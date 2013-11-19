Jennifer Lawrence's Hair History

Jennifer Lawrence's hair is the most changeable thing in Hollywood. Even in the past year, we've seen at least 10 difference hairstyles.

From her red long hairstyle in January, right through to here statement bleach crop and all the red carpet updos in between we're looking back at Jennifer Lawrence's best hair moments.

Since taking the plunge into Carrie Muligan 'short blonde crop' territory, the film star has shown us that she's got many a style in store for that pixie crop.

Hollywood's golden girl has flitted from black to blonde, to brown and back again and it's safe to say she's on of our biggest hair inspirations. Look back at her best hair looks.