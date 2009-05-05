1 Mar 2018
Long Bobs
-
1. Kate Moss Hair Trend Long Bob
Kate kept her long bob glamorously unkempt for the Mummy Rocks Launch Party and Auction. To get Kate's famous, ruffled-at-the-roots hair you'll need to do a little bit of styling to get the un-styled look. When hair is still damp, work a thickening spray into it and dry on a low level heat and speed setting, lifting hair up and away for added lift. Backcomb with a wide tooth comb, ruffle the roots with your fingers and spray with hairspray, Slink the straightening irons through random sections of the front for extra-smoothness. It's a ready-to-go rock-chick look.
-
2. Gemma Arterton Hair Trend Long Bob
Gemma Arterton's short, cute bob has grown out to longer one and just as stylish. The long bob is slightly longer at the front which gives it a strong, directional look. With the jagged, side-swept fringe this Brit-star has turned a classic cut cool again.
-
3. Sophie Ellis-Bextor Hair Trend Long Bob
Sophie Ellis-Bextor's strong, un-fussy cut is a perfect match to her individual beauty and fashion style. The out-grown bangs loosen the frame around the face and the deep, woody colour like reflect a healthy, mirror shine.
-
4. Natalie Imbruglia Beauty Trend Long Bob
Natalie Imbruglia did away with her long lengths years ago and now swings between bobs of varying lengths from classic flapper to more relaxed contemporary styles. A few extensions were added to her currently short bob for the Brit Awards 2009 that thickened Natalie's hair for a naturally glamorous vibe.
-
5. Sophia Bush Hair Trend Long Bob
One-Tree Hill star Sophia Bush goes for a classic one-length that flatters her face. Get hair into great condition before chopping a cut like this and because there are no layers, it would suit fine-to-medium hair the most.
Sophia's blow-dry is super-sleek and glossy so try a shine-infusing shampoo and conditioner with a styling spray to blow-dry. Finish with a small ball of serum - if it's silicone free, it will make hair slinky without weighing it down with product build-up.
-
6. Lily Allen Hair Trends Long Bobs 090509
Lily Allen chose Paris Fashion Week as the stage to debut yet another new 'do, arriving at the Chanel show showing off a sweet textured bob with cutesy shoulder-grazing outward flicks. The singer had previously been sporting long, poker-straight locks, having added inches to her hair with extensions. But it was out with the old and in with the new as Lily lost the length in favour of choppy face-framing layers. The singer also demonstrated how to gracefully grow out her blunt fringe by cutting into the ends and sweeping it over to one side.
-
7. Drew Barrymore Hair Trends Long Bobs 090509
Once you've gone for the chop and lost your long tresses, it can be hard to figure out what to do with a bob when you fancy a change. Drew Barrymore hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes sporting this 60s style bouffant do, which is a great way to dress up a long bob for a glamorous evening event. Not for the faint hearted, this messy Marilyn Monroe-esque style will certainly turn a few heads!
-
8. Maggie Gyllenhall Hair Trend Long Bob
Maggie Gyllenhaal wears her brunette hair soft, emphasising its natural wave. This is perfect low maintenance, holiday hair - just spritz with a surf or texture spray and leave to dry naturally.
-
9. Ashley Olsen Hair Trend Long Bob
Ashley Olsen's longer, rock-chick lengths have gone through a tress-transition as she's chopped the back for a funky asymmetric style. This is a good way of braving the move from long to short and it's a easy-to-handle half way length. Longer length bobs suit most faces and the straightness adds a graphic, modern edge.
-
10. Gwyneth Paltrow Hair Trend Long Bob
After the crop, the bob and Victoria Beckham's pob, comes the long bob. This is a shoulder-skimming hair length that is a slightly less scary than a true bob if you're thinking of going for the chop. Gwyneth has been seen out and about wearing this new length hair both wavy and poke straight, as she is here. We bet she's loving her flaxen locks at this slightly more manageable length.
-
11. Liv Tyler Hair Trend Long Bob
Liv Tyler has lingered at the long bob stage ever since chopping her lengths and it's proved to be a versatile place as she's always styling it differently, from Forties waves to tousled twists. To get this look simply use a styling mousse and blow-dry with a slim round brush which you can twist as you get to the ends. If you need extra wave action, tong a few strands but keep it random and as this is a relaxed and easy look.
-
12. Anne Hathaway Hair Trend Long Bob
Following her split from Raffaello Follieri, her boyfriend of four years, Anne Hathaway did what any other heart-broken girl would do: get a hair makeover! The Devil Wears Prada star is the latest Hollywood celeb to join the long bob club, having chopped her long tresses into a sleek one-length just above the shoulders. The addition of a pair of oversized diva sunglasses and a super-sharp frock makes the style transformation complete!
-
13. Katherine Heigl Hair Trend Long Bob
Update your do just in time for the summer with a long bob like Katherine Heigl's. The Grey's Anatomy star wears her long bob side-parted and straightened for a sleek, elegant look. Choppy layers in the front frame her face perfectly.
