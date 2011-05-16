1 Mar 2018
Plaits
1. Diane Kruger
A Chanel-clad Diane Kruger keeps the trend for plaited 'dos alive with her tousled chunky side braid at the Venice Film Festival opening night dinner.
2. Nicole Richie
Nicole made a welcome return to the fashion scene showing off her typical Seventies style in a printed maxi-dress that was cinched tightly at the waist. What could be more perfect than complementing her boho look with a perfect side French plait? To copy the yummy mummy's hairstyle make sure you run a texturising spray through the lengths of your hair before plaiting for a thick and chunky braid.
3. Blake Lively
Blake Lively worked a mussed-up side plait to the premiere of Green Lantern. Straight out of the school of Diane Kruger red carpet hair, Blake's teased-out braids aren't a classic choice of premiere-worthy tresses, but they work perfectly with her laidback style vibe. We'll be working the slept-in plait look for summer.
4. Nicole Kidman plaits
Nicole Kidman modelled a siren-esque hairstyle at the Billboard Awards, with her auburn locks arranged into a soft side plait that rested on her shoulder all night long. This is an easy, fuss-free ‘do that’s just perfect for summer. Don’t forget to spritz a little texturising spray onto damp locks to get that carefree, tousled look. We love Charles Worthington’s one (£5.10), available at Boots.
5. Nicola Roberts plaits
Always super creative with her 'dos, Nicola Roberts gave the 80s top-knot a modern reworking with this plaited-twist pony, as she headed out to interview Lady Gaga. Showing off the two-tone colours in her hair perfectly, Nicola added the bling-factor with a pair of vintage 80s Chanel Letter Tassel earrings from Susan Caplan vintage collection.
6. Diane Kruger Cannes
If anyone can make a messy plait work for the red carpet it's Diane Kruger. With this unusual lattice-style bedhead plait - complete with visible kirby-grips, Diane made sure her hair made as big a statement as her gown as she hit the red carpet in Cannes.
7. Rihanna plait hair
Rihanna went for XXL length at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Alexander McQueen in New York. With a fierce plait - rather like the lattice braids seen on the SS11 McQueen runway, Rihanna went for high-impact hair.
8. Diane Kruger
Looking gorgeously effortless, Diane Kruger worked a tousled asymmetric plait to compliment her girlie Jason Wu dress at a charity auction in New York. She wore some fierce statement earrings for added glam.
9. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan shows how to work plaits into a grown-out crop, with this beautiful textured, cascading side plait.
10. Kristen Bell
Adding a subtle braid to her glossy waves, Kristen Bell made sure her hair had a gorgeous texture as she attended the Burlesque photocall. A simple look to try at home, simply section off the hair and plait away.
11. Mary-Kate Olsen
Always edgy and unique, Mary-Kate Olsen teamed her beautiful YSL ensemble with a centre-parted side plait as she attended the Met Opera in New York. Using a terracotta red under-eye shadow matched to her lips, Mary-Kate made sure her hair and make-up made as powerful a statement as her outfit. Stunning.
12. Emily Blunt
Proof that plaits can work on the red carpet, Emily Blunt gave her braid that dressed-up edge by keeping it sleek, smooth and highly styled. She teamed her pretty 'do with a gorgeous white Zac Posen dress at the Gnomeo and Juliet premiere LA.
13. Liv Tyler
We love the high-impact plait Liv Tyler wore to an ultra glam party in New York. Keeping her look modern and edgy, Liv contrasted one tightly plaited side with loose locks on the other.
14. Hailee Steinfeld
True Grit actress Hailee Steinfeld went ultra girlie at a pre-Oscars party in LA, making the most of the gorgeous length of her locks in a glossy twisted braid with a sparkly bow hair-clip as a final flourish.
15. Plaits ashley Greene
The stunning Ashley Greene added a touch of laidback luxe to her uber-glam frock at the Madrid premiere of Eclipse with a loose over-the-shoulder plait. A few strands left to fall around her face framed her sultry smoky eyes.
16. Plaits Kristen
Kristen Stewart went for a real hair makeover prior to the special screening of Twilight: Eclipse in New York. Her newly strawberry blonde locks were worked into an on-trend plaited updo. In typically irreverent K-Stew style, some wavy strands were left loose to give the look a casual edge.
17. Hair trends plaits Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried worked the chunky, messy plait look. This laidback style offsets Amanda's ultra-chic cocktail dress, giving her look a more relaxed vibe.
18. Thandie Newton plait
Thandie Newton gave the side-plait a girlie twist, fastening hers in place with an oversized grosgrain ribbon.
19. Jessica Alba plait
Jessica Alba looked sultry and sleek with her glam side-plaited up-do at the Tod’s launch party in Beverly Hills. Interwoven French plaits kept her hair off her face to showcase her stunning raspberry painted lips and beautifully bronzed skin.
20. Fearne Cotton plaits
Before she went brunette, Fearne Cotton styled her bleached locks into a chunky plait to add a quirky twist to her red carpet look. We love it when Fearne does girlie.
21. Diane Kruger plait
Diane Kruger looked fresh-faced and positively glowing at the Cannes Film Festival 2009 with her cute side-swept plait, which showed off her sunny locks a treat.
22. Nicole Richie plait
Nicole Richie worked a mini side-plait among her loose, waved locks to add a hippy edge to her cosy-cool look when she was out and about in New York.
23. Leighton Meester plait
Leighton Meester looked uber glam for the Kids Choice Awards with this dramatic plaited up-do. Multiple plaits formed a neat fan for a show-stopping hair look.
24. Leona Lewis plait
Leona Lewis added a little understatement to her otherwise dramatic look at the Love Ball in London, with a chunky and tousled over-the-shoulder plait. She tamed the rest of her signature curly locks into sleek and face-flattering flicks left loose around her face to show off her feline eye make-up.
25. Emilie de Ravin plait
Before she rocketed to fame with her role in Remember Me - co-starring Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin was already a red-carpet icon in the making when she worked a sweet Heidi-esque plait back in 2007. Letting a few loose waves fall around her face, she made sure the look was effortlessly glam.
26. Marisa Tomei plait
Marisa Tomei sculpted her curly locks into a loose side-plait to add some simple elegance to her look for the Tod’s Beverly Hills store opening.
27. Amanda Seyfried plait
Amanda Seyfried worked a classic French plait for the Mother and Child premiere in LA. She kept her hair tightly bound for a look that was sleek and chic, and complimented her natural make-up look a treat.
28. Selena Gomez plait
Selena Gomez looked adorable as ever at a signing in London, proving plaits don’t have to be big and bold. She complimented her luxe waves with an asymmetric look, securing a thin plait across her crown.
29. Peaches Geldof plait
Style maverick Peaches Geldof saw fit to get on board with the plait trend, styling her long aubergine locks into a chunky free-hanging plait at a London Fashion Week party. She kept it casual with a prominent side-parting and by teasing some strands loose over her shoulder.
30. Mary-Kate Olsen plait
Mary-Kate Olsen bought a boho vibe to her cocktail party look, pulling her loose waves into an over-the-head plait.
31. Jessica Alba plait
Jessica Alba kept her hair closely cropped in an intricately plaited ‘do, as she sported yet another winning red carpet look. She added some stunning lobe candy and a fuchsia pout to finish the look.
32. Kate Bosworth Hair Trend Plaits
Instead of an intricate up-do, Kate Bosworth went for a casual side plait for the Golden Globes InStyle after party. Her Californian locks looked perfect in this sweet and stylish ‘do.
33. Rachel McAdams Hair Trend Plaits
Rachel McAdams looked absolutely stunning at the Sherlock Holmes premiere, not only because of her dusty grey floor-length gown but also due to her fab plaited hairstyle. Rachel sported a high quiff and side-plait with flawless make-up and pillar box-red lips.
34. Cheyl Cole Hair Trend Plaits
Cheryl Cole tied her gorgeous long brunette locks into a casual side-swept plait for her appearance on The X Factor. We love her relaxed look that lets her dress do all the wowing.
35. Blake Lively Hair Trend Plaits
Blake Lively not only sported a super-sexy red gown for the 2009 Emmy Awards but she wore her long blonde hair in a chunky plaited style. The Gossip Girl actress scraped back her hair leaving her natural beauty and the dress to shine.
36. Whitney Port Hair Trend Plaits
The Hills star Whitney Port swept back her Californian-blonde locks into a half-up plaited style for a swanky bash in New York. The casual do made sure her face was left hair-free but with a cute curled finish.
37. Lauren Conrad Hair Trend Plaits
Lauren Conrad showed off her Californian look for The Hills third series premiere. A small plait entwined into a pony is a perfect way to transform the normal braid into a more intricate look. Use a styling spray before getting stuck in to hold hair together.
38. Drew Barrymore hair trend plaits
While promoting Grey Gardens, Drew Barrymore wowed with head-turning hair, looking gorgeous with a scraped back plaited bun. An elaborate look with minimal effort - it's perfect for glam evening hair.
39. Jennifer Aniston hair trend plaits
A simple side plait for the Oscars was an Jennifer Aniston's way of looking fresh and super-stylish without going overboard. She kept the rest of her hair loose and free-flowing, so if you fancy braiding like Jen, make sure hair is in look-at-me condition and styled softly around the face.
40. Emma Watson Hair Trend Plaits
Harry Potter star Emma Watson went for a loose, low-slung pin-back plait, keeping her look fresh and playful.
41. Eliza Dushku Hair Trend Plaits
Film and TV actress Eliza Dushku went girlie with a small side-sweep and teeny side plait. Simply blow-dry hair with a round brush to give it movement and plait a small section of hair on the side, pinning it with a diamante clip or slide.
42. Emmy Rossum Hair Trend Plaits
Emmy Rossum slipped an understated plait through her hair, which could even pass for a Heidi-braid hair-piece. The rest of her hair is twisted into a textured and randomly wrapped low bun, all ruffled with fairytale texture. To get this look, prep hair with styling spray and comb into a low-slung bun. Separate hair into medium sections and plait and twist in a messy fashion, pinning sections around the base of the pony.
43. Scarlett Johansson Hair Trend Plaits
To recreate Scarlett Johansson's hair-style, Nisa Iqbal at John Frieda says: "Loosely French plait the hair, leaving the ends loose to tuck in at the end. To tuck the hair in in this way, pin the strands under the plait making sure that none are left visible. Hair should be loose and not too neat, so don't be too meticulous when pinning the hair. To make the style appear even more 'care free', leave a few strands clear at the front before starting the plait."
44. Mary-Kate Olsen Hair Trend Plaits
Mary-Kate Olsen is a pro at making a well thought out style look as if it's been casually thrown together. Most of the lengths are gathered around one side and then braided into a long, tight plait with strands teased out. For this style spritz damp hair, twist and leave to dry naturally before plaiting.
45. Blake Lively Hair Trend Plaits
Gossip Girl Blake Lively works plaits in a very simple way, but to full effect. Her hairstylist has added three unevenly placed slim braids in the front part of her hair. Though her hairstyle would be gorgeous without them, they make her hair a little more interesting and give her that youthful, hippie-esque edge.
46. Anne Hathaway Hair Trend Plaits
Classical beauty Anne Hathaway is perfectly suited to this Grecian look and proves plaits can actually be very grown-up indeed. Team this chic 'do with chandelier earrings and you're ready to party!
47. Kate Hudson Hair Trend Plaits
Take inspiration from Kate Hudson and create this casual hairstyle when you want to keep all the attention on your dress. David Babaii styled Kate's hair for the BAFTAs using products from his and Kate's own hair care range called David Babaii for WildAid.
David says: "Kate wanted to do something a little different with her hairstyle - it was her idea to do a braid." David blow-dried Kate's hair straight using volumising spray to give lift at the crown. "Backcombing can be a little too harsh on blonde hair which is finer, so I just sprayed some of our volcanic ash root lift for volume." Kate's hair was then plaited and fastened with a rubber band.
48. Sarah M Gellar Hair Trend Plaits
Sarah Michelle Gellar went for an elaborate take on the plait trend. The lengths of her hair were curled and pinned into a messy bun to keep the style relaxed and natural looking. We love it!
49. Sienna Miller Hair Trend Plaits
Sienna Miller's laidback boho look is the perfect style match for braided hair. Sparking the trend back at the 2007 Golden Globes when she shunned the perfectly styled up-dos usually seen on Hollywood celebrities, Sienna wore her hair in a messy bun with a wide braid around her head, looking every inch the Greek goddess.
50. Diane Kruger Hair Trends Plaits 090509
French plaits like Diane Kruger's may not be the easiest to get to grips with, but it's well worth learning how to create this hairstyle as you can get creative and place them wherever you like. Diane arranged her wavy shoulder-length hair in a single plait that wraps around the crown of her head.
51. Nicole Richie Hair Trends Plaits 090509
Plaited hairstyles fit with Nicole Richie's California hippy look. True to boho form, this version of a braided hairstyle has that dishevelled, lived-in feel while at the same time being perfectly styled. To recreate take two medium sections at the front of the hair, plait and then pull back and pin into a messy bun.
52. Emma Watson Hair Trends Plaits 090509 2
In her pre-crop days, Emma Watson wore her hair in skinny braids on either side of her head then tied hair back into a messy bun.
