Jennifer Aniston's Hair History

Jennifer Aniston's hair evolution has been nearly as well documented as her style. As well as her most iconic, The Rachel, see her other styles...

Jennifer Aniston's hair evolution has been nearly as well documented as her style.

She hit our screens in Friends in 1994 with 'The Rachel' - one of the most iconic and widely imitated styles ever - and she's been giving us hair envy ever since.

From chestnut brown to beachy blonde, and poker straight to voluminously curly, check out her hair history in 35 pictures...