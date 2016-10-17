Ponytails: The Coolest Easy-To-Do Styles

Ponytails are a totally timeless and easy-to-do style, so it’s no wonder they’re a celeb favourite. Check out the best off-duty and red carpet styles...

Ponytails are a totally timeless and easy-to-do style, so it’s no wonder they’re a celeb favourite.

Though they can conjour images of Mel C in her Spice Girls heyday (and nothing wrong with that), they don’t have to be sporty. Done right, they can be a chic casual style and, as Beyonce knows, they’re hot enough for the red carpet too.

Think ponytails aren’t for you? Think again. There’s a ponytail style for everyone as, with any updo hairstyle, there’s so many options to choose from.

If you’ve got a round face, a sleek, pulled back ponytail – favoured by Miranda Kerr, Olivia Palermo and Jennifer Lopez – is a great day to night look. For long-faced gals, a sleek style can look too harsh against your facial structure so go for something a little softer, like a messy hairstyle. Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung are go-to girls for the more relaxed ponytail

Though you may not love the idea of a ponytail extension, done right they can be a fun way to change up your like. Take Elizabeth Banks at the Pitch Perfect 2 premiere for instance or Beyonce’s high ponytail at the Met Gala, they don’t have long locks but in a ponytail, the hair extensions aren’t so noticeable.

Though some fashion week hairstyles and hair trends are basically impossible to recreate, the ponytail is one to try yourself.

For AW15, ponytails were big – quite literally. At Michael Kors we saw loose, laidback styled which look perfect paired with natural make-up. To recreate the look, leave your natural wave if you have it or create a little texture with your straighteners or curling tongs and tie up loosely, pulling out a few strands around the face.

Our favourite were the voluminous, undone ponytails styles at the Lela Rose show. Just apply a volumising mousse to the front and pull together at the middle back of your head. To finish, muss it up with your fingers.

See our pick of the best ponytails…