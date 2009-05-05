Drew Barrymore chose this super-groomed style for the glamorous US premiere of He's Just Not That Into You. The big bouncing ponytail, heavily lined lids and frosty pink lips make for one sexy Sixties-inspired look.

Having the hair slicked closely down against the head keeps the emphasis on the beautifully coiffed ponytail at the back of the head. To recreate, use large heated rollers to get that swinging flick at the end of the hair. Unsightly bands are a no-no on the red carpet.