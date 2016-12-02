Long Hairstyles: The Celebs Who Are Giving Us 'Long Hair, Don't Care' Inspo

Long hairstyles are a favourite of ours. What's not to love about flowing locks?! Check out our celeb hair idols to find a style to suit you...

Long hairstyles are still a favourite of ours. No matter how cool the crop, or messy lob become, we can't quite bear to part with our long locks. If you're bored with yours, don't reach straight for the scissors (the grow out will be a mare, for starters). Instead, be inspired by our edit of the best hairstyles for long hair - and snap out of your style rut, pronto.

From super-high top knots - which Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba are total pros at rocking on the red carpet - to glam Hollywood waves (think Miranda Kerr and Olivia Wilde) - we've rounded up 100+ long hair ideas to inspire you, whatever your hair type.

With party season fast approaching, take tips from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who adds major sass to a low maintenance hairdo by simply twisting a section of hair to the side, Emily Blunt who manages to look impressively chic with a simple bun, or Jessica Biel, who earlier this year added a little ombre dye to her long golden locks to give them a new season boost. And from tousled waves to sleek ponytails, queen of lengthy locks, Laura Bailey, has been giving us a masterclass in how to manage seriously long hair, as well as creating high-impact hairstyles that don't require (much!) time or effort.

If you feel like being a little more adventurous, but want to keep your long hairstyle for, well, a little bit longer, look to Jennifer Lawrence's halo braid, try a twisted updo like Taylor Swift or even a fishtail plait a la Kristen Stewart.

We also love Amanda Seyfried's take on the bun, Bella Thorne's tiered ponytail and Jessica Biel's faux bob - a super-cool style without losing the length. Model Jessica Hart, who favours a casual twist, is a shining example of the best updos for long hair, too.

So whether your hair is wavy, super-thick, thin or fine, and whether you fancy a daring 'do or subtle change, check out our pick of the very best long hairstyles in Hollywood. Happy hunting!