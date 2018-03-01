Get Red Hair Inspo From Our Fav Famous Redheads

We've rounded up our favourite red hair colours and red hairstyles to inspire your new 'do...
Red hair doesn't get enough praise. Everyone's all 'blonde or brunette?', totally ignoring the SASSIEST shade of all, but red hair is becoming a firm famous favourite — and rightfully so.
There's always been those fierce Hollywood bombshells that pull off the most unusual hues — the natural redheads like Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore, as well as the dyed gals, like Emma Stone who look pretty darned good, too.
Sophie Turner is our current ginger gal crush, especially now Sienna Miller, Scar Jo and Lily James have gone back to blonde.
So, whether you were born with a coppery locks or you're considering it out of the bottle, there will be inspiration for you in our round-up of reds.
The thing about red hair, aside from the unusual tone, is how much the complexion and make-up affects the look. Isla Fisher often goes for a warmer skin tone with her dark red auburn hair colour, so looks all-round more sunned, while Christina Hendricks keeps her porcelain complexion natural and tan-free, and a slick of bold red lipstick makes it kind of amazing.
From fiery red hair to auburn and subtle strawberry blonde shades, we've rounded up the best red hair colours and styles...
-
1. Brittany Snow
Even though Brittany Snow wasn't a big fan of her dark red hair colour in 'Pitch Perfect 2', the actress can perfectly pull off this lighter, faded shade of red.
-
2. Emma Roberts Goes Ginger
Emma Roberts has mixed up her hair BIG time — from peroxide blonde to beautiful red — and she looks HOT.
-
3. Meghan Trainor's Brand New Bob
"NEW ALBUM. NEW HAIR" indeed! Meghan Trainor debuted a brand new bob and a gorgeous new hair shade on her Instagram page, and it looks stunning.
-
4. Lauren Conrad NOT Blonde?!
Lauren Conrad ditched her famous blonde locks for a fiery red-headed look, twinning with her hairdresser.
-
5. Bella Thorne Redhead
-
6. Naomi Watts Goes Red For A Role
Naomi Watts debuted this fiery look on Instagram - but wait! It's not permanent. We knew those '70s flicks were a clue... Naomi is actually filming The Bleeder, a biopic of boxer Cukc Wepner.
-
7. Lily James Shows Off Her New Auburn Hair
Lily James is becoming quite the hair chameleon - going from blonde to red, then to deep brown and back to red. We're not even sure which we like best - which gets your vote?
-
8. Sienna Miller's Flame Red Tresses
Trading in her blonde tresses (albeit, for a new film role), we reckon Sienna Miller makes a great red head! The flame tone of her choppy bob blends perfectly with her golden skintone, while her new cut offsets the shape of her face perfectly. A well executed transformation if there ever was one...
-
9. Christina Hendricks With Vibrant Red Hair
Christina Hendricks set off her vibrant red locks with a head-to-toe white outfit at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in LA. Hair envy, every time. Though, it'll come as sad news to redheads who cite her as hair inspo that her vibrant shade isn't natural but thanks to Clairol hair dye which she does herself at home. We're impressed.
-
10. Jena Malone With A Bold Red Retro-Curled Bob
Honorary redhead Jena Malone is an inspiration to all auburn, ginger and strawberry blonde gals who think red is off-limits. Not only does she work a deep red eyebrow but a bold lipstick and dress, too.
-
11. Suki Waterhouse With Warm Auburn Hair
Suki Waterhouse sported a deep auburn 'do at The UNICEF Halloween Ball. We don't know whether it's her recent brown dye job fading or if it's a new red rinse but we're loving the warmer shade.
-
12. Jessica Chastain With A Side-Swept Retro-Look Curled 'Do
Jessica Chastain teamed her Oscar de la Renta midi dress with a stunning retro-look curled hairstyle, which was enhanced by a deep red lip, at the premiere of The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby.
-
13. Emma Stone With A Sleek, Waved Bob
Emma Stone didn't opt for red carpet curls, but instead a 20s-look waved style which perfectly complemented her lace Chloe dress at the Magic In The Moonlight premiere.
-
14. Amy Adams' Red Retro-Look Curls
Amy Adams went for a bold red look at the Max Mara Accessories campaign launch, with her auburn hair in sleek retro-look ringlets.
-
15. Kristen Stewart's Coppery Cropped Hairstyle
Kristen Stewart surprised everyone at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with her shocking new orangey crop.
-
16. Lily Cole With Tumbling Red Curls
Lily Cole looked Pre-Raphaelite with natural make-up and her red hair in tumbling curls at the Women For Women International & De Beers Summer Gala.
-
17. Margot Robbie With Centre-Parted, Straight Red Hair
Margot Robbie complemented her warm skintone with new red locks at the One For The Boys' Charity Ball. The coppery tone suited the fresh white and blue shades of her dress, too.
-
18. Karen Elson With Side-Parted Red Curls
Karen Elson turned heads at the Seventh Annual Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in a nude dress which emphasised her incredible red hair and porcelain complexion. She wore her fiery curled locks in a side-parting, secured with a slide.
-
19. Kristen Stewart With Swept-Over Red Hair
Kristen Stewart wore her vibrant red locks in glossy, swept-over waves at the Clouds Of Sils Maria premiere at Cannes. The perfect style for giving her Chanel Couture jumpsuit a K-Stew edge.
-
20. Emma Stone With A Sleek Red Bob And Fringe
Emma Stone showed off her new bob and fringe in a sleek, straight style with curled tips.
-
21. Kristen Stewart With A Bold Red Plaited 'Do
Kristen Stewart debuted her hot red hair at the Met Ball 2014, in an intricate fishtail plait.
-
22. Karen Elson With A Fiery Red Bob
Karen Elson is a serious poster girl for redheads the world over. Her stunning, almost-translucent complexion is contrasted by the fiery hue of her tousled red bob. We adore.
-
23. Jessica Chastain 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jessica Chastain looked seriously wow-worthy at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, showing that red makes for a serious bombshell look, with her hair in a swept-back curled style with volume at the roots.
-
24. Amy Adams With Retro-Look Red Locks
Amy Adams wowed at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with her red hair in a glossy, retro style and a bold red lip.
-
25. Christina Hendricks With A Red Bouffant Hairstyle
Christina Hendricks complemented her 50s look with a beehive and sweeping fringe at the Oscars.
-
26. Emma Stone With Curled Red Hair
Emma Stone debuted her new shorter 'do at the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in this retro curly style. Instead of her usual red lip, she opted for pale colours on her eyes and mouth.
-
27. Julianne Moore With A Long Red Bob
Julianne Moore looks fabulous with her hot red locks in a blunt long bob. Very now.
-
28. Olivia Grant With Long Loose Curls
Olivia Grant wore her long red hair in beautiful flowing curls at the Olivier Awards with barely-there eye make-up and a luminous complexion.
-
29. Bonnie Wright With Mid-Length Red Hair
Bonnie Wright wore her dark auburn hair in a no-fuss, long bob at a The Global Poverty Project event, with subtle eye make-up and a glowing complexion.
-
30. Emma Stone With A Red Plaited Style
Emma Stone looked beautiful at the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with her light red hair in a thick, choppy bob with a cute plait at the front.
-
31. Scarlett Johansson With Glossy Light Red-Toned Hair
Scarlett Johansson mixed up her Hollywood siren look with a reddy-tone in her hair. Teamed with her deep red lips and dress, this is a winning combo.
-
32. Karen Gillan With A Red Pixie Crop
Karen Gillan proved that red can work for super short styles too. This elfin crop suits her glowing complexion and pretty features.
-
33. Jessica Chastain With Poker Straight Red Hair
Usually one for curled red carpet 'dos, we rather liked seeing Jessica Chastain's glossy, poker straight locks.
-
34. Christina Hendricks With Wavy Red Hair
Christina Hendricks has arguably the reddest hair in the business, and the contrast with her porcelain skin is really something. We like this no-fuss mid-length wavy style with a sweeping side fringe at the premiere of Mad Men Series 7.
-
35. Isla Fisher With Long Curled Locks
Isla Fisher complemented her light red hair, which she wore in a that red carpet favourite; loose swept-over curls, with a tanned complexion at the Oscars.
-
36. Julianne Moore With Sleek Red Hair
Julianne Moore wore her sleek red locks straight, with smokey eye make-up and a natural glow, at the premiere of Non-Stop.
-
37. Jessica Chastain With A Side Plait In Her Glossy Red Hair
Jessica Chastain mixed up her usual hair styles at An Evening Honouring Karl Lagerfeld with a low-pinned up do and pretty side plait.
-
38. Amy Adams With Voluminous Mid-Length Red Hair
Amy Adams wore her auburn, mid-length locks in a voluminous wavy style at the LACMA Art And Film Gala.
-
39. Riley Keough With Red Ringlets
Riley Keough went for neat red ringlets at the Met Ball, which teamed with her red lips and pretty eye make-up to make a seriously wow-worthy look.
-
40. Lana Del Rey With A Subtle Red Hairstyle
A colour chameleon, Lana Del Ray has tried almost every hair shade, from jet black to blonde! Showing off her stunning brown-red hue, the singer worked one of her best hair colours to date.
-
41. Una Healy With Wavy Red Hair
Swapping her blonde highlights for something a little more striking, Una Healy proved the ultimate redhead with a fiery auburn tone.
-
42. Nicole Kidman With A Long Curly Red Style
Nicole Kidman is the epitome of the classic redhead with porcelain skin and big blue eyes. The actress has dyed her hair in a selection of red shades over the years, varying from warm golds to strawberry blonde shades.
-
43. Karen Gillan With A Chunky Red Fringe And Mid-Length Cut
Karen Gillan is always one of the first names that pop into our heads when we think of celebrity redheads. We love her natural light red hair!
-
44. Katy Perry With Red Hair
Known for her lustrous jet black hair, Katy Perry revealed her new red hair at the launch of her latest fragrance PURR in Canada.
But the singer revealed on Twitter that the new strawberry blonde shade was not her intended colour: "So I didn't get to the exact color I wanted from being black for so long! 2get to goal I have 2b GINGER for 3WKS"
Another tweet explained: 'If I don't wait 3wks, I'll end up w/no hair or a #pixie90scutw/abarretteinthefront It's okay, I'll get to my secret color(s) soon! #patience."
-
45. Emma Stone With Red Curls
At the MTV Movie Awards 2011, former-red-then-blonde Emma Stone went back to her red-roots showing off a spicy russet hue, side-swept and beautifully waved. Letting the new colour do all the work, Emma opted for feline eyes and soft pink lip so as to not overdo the look.
-
46. Scarlett Johansson With A Short Red Bob
Following fellow A-listers Drew Barrymore and Blake Lively in tinting her tresses, Scarlett Johansson's red hue was the hottest colour of the season after Mulberry SS11 paved the way for the auburn hair revolution. Working her spicy new hue in a centre-parting - also this season's big trend - Scar-Jo added soft vintage-esque curls to her stunning look. She accessorised her new 'do with a wow-worthy jewel-embellished sea-green Elie Saab dress and sparkling Chopard diamonds.
-
47. Blake Lively With Long Red Hair
Always ahead of trend, Blake Lively worked spring summer 2011's hottest trend - red hair. Showing off her freshly tinted tresses at a glamorous bash in New York, Blake worked a Veronica Lake-esque side parting with old-school waves. Stunning.
-
48. Drew Barrymore With Deep Red Hair
A forerunner of the dip-dyed trend, fashion-forward star Drew Barrymore hit the latest celeb hair trend - red tresses. Channelling the Mulberry SS11 look of fiery auburn tresses, the new red hue suited Drew's gorgeous peaches and cream complexion with the lustrous shade making the green of her eyes pop.
-
49. Christina Hendricks With A Red Bob
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks works the more vibrant end of the red-hair spectrum with a bright rust-hued shade which she wears bobbed with a neat fringe. A slick of Christina's trademark red lippy adds to the warmth of her look.
-
50. Bonnie Wright With Straight Red Hair
One of our favourite natural red-heads, Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright knows exactly how to make her natural tones really stand-out. Adding a pop of red lippy, Bonnie's porcelain complexion is framed perfectly by her fiery hair.
-
51. Kristen Stewart With Red Waves
Kristen Stewart stepped out at the New York premiere of Twilight: Eclipse with strawberry-blonde waves. While we love her raven locks, we do like this softer hue on K-Stew.
-
52. Rihanna With A Bold Red Plait
Always experimental with her flame red tresses, Rihanna goes for XXL length at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Alexander McQueen in New York. With a fierce plait, rather like the lattice braids seen on the SS11 McQueen runway, Rihanna went for high-impact hair.
-
53. Karen Gillan With Mid-Length Red Hair
Gorgeous Doctor Who star Karen Gillan has us all lusting after her vivid red locks. Her loose waves made for a pretty and relaxed look when she stepped out at the London Sex and the City 2 premiere.
-
54. Florence Welch With Vibrant Red Fringe And Curls
She has to be the fierest redhead of them all - Florence Welch certainly knows how to carry off her deep red locks. A full fringe and fuss-free waves compliment her rose complexion perfectly.
-
55. Paloma Faith With A Red Retro Style
Kooky popstress Paloma Faith favours a rich auburn for her long locks. At the MOJOs 2010 she looked like a real vintage siren, with her tresses styled in loose vintage curls, with a cute quiff and a rather precariously placed fascinator finishing the look.
-
56. Isla Fisher With Glossy Red Hair
Confessions of a Shopaholic actress Isla Fisher is known for her lustrous red locks, wearing them loose and long with natural waves.
-
57. Julianne Moore With Straight Red Hair
Julianne Moore is our go-to celeb for perfect flame-hued tresses. With a porcelain complexion and stunning green eyes, Julianne has the perfect shade of red to compliment her natural colouring.
-
58. Emma Stone With Dark Red Curls
Before she went blonde bombshell, Easy A actress Emma Stone worked the warmer hues of deep auburn which really made her blue eyes pop. We love her soft curls and side-swept fringe.
-
59. Amy Adams With Neatly Curled Red Hair
Actress Amy Adams works all the glamour of the 30s with her stunning strawberry-blonde set waves. Stunning.
-
60. Nicole Kidman With Long Red Curls
Every inch the classic Hollywood icon, Nicole Kidman knows exactly how to make her beautiful reddish blonde locks work for her. Toning down her formerly fiery hair by adding a touch more blonde to her tresses, Nicole's found the perfect hair colour to compliment her complexion.
-
61. Nicola Roberts With Light Red Hair
Well-known for her vivid red hair colour, Girl Aloud star Nicola Roberts recently added some blonde to her barnet, creating a softer strawberry sizzle.
-
62. Katherine Heigl With A Red Updo
A shortlived relationship with red hair - but stunning nonetheless - actress Katherine Heigl rocked the spicy hue for a few months back in 2010.
-
63. Scarlett Johansson With Red Ringlets
Scarlett Johansson added a hint of cherry to her blonde tresses for her vampy role in Iron Man 2.
-
64. Cheryl Cole With Bold Red Hair
The hair colour that had everyone talking, Cheryl Cole went for vivacious ruby hair for her appearance on X Factor 2010 - sparking the biggest hair trend of the season.
-
65. Ashlee Simpson With Long Red Locks
Before returning to blonde, rock chick Ashlee Simpson dabbled in red tresses for a while - which really complemented her stunning complexion.