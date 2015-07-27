Katy Perry's New Hair Is Pastel Gloriousness, Just Like A My Little Pony Mane

Katy Perry's new hair is so glorious, we want to spend the rest of the day stroking it. And yes, we do realise how weird that sounds...

After throwing MAJOR shade at Taylor Swift during that awkward Nicki Minaj/MTV Twitter debarcle, it was business as usual once again for Katy Perry as she promoted her brand new fragrance, MAD Potion. Matching the violet hue of the perfume perfectly, Katy decided to swap out her Kris Jenner-inspired crop for a seriously My Little Pony-esque lavender 'do instead.

Unless Katy's hair grows faster than sandwich cress, we're *guessing* it's probably a wig but, when it looks this pretty, who the heck cares?!