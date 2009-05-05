One-Tree Hill star Sophia Bush goes for a classic one-length that flatters her face. Get hair into great condition before chopping a cut like this and because there are no layers, it would suit fine-to-medium hair the most.

Sophia's blow-dry is super-sleek and glossy so try a shine-infusing shampoo and conditioner with a styling spray to blow-dry. Finish with a small ball of serum - if it's silicone free, it will make hair slinky without weighing it down with product build-up.