1 Mar 2018
Ponytails
-
1. Drew Barrymore Hair Trend Ponytail
Drew Barrymore chose this super-groomed style for the glamorous US premiere of He's Just Not That Into You. The big bouncing ponytail, heavily lined lids and frosty pink lips make for one sexy Sixties-inspired look.
Having the hair slicked closely down against the head keeps the emphasis on the beautifully coiffed ponytail at the back of the head. To recreate, use large heated rollers to get that swinging flick at the end of the hair. Unsightly bands are a no-no on the red carpet.
-
2. Taylor Momsen Hair Trend Ponytail
Gossip Girl Taylor Momsen proves that you don't have to have long hair to work the ponytail as she sported this choppy, textured version on the red carpet. The unkempt nature of the style is totally age-appropriate for the young actress, and is a great youthful alternative to the classic up-do. Taylor has swept her fringe and shorter layers forward to frame the face and prevent the style from being too severe, then pulled the back into a mid-height ponytail.
-
3. Leighton Meester Hair Trend Ponytail
Leighton Meester opted for a more natural ponytail to complement her one-shouldered dress at a formal event. Leighton's loose, face-framing sections at the front make for a more playful, relaxed take on the tail.
Slightly backcomb the hair at the crown for a bit of height, then roughly pull back into the ponytail. Pull out a few flyaway hairs around the front, or if you have layers or a fringe, encourage them to fall loose.
-
4. Salma Hayek Hair Trend Ponytail
Simple, sleek ponytails can look terribly elegant on the red carpet, as Salma Hayek proves. If wearing a high-neck or particularly detailed top, then sometimes only the simplest of hair will do, to prevent the overall look from being too fussy.
This style works best for those with long length hair with only a few layers, as falling strands will ruin the overall effect. Recreate Salma's poker straight tresses by using a heat protective serum before running straighteners through it. Smooth the hair down firmly against the head, adding a small amount of hair spray to keep those flyaways at bay. Tip the head back whilst securing the ponytail to make it really tight and secure.
-
5. Beyonce Hair Trend Ponytail
The Cadillac Records film premiere saw Beyoncé show off her trendy puffed-sleeves by scooping her hair high into a pony. Hair expert Errol Douglas says: "To get a good ponytail at this height, comb hair up from the contour of your eye so it has a lifting effect or it will otherwise drag your features down. Straighten the tail with ghds for a look like this or put rollers in for extra body. Smooth down with Matrix Styling Creme and secure with a hook band (available at Superdrug)."
-
6. Amanda Seyfried Hair Trend Pony
Long hair looks great in a nape-skimming pony. If you fancy turning a simple sling-back into a glamorous style then blow-dry hair and pop some velcro rollers into in the bottom half for extra body and movement. Loosen the curls with your fingers and spray the ends with a finishing spray to keep the wave in. This is an instant cure for bad-hair days and means you can focus on the make-up instead.
-
7. Debra Messing Hair Trend Ponytail
While Debra Messing's low throw-back might look simple, it's actually been prepped and styled cleverly for lift and hold. Celebrity hair stylist John Vial, from realhair in London, gives us some prepping tips for pony styling:
"Use a volumising mousse on damp hair and tip upside down to blast dry - this gives you the lift. Backcomb around the crown of the hairline using a Denman or Mason Pearson brush and casually throw into a pony. Lots of hairspray like L'Oreal Elnett is the secret to this look because it's the driest hairspray."
-
8. Jennifer Aniston Hair Trends Ponytails 090509
Jennifer Aniston's red carpet ponytail is the epitome of easy glamour and took inspiration from the beehive hairstyles of the 60s. This is an ultra-flattering look that has been brought up to date for the noughties by styling it in a more dishevelled way, and the finish is soft rather than rock-hard with hairspray.
To get Jen's styled ponytail, part the front of the hair and leave it loose. Backcomb behind this section along the crown using a hairbrush (this gives a softer look than using a comb) and fix with a little hairspray. Using your fingers or a wide-tooth comb, pull the hair into a medium-height ponytail and leave some lengths loose at the front. Spritz with a shine spray and you're good to go!
-
9. Kate Beckinsale Hair Trends Ponytails 090509
Kate Beckinsale opted for maximum impact with this high-volume ponytail and quiff on the red carpet. Combined with statement droplet earrings the style allowed the actress to show off the asymmetric neckline of her dress to perfection.
-
10. Jennifer Love Hewitt Hair Trends Ponytails 090509
Jennifer Love Hewitt knows that the only way to wear a halterneck dress is to sweep back long locks. Jen's opted for a high ponytail, sleek at the top with tumbling curls at the back to give it that red carpet finish. Sweeping the hair up and away from the face also gives the illusion of smooth, clean hair - so this is the perfect remedy for a bad hair day!
-
11. Nicole Richie Hair Trends Ponytail 090509
The beauty of Nicole Richie's do is that so long as your hair is neat at the front it's fine for it fall natural and messy at the back. If you don't have naturally long locks, this look can be helped out with some strategically placed extensions - as long as they match your hair colour perfectly.
