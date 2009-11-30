1 Mar 2018
Lily Allen Hairstyles
-
1. Lily Allen hair 301109
Lily Allen showed off a daring, edgy two-tone hairstyle as she entertained the crowds in concert at the O2 Brixton Academy. We applaud her adventurous side and love the glittery-glam make-up, too!
-
2. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily’s latest ‘do. She sported an electric blue wig and vampy make-up for her concert at the O2 Academy. Is this style a keeper?
-
3. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily sported a number of hairstyles at her concert at the O2 Academy in Sheffield. Here Lily’s hair is full of layers and looked ultra-glossy.
-
4. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily kept her hair down and unstyled as she arrived at the Radio One studios in London. Her dark locks were teamed with big dark sunnies for the complete look.
-
5. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily sported a short casual ‘do for this year’s Q Awards.
-
6. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily Allen looked stunning at the Chanel show in Paris Fashion Week. Her hair was pinned up leaving a side-swept fringe and a gorgeous jewel-encrusted hair clip.
-
7. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily sported long locks (possibly hair extensions) to the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London. Her dark hair was pinned half-up half-down with a cute black flower on the side. Her side fringe also made a return.
-
8. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily kept her hair messy while at the Radio One studios in London, but she did manage to slip on some designer headgear in the form of a pewter Chanel chain headband.
-
9. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily went for a dramatic bob and straight fringe cut at a charity fundraising event in London. We love her thick fringe.
-
10. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily sported a shaggy short ‘do at the BMI Awards in London. Gone were her long locks and in its place a short and funky hairstyle.
-
11. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily went for the chop before going to the Chanel fashion show in Paris. Her new shoulder-sweeping locks were kept loose for a cute and casual look.
-
12. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily Allen changed from curly to straight for her appearance on Jonathan Ross. Her long straight fringe and glossy hairdo is a hit for Lily.
-
13. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Another GQ Men of the Year Awards ceremony and another fab hairstyle from Lily Allen. Her, back-to-black locks were tightly curled and pinned back for a super-glam look.
-
14. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Pink princess: Lily Allen went for the shock-factor when debuting her new pink hairstyle with a baby-pink headband at the Women of the Year Awards in London.
-
15. Lily Allen Hair 201109
This gorgeous one-sided hairdo looked great on Lily for her performance on MuchMusic Channel TV programme in Canada. We love the subtle curls and side-swept fringe.
-
16. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily Allen went curl crazy at the GQ 20th Anniversary Dinner in London. Her gorgeous hair was put into ringlets and pinned back for maximum glamour.
-
17. Lily Allen Hair 201109
We adore Lily’s gold leaf headband tucked into her blonde updo that she wore to the How To Lose Friends And Alienate People film party in Cannes.
-
18. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Blonde bombshell: Lily sported sweeping curls and a side-swept fringe to an art exhibition in London.
-
19. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily decided she needed a change and swapped her dark locks for a two-tone blonde ‘do. She kept her hair messy-casual but still looked great.
-
20. Lily Allen Hair 201109
That must’ve taken a while! Lily sported a super-glam hairdo to an awards party. Her locks were intricately curled and pinned up leaving her looking absolutely fab.
-
21. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily did an Amy. The singer went for full on beehive-style hair and presumably lots of hairspray on the red carpet for the GQ Man of the Year Awards.
-
22. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Not a hair was out of place when Lily sported a glam updo. Her hair was tied back in a chic bun and side fringe.
-
23. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Shiny, straight and sexy. Lily’s long locks looked healthy and glossy for her appearance at an LG party.
-
24. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily went ultra-glam for the Brit Awards. She curled her locks, straightened her fringe and wore a large yellow flower in her hair to finish of the look.
-
25. Lily Allen Hair 201109
We love Lily’s gorgeous sparkly headband. The singer teamed the silver piece over the top of her tied-back locks leaving a short fringe at the front for her Virgin Megastore performance.
-
26. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily went for a straight, sleek and side-swept ‘do at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
-
27. Lily Allen Hair 201109
The just-done look was perfected by Lily here. Her locks were tied back with loose strands and a side swept fringe for the Metro Weekend event in Cardiff.
-
28. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily sported the swept back look for another one of her performances. Her locks were twisted back and pinned into place leaving a short fringe at the front.
-
29. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Check out that hat! Lily wore an oversized white cap with her long locks loose for her performance at the Virgin Music Festival.
-
30. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily wore her hair half-up, half-down with a sweeping side fringe to the Ivor Novello awards ceremony in London.
-
31. Lily Allen Hair 201109
Lily Allen tied her long dark locks back in a cute but casual updo with a short fringe to the opening of Harrods in London.
Lily Allen hair 301109
Lily Allen showed off a daring, edgy two-tone hairstyle as she entertained the crowds in concert at the O2 Brixton Academy. We applaud her adventurous side and love the glittery-glam make-up, too!