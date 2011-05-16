To recreate Scarlett Johansson's hair-style, Nisa Iqbal at John Frieda says: "Loosely French plait the hair, leaving the ends loose to tuck in at the end. To tuck the hair in in this way, pin the strands under the plait making sure that none are left visible. Hair should be loose and not too neat, so don't be too meticulous when pinning the hair. To make the style appear even more 'care free', leave a few strands clear at the front before starting the plait."

