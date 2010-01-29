1 Mar 2018
Party Hairstyles
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP worked a glam partygirl look at the Showest Awards. To get this look you need plenty of volume and large, loose curls. Simply pin up in loose sections around the nape of the neck for a soft, romantic finish. Gorgeous!
2. Kate Bosworth
Er, how gorgeous is Kate Bosworth's chic plaited updo? The actress worked her super-pretty look at the Calvin Klein Collection Party celebrating LA Arts Month. Plaits are so hot right now, and Kate shows how to work them to perfection.
3. Charlize Theron
When she attended The Road premiere, Charlize Theron looked stunning in a beautiful silver dress – but it was her 30s-vibe marcel waves which had us gushing. She teamed her structured waves with a loose updo for a smart but sexy look.
4. Cheryl Cole
In our eyes, Cheryl can do no wrong in the hair stakes! She looked super-cute when she attended Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding’s28th birthday bash sporting an updo with an oversized bow.
5. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman, oh how we love thee! The actress totally rocked with her relaxed low bun, teamed with a strapless statement dress. Chic, low maintenance, and elegant.
6. Nicole Kidman
If the big and bold trend isn’t on your hair radar, follow in Nicole Kidman’s tress steps and go for sleek and chic. Update the poker-straight look by adding a side sweep and stunning chandelier earrings.
7. Whitney Port
The half-up, half-down is having a moment. And we like. Angelina Jolie did it at the Oscars, and the rest of celebville followed. Whitney Port worked it at a shop opening in LA, showing just how it’s done: use tongs or straighteners to add curl, and take hair from just above the ear and pin back. Finally? Add eye-popping ear candy.
8. Alexa Chung
Team a relaxed updo like Alexa’s with an ultra-glam dress to add edge to a smart ensemble.
9. Paris Hilton
Glitzy hair accessories are just the thing to add instant wow to any hairstyle. Paris Hilton donned a gorgeous silver number at her sunglass collection launch in LA.
10. Nicola Roberts
Curls + side fringe + a gorgeous corsage hairband (not to mention Vivienne Westwood dress) = hair envy.
11. Leighton Meester
This look is pure vamp! There’s one rule to remember when wearing your hair down this party season: the bigger the better! Curls + smoky eyes = ready to rock!
12. Selena Gomez
Actress and singer Selena Gomez was spotted working the side-swept pony at the launch of her latest single in LA. It’s glam yet not overdone – perfect for Christmas parties!
13. Molly Sims
Actress Molly Sims showed was ultra-pretty when she pulled her hair back in a glitzy Alice band and added curls for extra va-va-voom.
14. Katy Perry
Set waves can be just as sexy as a tousled look, as Dita Von Teese proves time and time again. Katy Perry brought her old-school look up to date with a funky feather hair accessory at the Louis Vuitton S/S 2010 show.
15. Gwen Stefani
At the 26th Annual Night of Stars, Gwen Stefani had us totally lusting over her gorgeous backcombed half-up hairdo. The white-blonde colour just screams party, too.
16. Lily Allen
Updos and accessories are two of the hottest looks of the moment, so combine the two like Lily Allen at Chanel S/S 2010 for the ultimate glamorous hairstyle.
17. Claudia Schiffer
Searching for the perfect fringe? We’ve just found it! Claudia was on fire at D&G Perfumes Collection launch. We love.
18. Helena Christensen
Want to make your eyes smoulder? Add a gorgeous side fringe and pile your hair up in to an undone updo – a la Helena Christensen. (Marchesa dress and faux fur shrug optional but advisable!)
19. Shakira
Proving once again that plaits are just for the playground, Shakira made them sexy in a unique half-up, half-down ‘do at the 2009 American Music Awards.
20. Victoria Beckham
No stranger to mixing up her hairstyles, Victoria pulled off a dramatic look when she plumped for a slicked-back short hairdo at the Burberry S/S 2010 show.
21. Rihanna
Got an advernturous side? Channel your inner Rihanna with a try-if-you-dare undercut! It works for her…!
22. Taylor Momsen
Want ultimate rock-chick inspiration? Taylor Momsen shows us how sexy bed head hair is really done…
23. Kim Kardashian
How cool is this backcombed half-up, half-down ‘do? A leopard-print top adds further funk to this fab tress trend, which Kim Kardashian rocked at her 29th birthday bash in LA.
24. Dannii Minogue
Another day, another fab hairstyle from Dannii Minogue. She rocked when she sported an updo with a curly top on The X Factor. The dress isn’t bad, either…
25. Leighton Meester
Plaits are a super-hot hair trend right now, and Leighton Meester wowed when she incorporated them into her stunning updo at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards. Make like Leighton and team with polka-dots and stripes for a fun and funky finish.
26. Sienna Miller
Beachy, just-rolled-in-the-hay hair is Sienna’s trademark look – and we love how she’s pinned a small section from the top back, leaving a fun shaggy number perfect for a night out.
27. Diane Kruger
Our fashion crush Diane Kruger is slowly turning into hair lust, OK, envy. Soft, tousled and sexy, she got it spot on at the Jason Wu summer collection preview with those teasing tendrils framing her face.
28. Kate Moss
Party girl Kate Moss is a whiz when it comes to stand-out sexy evening hair. She looked like a 60s bombshell at a Topshop cocktail reception with her backcombed beehive. Just add chandelier earrings and lashings of attitude.
29. Leona Lewis
Two words: simply gorgeous. Oh, and trendy. That makes three - we might not be good at maths, but we can spot perfect party hair from a mile away! Leona worked the over-one-shoulder trend at the American Music Awards, and we're loving it!
30. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart may be growing out the mullet she had for her role in Joan Jett biopic in The Runaways but she pinned it up in an on-trend bun for the Oscars. We love that she's given an edge to the look by wearing the bun to one side… An easy hairstyle to try at home: simply backcomb the front section for height and twist your bun to to the left rather than at the back. Voila! Instant hairstyle sophistication.
31. Ginnifer Goodwin
Victoria Beckham eat your heart out! The new Queen of the Crop, Ginnifer Goodwin, showed us how to wear it (with smouldering smoky eyes and chic stud earrings) at the Prada book launch in LA.
32. Scarlett Johansson
The champion of old-school Hollywood glamour, Scarlett oozed sexy sophistication at the Mango New Collection launch. Add red lips and a high-waisted skirt to complete this 50s look.
33. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes has been cracking out some fantastic party hairdos of late, and we particularly love the ‘undone pony’. It’s super-sexy and simple – just spray a large round brush with hairspray and use to backcomb the crown, and a hair band and a couple of strategically placed Kirby grips, et voila! You have an Eva Mendes-perfect ponytail!
34. Kate Beckinsale
Could this be the perfect pony? It’s definitely a contender! Run a large barrelled curling tong over your hair before tying in a high ponytail and smoothing the front with hairspray and a comb.
35. Blake Lively
Gorgeous beauty-of-the-moment Blake Lively showed how to make a simple ponytail work – by teaming it with a statement choker and flawless make-up. The key to this look is: use your fingers instead of a brush to create your base.
36. Eva Mendes
Eva’s formula of strapless dresses, oversized cocktail rings and glamorous updos never fails to wow – and we really loved her look at the CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute event in LA. Her structured updo is beautiful – but might be one for the hairdresser! Simply print off and take it with you.
37. Dannii Minogue
We are simply in love with Dannii Minogue’s ever-changing hairstyles and at the Myer S/S 2010 fashion show in Sydney, she pulled off a seriously rock-chick quaffed short bob. Love, love, love, it!
38. Taylor Swift
Side-swept long locks worn over one shoulder is the celeb look du jour. Taylor Swift gave us a lesson in the look at the BMI Country Awards 2009. Gorgeous.
39. Rachel McAdams
Make a bob big, bouncy and bold like Rachel McAdams at the Time Traveler’s Wife premiere in NY.
40. Gwyneth Paltrow
Want to look pretty as a picture? Gwyneth Paltrow’s loose-waved bob is relaxed yet definitely party-ready.
41. Kate Beckinsale
Kate really is a red carpet style queen – and her hairstyles are always as perfect as her party frock. Buns are a huge hair trend right now, and this look is effortless yet funky, with a little height on top. Add statement earrings for fabulous finish.
42. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock worked the one-sided look with this gorgeous, glossy updo at the Golden Globes. With her hair side parted and loose tendrils over one shoulder this party fabulous hairstyle gave Sandy a soft, romantic look.
43. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana showed that one of the quickest ways to turn a daytime hairstyle into a evening 'do is with a plait. The Avatar actress teamed her glossy curls with a braid worn Alice-band style over her head.
