Kristen Stewart may be growing out the mullet she had for her role in Joan Jett biopic in The Runaways but she pinned it up in an on-trend bun for the Oscars. We love that she's given an edge to the look by wearing the bun to one side… An easy hairstyle to try at home: simply backcomb the front section for height and twist your bun to to the left rather than at the back. Voila! Instant hairstyle sophistication.