsea Blow-dry Top Tips
- Use a high wattage, professional dryer with a nozzle to control hair and heat direction, and a warm, hot and cool shot selection.
- Use a comb made of carbon or hard rubber with rounded teeth to prevent splitting and static.
- Section properly – split hair into 4 areas: nape to crown (left and right) and ear to crown (left and right). Always start at the bottom of each section, working up towards the front. Use crocodile clamps to keep sections out of your way.
Richard Ward 2 Piece Hold & Shine Stabiliser & Memoriser, £19.50, QVC
10. Richard Ward's Chelsea Blow-dry Top Tips
- Holding your dryer underneath the section creates movement, while positioning it above the section will create sleekness.
- Use a cool shot on your dryer function to fix each section before removing the brush, ore leave the brush in the section to cool off before removing. This helps to set your style.
- To avoid build-up and product overload, which may result in residue remaining on your hair, apply a maximum of two finishing or styling products at any one time.
Richard Ward Energiser Styling Spray, £17.50, QVC
Click here to see the entire Richard Ward Couture Hair range.
