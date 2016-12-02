Proof The A-List Love Mid Length Hairstyles...

Want medium length hairstyle inspiration? We've rounded up the best mid length hair and new celeb cuts, from Alexa Chung to Jessica Alba, that will make you want to dash to the salon...

Mid length hairstyles are the cut of the season. Where longer, classically glamorous styles used to rule, now the more practical, low-maintenance looks are taking over. From Alexa Chung’s grown-out bob to Kate Moss' mussed-up bedhead, these are the top hairstyles for the new season.

Whether you’ve got longer hair and are looking to go a bit shorter, or you already have mid length hair and you’re looking for chic ways to style it, our edit of the top celebrity hairstyles is worth a look.

From long bobs to tousled layered looks, there are plenty of top hair trends to try for mid-length haircuts. If it’s sleek and straight you’re after, channel Rita Ora’s party look, or if it’s tousled and natural, Jessica Alba’s new hairdo is a must-try. Emma Stone shows how to style mid-length hair for the red carpet (and parties), from voluminous waves to retro-look ringlets.

For thinner hair types, adding choppy layers gives plenty of volume and body, while for thicker hair, longer lengths and blunt cuts give shape and movement without being too heavy.

Brides-to-be, if these styles aren't occasion enough, get inspiration for wedding hairstyles for medium hair in our round-up of the best.

Whatever your hair type or texture, there’s a medium length hairstyle to suit all occasions, from work to weddings. Not only is it an A-list favourite but it's versatile and easy to style. Check it out now...