1 Mar 2018
Jennifer Aniston Hair History
-
1. Jennifer Aniston Hair Just Go With It Premiere
Unveiling a freshly chopped 'do at the Spanish premiere of her movie Just Go With It, Jen's locks looked ultra glossy and beautifully textured as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.
-
2. Jennifer Aniston Hair The Bounty Hunter Premiere
Jennifer was super-cute - and on-trend for spring 2010 - when she arrived at The Bounty Hunter premiere sporting a sleek ponytail with a soft, face-framing, long side fringe. Gorgeous chandelier earrings finished the look to perfection.
-
3. Jennifer Aniston Hair The Late Show
Jennifer Aniston appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman working this bed-head hairstyle. We love the tousled waves and side-parted style - perfect summer hairstyling from Jen!
-
4. Jennifer Aniston Hair Golden Globes
Looking every inch the starlet at the Golden Globes 2010 - with her classic centre-parted waves - Jen reminded us why we all looked to her for hair inspiration back in the 90s. Just a hint of red updated her look and she topped things off with a gorgeous tan.
-
5. Jennifer Aniston Hair LAX Airport
Even hat-hair was a winning look for Jen as she jetted off from LAX Airport in August 2009.
-
6. Jennifer Aniston Hair Love Happens Premiere
Jen looked great while working newly golden tresses at the Love Happens premiere in late 2009.
-
7. Jennifer Aniston Hair Love Happens Press Conference
At a Love Happens press conference Jennifer Aniston looked girl-next-door with textured flicks.
-
8. Jennifer Aniston Hair On-Set The Bounty Hunter
Returning to her signature sleek look, Jennifer worked long locks, and kept it cool by teaming them with aviators on the set of The Bounty Hunter in 2009.
-
9. Jennifer Aniston Summer Hair
We were all going boho in the summer 2009, and Jen was no exception with these just-got-out-of bed tresses.
-
10. Jennifer Aniston Hair On-Set The Bounty Hunter
On the set of The Bounty Hunter in 2009 Jen worked a relaxed half-up, half-down look that had her looking Cadillac-cool as she went driving with her co-star Gerard Butler.
-
11. Jennifer Aniston Hair Love Happens
Jen went for youthful hair in Love Happens with adorable plaited bunches.
-
12. Jennifer Aniston Hair He’s Just Not That Into You
Some subtle flicks re-invented Jen’s look for He’s Just Not That Into You in 2009, and on the contrary - with hair like this - we’re sure they were queuing around the block.
-
13. Jennifer Aniston Hair The baster
Long, luscious ringlets were a super-feminine and flattering look for Jen on the set of The Baster last year. Extensions? Maybe. Fabulous? Definitely.
-
14. Jennifer Aniston hair 2009 Academy Awards
Jen put some shine back in her hair with a hint of blonde, when she wore her hair in waves with a cute french-plait last year at the Academy Awards.
-
15. Jennifer Aniston hair David Letterman Show
Some shorter layers kept Jen’s look fresh for the David Letterman Show in 2009.
-
16. Jennifer Aniston hair The Break Up premiere
2006 was a busy year for Jen’s acting-profile, but she looked stunning as ever when she stepped out with light brown, centre-parted locks for the premiere of the The Break Up.
-
17. Jennifer Aniston hair Friends With Money premiere
Jennifer Aniston looked glowing with her hair off her face in a simple pony for the Friends With Money premiere in 2006.
-
18. Jennifer Aniston hair derailed premiere
Voluminous waves got Jennifer Aniston looking glam for the Derailed premiere back in 2005.
-
19. Jennifer Aniston hair Derailed
Shoulder-length curls in chestnut brown transformed Jennifer for Derailed in 2005.
-
20. Jennifer Aniston hair Rumour Has It
Jen upped the ante in 2005 with super-glam locks for Rumour Has It.
-
21. Jennifer Aniston hair london premiere Along Came Polly
At the London premiere for Along Came Polly, Jen sported a cute updo to show off her newly brunette locks.
-
22. Jennifer Aniston hair Along Came Polly
Whilst Brad Pitt went cropped, Jennifer Aniston opted for a side-fringe and relaxed waves at her Along Came Polly premiere in 2004.
-
23. Jennifer Aniston hair emmys
Jennifer won an Emmy in 2002 along with her Friends co-stars, and beamed with pride whilst rocking rooty waves.
-
24. Jennifer Aniston hair The Good Girl
A simple wavy, updo was the order of the day on the set of The Good Girl back in 2002.
-
25. Jennifer Aniston hair Office Space
With her locks at their longest yet on the set of Office Space in 1999, Jen looked effortlessly stylish.
-
26. Jennifer Aniston hair Meet Joe Black premiere
Jen worked dread-like waves at the Meet Joe Black premiere in 1998.
-
27. Jennifer Aniston hair The Object Of My Affection
This extravagant plaited ‘do was chosen for the premiere of The Object Of My Affection in 1998.
-
28. Jennifer Aniston hair with Brad
Sticking with her now signature layered locks, Jen revved up the glamour in 2000, whilst dating Brad Pitt, working super-long tresses.
-
29. Jennifer Aniston hair Friends season 6
By season 6 of Friends, Jen had ditched the bob in favour of a long, sleek, layered look, and gone blonde.
-
30. Jennifer Aniston hair Friends
Jennifer Aniston had us all flocking to the hairdressers demanding the face-flattering ‘Rachel’ ‘do after she debuted this choppy, layered bob on Friends in 1995, and has been a hair icon ever since.
-
31. Jennifer Aniston hair Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
In her first major film role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, fresh-faced Jen worked a natural look with long, voluminous tresses.
