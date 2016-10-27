Plaits: The Coolest Braids For All Hair Lengths

Plaits are trending right now and whatever your hair length, face shape and style, there will be one to suit you. Whether you want fancy halo braids, fishtail plaits, plaited ponytails or French plaits, check out these celebrities for inspo...

Plait hairstyles are trending right now and whatever your length, face shape and style, there will be one to suit you (...Yes, even a bob).

There are way more than just French plaits and pigtails right now — and, truly, who can pull off bunches past the age of six? We’re all about braided looks like cool boxer braids, as well as Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora’s pimped up plaited looks.

They’re an easy go-to when your hair is being annoying — say, if your fringe is playing up or you need to keep your hair looking faintly acceptable at a festival or after being rained on during your commute.

A classic halo braid (for inspo look to Poppy Delevingne and Florence Welch) is good for controlling those pesky hairs around your face or a fringe. For something a little more spesh, like a wedding, try Anna Friel's double fishtail halo plaits. (Here's how to do a halo braid.)

If your plaited look is for the evening, try a French plait. They’ve been big on the red carpet, with Jessica Stam and Cara Delevingne working them with fancy cocktail dresses.

Fishtail plaits, too, are a favourite of the fashion girls, with Olivia Palermo regularly working a mussed-up style with even her day looks.

Our #1 plait has still got to be Diane Kruger’s intricate wrap-around style at the Oscars, though Blake Lively is a close #2 with this amazing braid, by Rod Ordega. Wow.

Check out all the coolest celebrity plait ideas here...