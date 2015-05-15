Jess Glynne On Her Awesome Redhair (And The Celebs Who Love Theirs)

We caught up with the epic songstress and redhead inspiration Jess Glynne on everything high maintenance hair and the A-list actresses she can't get enough of…

She's the chart-topping singer who's epic vocals have dominated our radios for the past year. Between her string of hit music collabs, including My Love with producer Route 94 and the song of 2014 Rather Be with classical cool kids Clean Bandit, she's one busy woman.

But as much as we love her music and can't wait to hear her new album (I Cry When I Laugh out 14th August), it's her infamous copper curls we're dying to ask her about...

Red hair is notorious for fading, how do you maintain your colour?

'I keep the colour by getting a good treatment and a gloss put on it every couple of months.'

Any tips for keeping it looking extra healthy?

'I wash it a good amount and I use this amazing Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Smoothing Shampoo, £18.50 and Conditioner, £20.50 to keep it looking fresh.'

Have you always been happy being a redhead?

'I used to hate being a red head because it was different. Now I love being a red head because it's different and I feel like I'm different.'

Who do you look to for red hair inspiration?

'I love Julianne Moore and Julia Roberts!'

And the best quotes from redhead celebs we're a little bit in love with…

Christina Hendricks - 'I was obsessed with Anne Of Green Gables. There was something about her that spoke to me - and I wanted to have her beautiful red hair.'

Florence Welch - 'I'm a lifer now - I've tried going back to brown, but I don't recognise myself.'

Isla Fisher - 'It was great having red hair as a kid because I had something to blame my temper on.'

Julianne Moore - 'Nobody likes being different as a kid. In first grade kids called me Freckleface Strawberry.'

Kirsten Dunst - 'I attract a different kind of boy when my hair's red. I get more quality men.'

Jessica Chastain - 'I got teased a lot when I was a little kid. Bullied for being a redhead. When you become an adult that stops.'

Emma Stone - 'I really have blonde hair naturally but my mum's a redhead. I think it's a skin tone thing but I love having red hair.'