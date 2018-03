From the Oscars to her movie roles, see how Keira Knightley's hair has transformed both on and off the red carpet...

From crops, fringes and curls - and several hair colour transformations along the way - Keria Knightley has tried it all. And no matter what her style, latest movie, or whether she’s at the Oscars or sitting front row at a Chanel show, she always maintains an effortlessly flawless ‘do. Click through the images below to see her envy-inducing hair history…